Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins

Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
Brown is the latest to beam about 'a great pickup for us'

West Virginia's camp is not without storylines. There is a presumed but unnamed starting quarterback. There are pleasant albeit rare expectations for the offensive line. There's a new offensive coordinator hired to turn things around. And that's just on offense. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Mountaineers believe in their defensive line as well as an array of options for depth. The secondary will be mostly all new when the season begins. The linebackers are transfers at different stages of their time with the Mountaineers. And special teams? A preseason all-Big 12 kicker. A battle for punting duties. A transfer who was brought in to handle kickoffs.
How every Mountaineer in the NFL performed in Week One of the preseason

The first week of the NFL preseason is over! West Virginia is currently credited with nearly two dozen former players under contract in the NFL, and many of them had big weeks with their respective teams (some of them for the very first time. As always, EerSports is here to provide updates on the former Mountaineers and what they've accomplished in the pros. Here's the update this week.
My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
UNC Position Preview: Jacks

It's a new position for North Carolina, but a role and job very familiar in the game of college football. The jack position in UNC's defense is a standup edger rusher, whose main priority is getting to the quarterback and setting the edge on run plays. They can drop into coverage, but creating pressure or "havoc" in the backfield, as Chris Collins described it, is the focus of the jack in Gene Chizik's new defense in Chapel Hill.
5 bold predictions for NC State's 2022 football season

Doeren inherited one of the worst rosters in the league 10 years ago, but after going 3-9 year one, he's had winning record seven of the last eight seasons. But it's what the Wolfpack's done lately that makes me believe Doeren takes home the hardware this fall. Outside an injury-riddled 2019 season, Doeren put together an impressive five-year stretch, winning nine games in three of those seasons.
Morning Mash: Where will Nebraska turn when it needs a play?

One of the things I’m most intrigued by with the 2022 new look Nebraska Cornhuskers is who emerges as the go-to guy in tough situations. For the last four seasons Scott Frost’s ultimate crutch was relying on Adrian Martinez to fix things or to make plays when the team’s back was against the wall. Time after time in critical situations the Huskers would be looking for Martinez to keep the ball and make a play. Goal line. Third and fourth down. While trailing. Frost hammered the hell out of “Adrian keeps it” for four seasons.
After his Maryland basketball commitment, Jamie Kaiser kept the buzz going

After a big-name recruit makes his commitment, the buzz typically slows down as fans focus on other uncommitted players and their decisions. But that didn't happen following Jamie Kaiser's commitment to Maryland, in part because the fanbase was starved for good news, and in part because he headed off to the Under Armour Elite 24 event shortly thereafter.
