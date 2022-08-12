ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

What’s next in the Ravens’ offensive evolution? Their preseason opener might’ve offered hints. | ANALYSIS

Greg Roman’s playbook, always a subject of intense scrutiny in Baltimore, is always changing, always growing, a living document in a sport of constant upheaval. The Ravens offensive coordinator said early in training camp that there’s “20% new stuff” in his inventory of calls. Then there’s the collection of run-pass-option concepts that coach John Harbaugh later said just hasn’t been completely ...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Marcus Mariota’s first preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons

For an Oregon Ducks fan, there are few things more enjoyable than watching Marcus Mariota getting a chance to play football and prove what he’s capable of. After his legendary career in Eugene that resulted in a Heisman Trophy, the NFL career has been somewhat frustrating for Mariota. An injury-riddled stint with the Tennessee Titans saw a few high moments, such as his performance in the playoffs, but there were many low moments as well. In the end, Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill, and left to be the back-up to Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders. Until this year. Now, Mariota has a chance to be the starting QB of the Atlanta Falcons and prove what he can do. He got his first taste once again on Friday night in the team’s first preseason game of the season, and though he didn’t play much, it was enough to get Oregon fans going. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from the game: The Highlighthttps://twitter.com/NFL/status/1558219822403489793The Atlanta Diethttps://twitter.com/edsbs/status/1558222896107065346Alternate Anglehttps://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/1558223056941752321Reasonable Expectationshttps://twitter.com/DannyBKelly/status/1558218063132037120Another Highlighthttps://twitter.com/SuperWestSports/status/1558218837845127169Heart and Dedicationshttps://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1558217751365402625Got that Dog In Himhttps://twitter.com/BetMGM/status/1558221496472031232Something to consider...https://twitter.com/MichaelFFlorio/status/1558218081163366400For those who indulge...https://twitter.com/NoisyHuevos/status/155822069082170982411
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Liberty, TN
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Maryland Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans QB Davis Mills uses Peyton Manning rookie record as example of growth

Davis Mills was atrocious in toto in 2021. The Houston Texans’ No. 67 overall pick in Round 3 that year went 2-9 as a starter, thanks to an 0-6 losing streak to start his career. Mills threw 16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and posted an 88.8 passer rating. If not for the last five games of the season when Mills went 2-3 with a 9-2 touchdown to interception ratio and a 102.4 passer rating, his rookie season may have been worse.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens sign OLB, waive two players

The Baltimore Ravens have to get their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday, a tough task considering how much depth they currently have. They took two steps towards doing that on Saturday by waiving two players, but also signed one in the process. Baltimore announced that they signed former...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy