UFC on ESPN 41 video: Josh Quinlan melts Jason Witt with one-punch knockout

SAN DIEGO – Josh Quinlan had a memorable octagon debut on Saturday when he viciously knocked out Jason Witt at UFC on ESPN 41.

Quinlan (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) landed a picture-perfect left hook in the opening round of his 180-pound catchweight fight with Witt (19-9 MMA, 2-4 UFC), which took place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

After the fight, Quinlan explained why he didn’t want to land a follow-up shot on his already unconscious opponent.

“I’m not trying to hurt people in here,” Quinlan said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “I just want to do my best.”

