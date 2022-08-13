Read full article on original website
Penn State preseason camp VIP progress report: defense
VIP notes as the Nittany Lions head into the second half of training camp. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Four-star center JP Estrella talks UA Elite 24 experience, his development, and upcoming decision
Brewster Academy (NH) four-star center JP Estrella was one of the headliners at the UA Elite 24 last week in Chicago. 247Sports caught up with Estrella during the week to talk the experience, more about his game, and the upcoming decision he has on Sept. 2. Estrella has recently taken...
Michigan legacy and Top247 WR eyeing return trip for rivalry game
Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus last month for the huge summer recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. One of the top visitors in that weekend was Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He recaps his latest trip to Ann Arbor. “It went...
Chat Wrap: Shake-up at receiver? Year of the tight end? Bronny James to OSU?
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on The Front Row message board Monday night. Check out the transcript below. We take questions for these Chats beginning each Sunday and all day Monday. Recruiting editor Bill Kurelic typically hosts a recruiting-themed Chat every week as well. Programming Note: We...
How every Mountaineer in the NFL performed in Week One of the preseason
The first week of the NFL preseason is over! West Virginia is currently credited with nearly two dozen former players under contract in the NFL, and many of them had big weeks with their respective teams (some of them for the very first time. As always, EerSports is here to provide updates on the former Mountaineers and what they've accomplished in the pros. Here's the update this week.
My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation
The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
UNC Position Preview: Jacks
It's a new position for North Carolina, but a role and job very familiar in the game of college football. The jack position in UNC's defense is a standup edger rusher, whose main priority is getting to the quarterback and setting the edge on run plays. They can drop into coverage, but creating pressure or "havoc" in the backfield, as Chris Collins described it, is the focus of the jack in Gene Chizik's new defense in Chapel Hill.
Report: Mecole Hardman Being Evaluated for Groin Injury
He reportedly hobbled to the medical tent after he landed awkwardly when trying to make a play, and was later carted off the practice field.
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
5 bold predictions for NC State's 2022 football season
Doeren inherited one of the worst rosters in the league 10 years ago, but after going 3-9 year one, he's had winning record seven of the last eight seasons. But it's what the Wolfpack's done lately that makes me believe Doeren takes home the hardware this fall. Outside an injury-riddled 2019 season, Doeren put together an impressive five-year stretch, winning nine games in three of those seasons.
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
Morning Mash: Where will Nebraska turn when it needs a play?
One of the things I’m most intrigued by with the 2022 new look Nebraska Cornhuskers is who emerges as the go-to guy in tough situations. For the last four seasons Scott Frost’s ultimate crutch was relying on Adrian Martinez to fix things or to make plays when the team’s back was against the wall. Time after time in critical situations the Huskers would be looking for Martinez to keep the ball and make a play. Goal line. Third and fourth down. While trailing. Frost hammered the hell out of “Adrian keeps it” for four seasons.
Arkansas casting large net in offensive line recruiting
A closer look at Arkansas' offers for offensive linemen vs. where the signees are coming from under position coach Cody Kennedy.
247Sports
After his Maryland basketball commitment, Jamie Kaiser kept the buzz going
After a big-name recruit makes his commitment, the buzz typically slows down as fans focus on other uncommitted players and their decisions. But that didn't happen following Jamie Kaiser's commitment to Maryland, in part because the fanbase was starved for good news, and in part because he headed off to the Under Armour Elite 24 event shortly thereafter.
