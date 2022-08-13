Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
New life planned for former C Street building on The Landing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The folks with Be Better Hospitality announced plans for the former Columbia Street West space in downtown Fort Wayne on Monday. The hospitality group says the former “C Street” and Bourbon Street Hideaway restaurant that was in the building’s basement will be transformed into two different bars and a liquor store along The Landing.
WANE-TV
Sunshades coming to PNC Plaza off Main Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The outdoor seating and activity area next to Sweets on Main off Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will soon have cover. Sunshade sails will be installed over the gathering area at PNC Plaza, Downtown Fort Wayne announced. The shades will be provided through a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
Daily Advocate
EverHeart Hospice patient wins show
FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he received the news that he had a serious medical condition, and his outlook was poor. Because of his cancer, he was not able to get around as much and didn’t have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
WANE-TV
Solfest moves to new location this year, benefits Fox Island County park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Solfest, an event that usually happens at Fox Island County Park, is being held Sunday at Parkview Field. This move comes after the derecho that hit the area in June knocked over more than 1,000 trees in the park. The festival is back in...
WANE-TV
Grabill to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for downtown renovations
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) — The Town of Grabill and the NewAllen Alliance (NAA) announced Tuesday a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Sept. 1 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the completion of the town’s Downtown Streetscape Project and façade improvements at the Country Shoppes of Grabill. These projects...
WANE-TV
‘FIESTA Fort Wayne’ is back to educate and entertain
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Learn more about Latin American culture Saturday through traditional dancing, music and food. FIESTA Fort Wayne is an educational event for the whole community. Organizers said the goal is to celebrate the diversity and spirit of the Latino community in the Fort Wayne area.
wfft.com
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
WANE-TV
Local neighborhood and artist help promote school safety
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The North Highland Neighborhood and Active Transportation Coalition of Fort Wayne have teamed up to bring artwork and school safety to Price Elementary School. Recently, the crosswalks and sidewalks have been painted to bring awareness to drivers in the area to slow down. The colors red,...
WANE-TV
Broadway at the Embassy brings top names to the stage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Broadway at the Embassy season is around the corner. This year it’s headlined by a 9-time Tony Award-winning show. On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 24, 2023. Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Tour: March 23, 2023. Jesus...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntington County Humane Society caring for 3 malnourished dogs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Huntington County Humane Society needs your help trying to find who’s responsible for three emaciated dogs, who were brought to the shelter. Each of them have been taken in separately over the last few weeks. If you walk into the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Groundbreaking held on shell building near FWA
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officials gathered Tuesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony on a 52,000-square-foot facility just north of Fort Wayne International Airport. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says HardHell Investments will start construction soon on the $5.4 million shell building--designed to help businesses quickly begin operations...
WANE-TV
Southeast FW housing, Promenade expansion to receive millions in grants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A handful of Fort Wayne projects are getting millions more in funding from new grants approved by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). It’s all a part of a new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development (READI) Initiative, geared toward supporting innovative projects. $18...
abc57.com
Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
WANE-TV
3 Allen County businesses recognized by Gov. Holcomb for economic growth, community commitment
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers recognized three Allen County businesses Tuesday as recipients of the 2022 Century and Half-Century Business Awards. The award honors Hoosier businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 or 100 years...
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert coming to Memorial Coliseum
The powerhouses will perform at the Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Inside Indiana Business
$18M approved for northeast Indiana projects
The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved $18 million in new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants. The organization says the funding will be used for six projects in Allen, Huntington, Noble, and Wabash counties. The RDA says the latest award accounts for more than 35% of its...
WANE-TV
High schoolers encouraged to apply for mayor’s Youth Engagement Council
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High school sophomores, juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply for Mayor Henry’s Youth Engagement Council. The council meets throughout the 2022-23 school year to serve the community in various ways. The members provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to...
WANE-TV
New homes and townhomes on Maplecrest Road add to county housing supply
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sometime next year, ground will break on new homes and townhomes on Maplecrest Road, a mile from busy commercial development that includes a Target, Walgreens, Burger King and a Casa Grille Italiano. While the area seems to be fully developed with housing additions lining...
WANE-TV
City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
