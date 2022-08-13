Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
brooklynvegan.com
Gathering of the Juggalos 2022 in (more) pics
Insane Clown Posse's annual Gathering of the Juggalos is a festival like no other. It returned to Thornville, OH's Legend Valley earlier this month for its 2022 edition, which featured plenty of debauchery, sprayed Faygo, and clown paint along with sets from ICP, KRS-One, Slick Rick, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Ho99o9, and others. ICP thanked the juggalo community on social media for "Another Epic Gathering," writing:
wcbe.org
WCBE Presents Seth Walker Live From Studio A Mon. Aug. 15, 2022 @ 2PM!
WCBE is looking forward to hosting Seth Walker Live From Studio A in advance of the sold out The Dinner Music Series event at the Refectory!. He's out on the road with his brand new release I Hope I Know!. Tune in for live music and conversation on 90.5FM Columbus,...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Columbus Food Truck Festival: Preview the musical acts set to play
The Columbus Food Truck Festival is returning this year with a stacked musical lineup. There are 50 trucks that’ll be populating the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard, as well as two stages with a full roster of 30 performers to keep the air filled with the freshest sounds and smells.
wcbe.org
Double Take Emily the Criminal
Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
columbusmonthly.com
Super Fly at 50: Columbus Guitarist Craig McMullen on Curtis Mayfield’s Landmark Album
Returning to college to study music at age 74 would be an admirable endeavor for anyone, but it’s particularly noteworthy given Craig McMullen’s resume. The Columbus guitarist, who’s finishing up his bachelor’s degree in jazz studies at Ohio State, has played alongside Aretha Franklin, jazz trumpeter Donald Byrd and, most famously, soul legend Curtis Mayfield, including a stint in the early ’70s that landed McMullen on the iconic funk soundtrack to the 1972 film “Super Fly,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary in August.
experiencecolumbus.com
5 Reasons to Attend CBUS Soul Fest
If you’re not already familiar, CBUS Soul celebrates the rich, historic Black culture of Columbus. This year – for the first time – Columbus Recreation and Parks is partnering with Experience Columbus to put on CBUS Soul Fest, a community event with great music, food and more to enjoy! Plan on joining the fun on August 20th.
cwcolumbus.com
Festival Latino back in person after COVID hiatus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Festival Latino returns this year and it's bigger than ever before. The festival has been on hiatus for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, marks the 25th anniversary and organizers tell us it’s extra special. Victor Zancudo is from Venezuela...
614now.com
Beloved block-party style festival in Clintonville returns after two-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, CrestFest is back. The popular event will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 on Crestview Road in southern Clintonville. Now in its 11th year, the neighborhood street party will feature music, food, merch, and more. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. This year’s festival will...
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Sensory-friendly evening coming to Zoombezi Bay on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is hosting a sensory-friendly evening at their water park, Zoombezi Bay, on Friday. Those who are sensitive to noise and prefer smaller crowds will be able to visit Zoombezi Bay on Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a sensory-friendly evening.
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
newwaysministry.org
Paulist Fathers Expelled from Newman Center as New Bishop Shifts LGBTQ+ Approach
Paulist priests who have long headed ministry at The Ohio State University’s Catholic Newman Center have been removed by a newly-appointed bishop. It was a surprise move that some believe signals a more conservative approach to LGBTQ+ issues in the diocese, such as when the words “All Are Welcome” were removed from the Center’s signage.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
World War II veteran, LGBTQ activist celebrates 100th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One hundred years is a long time, which is why community members gathered Saturday to celebrate a man who has made the most of every second of his 100 years. Rupert “Twink” Starr turned 100 in July. Twink is a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the […]
wosu.org
Addressing homelessness in Columbus and across the country
The homelessness problem in America, according to The New York Times, has the makings of an acute crisis. Shelters across the country are seeing a surge in people needing help. Here in Columbus a homeless camp on the city’s East Side is facing eviction at the end of the month....
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Still searching for Downtown: “Ideas considered for Downtown plan”
Only in Columbus, Ohio, can “ideas [be] considered for Downtown plan” without confronting the physical reality or the history of downtown. That, of course, is the Columbus Way. Historical and physical reality, including concrete, cannot interfere with fantasy or selling and buying. If I didn’t know better, I...
NBC4 Columbus
Look inside: $1.5 million condo next to Goodale Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine into a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with...
614now.com
New East Side Cajun restaurant planning September opening
A new spot for Cajun fare is coming to Bexley. Noahla Cajun Seafood, which is located at 2510 E. Main St. in the former home of Freshii, is planning to open in mid-September, according to owner Ting Jiang. An exact opening date hasn’t been announced yet. While Jiang stated...
Eighteen Hole Putting Course Is Newest Delaware County Attraction
The Little Bear Golf Club held a grand opening event recently for its new 18 hole putting course and Bar & Grill. While these are wonderful additions to the list of attractions in Delaware County, there’s more coming in the form of a full par three golf course. That course will be opening sometime this fall.
