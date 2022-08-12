Read full article on original website
What’s next in the Ravens’ offensive evolution? Their preseason opener might’ve offered hints. | ANALYSIS
Greg Roman’s playbook, always a subject of intense scrutiny in Baltimore, is always changing, always growing, a living document in a sport of constant upheaval. The Ravens offensive coordinator said early in training camp that there’s “20% new stuff” in his inventory of calls. Then there’s the collection of run-pass-option concepts that coach John Harbaugh later said just hasn’t been completely ...
Twitter reacts to Marcus Mariota’s first preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons
For an Oregon Ducks fan, there are few things more enjoyable than watching Marcus Mariota getting a chance to play football and prove what he’s capable of. After his legendary career in Eugene that resulted in a Heisman Trophy, the NFL career has been somewhat frustrating for Mariota. An injury-riddled stint with the Tennessee Titans saw a few high moments, such as his performance in the playoffs, but there were many low moments as well. In the end, Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill, and left to be the back-up to Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders. Until this year. Now, Mariota has a chance to be the starting QB of the Atlanta Falcons and prove what he can do. He got his first taste once again on Friday night in the team’s first preseason game of the season, and though he didn’t play much, it was enough to get Oregon fans going. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from the game: The Highlighthttps://twitter.com/NFL/status/1558219822403489793The Atlanta Diethttps://twitter.com/edsbs/status/1558222896107065346Alternate Anglehttps://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/1558223056941752321Reasonable Expectationshttps://twitter.com/DannyBKelly/status/1558218063132037120Another Highlighthttps://twitter.com/SuperWestSports/status/1558218837845127169Heart and Dedicationshttps://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1558217751365402625Got that Dog In Himhttps://twitter.com/BetMGM/status/1558221496472031232Something to consider...https://twitter.com/MichaelFFlorio/status/1558218081163366400For those who indulge...https://twitter.com/NoisyHuevos/status/155822069082170982411
Bills rally to beat Colts 27-24 in Matt Ryan's Indy debut
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Ryan’s pass attempts were much like his Indianapolis Colts’ preseason debut: relatively short and efficient in a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
3 takeaways from Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's performance vs Seattle
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut on Saturday night in the team’s first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Pickett finished with 95 passing yards and two passing touchdowns including a game-winner. Here are our three takeaways from Pickett’s NFL debut. Pickett needed this game.
Multiple Ravens players return to practice on Saturday
The Baltimore Ravens got back on the practice field on Saturday after their 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2022 preseason. The team extended their preseason winning streak to 21-straight games, and got right back to work on Saturday by hitting the practice field. Baltimore...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Kenny Pickett and Co. do battle against Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule continues Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the
Titans QB Malik Willis has a fan in Lamar Jackson: 'I like him a lot'
Tennessee Titans 2022 third-round pick and quarterback Malik Willis caught the attention of a lot of people around the football world during his debut on Thursday night, including Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson was on the sideline while Willis flashed his skills in the preseason-opening loss to Baltimore. The...
Texans QB Davis Mills uses Peyton Manning rookie record as example of growth
Davis Mills was atrocious in toto in 2021. The Houston Texans’ No. 67 overall pick in Round 3 that year went 2-9 as a starter, thanks to an 0-6 losing streak to start his career. Mills threw 16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and posted an 88.8 passer rating. If not for the last five games of the season when Mills went 2-3 with a 9-2 touchdown to interception ratio and a 102.4 passer rating, his rookie season may have been worse.
Ravens sign OLB, waive two players
The Baltimore Ravens have to get their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday, a tough task considering how much depth they currently have. They took two steps towards doing that on Saturday by waiving two players, but also signed one in the process. Baltimore announced that they signed former...
Kenny Pickett's late-game heroics leads Steelers to win over Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett kicked off his career on Saturday night in preseason against the Seattle Seahawks. And you couldn’t have scripted a better ending for the first-round pick to kick off his legendary status with the team. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 32-25 on a walk-off...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
