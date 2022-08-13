'I can't even explain how I'm feeling': Celtics' JD Davison celebrated in hometown

FORT DEPOSIT — Near the Kwik Shop on Milner Street, JD Davison hopped off the green-and-white float that had paraded him through his hometown of 1,225 people — most of whom seemed to be either lining the streets or participating in the parade itself.

Davison, wearing a net from the Calhoun High School basketball team's 2020 state championship around his neck, casually dribbled a green basketball down the street. To his right was the Cage, a fenced-in outdoor court marked by broken concrete and aging, weather-beaten rims.

Davison's shot hoops at the Cage since his childhood. This time, he walked past it Lowndes County's favorite son.

The former Calhoun star, after a single season at Alabama, was drafted 53rd overall by the Boston Celtics in June's NBA Draft, becoming the first player from Lowndes County to ever be selected. On Saturday, his community honored that journey, with Davison's family and other residents arranging the parade and more festivities celebrating Davison in the Lowndes Middle School gymnasium.

The parade began just after 11 a.m., with the Calhoun marching band leading a procession of around 100 vehicles and even horses, many riders blaring music and tossing candy to onlookers.

Davison's 2020 teammates were all on hand, save for one in the military. Davison rode on a float with his family, his nephew's youth basketball team, and his high school coach, Ervin Starr. Once Davison and the crowd had all filed into the gym, Alabama state representative Kelvin Lawrence presented Davison an official commemoration of his achievements from Gov. Kay Ivey.

"Small town, big dreams" has long been Davison's motto. This occasion was too surreal even for him.

"I ain't gonna say this is something I dreamed of, a parade in my own city," Davison told The Advertiser. "But just knowing that everyone came to support me, my family and friends, I can't even explain how I'm feeling right now."

Many in the parade wore green-and-white shirts with Davison's branding of "HUMBL3 B3AST." For a former five-star recruit who's been in the national spotlight since his sophomore season of high school, Davison isn't much a fan of fame. To his coach, that's a product of his upbringing.

"He’s got a great family background," Starr said. "Mom and dad raised him right. That keeps him grounded. His brothers keep him grounded. His circle is big and they’re all loving. Everybody wants the best for him."

If Saturday's celebration was at odds with Davison's unassuming personality, that conflict didn't outweigh his pride as he soaked in the moment, taking pictures with anybody who walked up to him.

"There's just nothing I wouldn't do for this city," he said.

Whenever Davison can, he talks to the current Calhoun team. Since returning home from his stint in the Vegas Summer League — he averaged 13 points and a league-high 8.2 assists per game — Davison's trained at gyms across Lowndes County. If he wants to work out at Calhoun, all he has to do is let Starr know, and his coach will be ready with the keys.

"He's one of us," Starr said. "... From a small town, Fort Deposit, to get drafted into the NBA. You probably won’t ever hear that again, and if you do, it was because of the example he set."

