Iowa City, IA

HN TV: Kirk Ferentz Kids Day Press Conference

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqCTu_0hGI6sUZ00

Iowa Coach Meets with Media Following Saturday's Open Practice at Kinnick Stadium

Kirk Ferentz Kids Day '22 (; 11:09)

Comments / 0

