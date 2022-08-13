Read full article on original website
What is Ohio State football’s point spread over Notre Dame? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It may be a top-five matchup per the preseason AP Top 25 poll, but Ohio State football remains a big favorite over Notre Dame in sportsbooks. The No. 2 Buckeyes opened as 13.5-point favorites over the No. 5 Fighting Irish, per VegasInsider.com. That line rose to 14.5 by Wednesday morning. The point total also rose slightly to 58.5, up half a point from its opening.
Eleven Warriors
TBDBITL is Ready for Football, A New Development in Campus Parking and Ohio State Welcomes Former Players To Practice
Ohio State football is Todd Boeckman days away. Did you think former Ohio State quarterback Todd Boeckman would be in this Skull Session? Neither did I until I wrote the introduction. but there are 17 days until the Buckeyes play their first game of the 2022 season, and he was the first player who wore that number that came to mind.
Why a ‘twitched up’ Mike Hall makes Ohio State football’s defensive line better in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kevin Wilson considered it amusing, absurd, maybe even unfair. Ohio State football’s offensive coordinator watched redshirt freshman defensive tackle Mike Hall go up against Ohio State’s third-string offensive line early in camp. One of those things was not like the other. “I always laugh...
Who is Ohio State football’s defensive Alpha Dog? (and why it’s J.T. Tuimoloau)
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Larry Johnson thinks Ohio State football’s defensive line has plenty of depth this season, but he’s also convinced that the unit has an Alpha Dog. Having such would once again give a unit that’s religiously been home to high-end first-round NFL Draft picks something it hadn’t had since 2019, when Chase Young used 16.5 sacks to turn himself into a Heisman Trophy Finalist and No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Evan Pryor’s injury, and the Alpha Dog on Ohio State football’s deep defensive line: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s deep and talented defensive line sat down for their preseason camp interviews Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. But a development on the other side of the ball dominated the day’s conversation. Evan Pryor was expected to have at the least an enlightening redshirt freshman season. He showed some of his growth in the spring game and by many accounts was having a strong camp. But he suffered a season-ending knee injury Monday.
Not a quarterback, THE quarterback: Inside C.J. Stroud’s year-long transformation into Ohio State football’s franchise quarterback
INDIANAPOLIS -- C.J. Stroud quietly walked up to the podium on July 27 to speak on the upcoming Ohio State football season at Big Ten Media Days. It took him a minute to sit down. He struggled to unbutton the blazer to his all-black formal attire that synchronized with fellow teammates Ronnie Hickman and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who were also in attendance. He greeted the small crowd forming in front of him and participated in some small talk until one simple question jumpstarted the next hour of his life:
saturdaytradition.com
Zach Harrison praises former 5-stars for attitude in Ohio State camp
Zach Harrison knows what it’s like to be a 5-star recruit. In December 2018, Harrison signed with Ohio State over scholarship offers from Michigan, Penn State, Alabama and others. Now, entering his fifth season in Columbus, Harrison is one of the Buckeyes’ older veterans. In recent years, OSU has...
What Evan Pryor’s injury means for Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams and the 2022 backfield
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Evan Pryor came to Ohio State football with a long-term plan in mind, and that plan remains attainable despite the interruption of a season-ending knee injury. Of the two backs in OSU’s 2021 signing class, TreVeyon Henderson came in game-ready. Pryor needed to grow physically and...
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
Cade Stover, Gee Scott Jr. rave about Ohio State football’s defense following Saturday scrimmage
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football held its first scrimmage as part of fall camp on Saturday giving its two sides of the ball a first chance to be full-go against one another. The Buckeyes’ offense has plenty of returning weapons, suggesting that production won’t be a problem even if...
Galion Inquirer
Former Buckeyes who would have been NIL winners
COLUMBUS — At the Big Ten’s football media days in late July, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud talked about how the ability to make money from Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsements is a good thing for college athletes and how he wished some earlier OSU football players could have benefited from it. “I feel bad for the older players who didn’t have a chance to get money from this, like Braxton Miller and Cardale Jones, Justin (Fields), just many dudes who came before me who should have made a killing,” Stroud said. That got me to thinking. Who would be the top 10 Ohio State players of the last 50 years who could have made the most NIL money if they’d had the chance? My list:
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room
The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Roddy Gayle Jr.
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we went with big...
How Zen Michalski’s future as Ohio State football’s left tackle turned on one spring meeting with Ryan Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zen Michalski cannot contain his enthusiasm about his growing role for Ohio State football. We’re not talking about his possible future as a starting left tackle — not yet, anyway. Michalski recently called Floyd Central High School coach James Bragg to tell him how excited he was to make the Buckeyes’ field goal and extra point squad.
Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season
Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
columbusunderground.com
Atlanta-Based Esco Restaurant & Tapas Expands to Columbus
A new restaurant and lounge will make its debut Downtown this fall. Atlanta-based Esco Restaurant & Tapas will open its first Ohio location at 31 E. Gay St., the former home of Pub Mahone which closed at the end of March. Akron-based entrepreneur Jessica Kay is the owner and operator...
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
