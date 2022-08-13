Panama City man killed in motorcycle crash Friday night

PANAMA CITY — A Panama City man was killed in a traffic accident on 23rd Street Friday night, officials say.

According to Panama City Police, Joshua Nathan Zweifel, 29, of Panama City, was riding a motorcycle westbound on 23rd Street at approximately 9:25 p.m. Friday when he crashed into the side of a Chevy truck.

Zweifel was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials said the Chevy truck was in the turn lane in front of Stanford Station heading east and turned into the path of the motorcycle. The driver of the truck, Juan Manuel Reyna Bautista, 32, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license causing death or serious bodily injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

Panama City Police officials urge anyone with information in this case to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.