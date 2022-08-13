This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange and Maplewood fire departments were dissolved and combined into the South Essex Fire Department on July 1, finally ending a yearslong saga that saw debate over whether or not the two departments should become one. The merger was finalized in April, when both the South Orange Board of Trustees and the Maplewood Township Committee passed resolutions authorizing the towns to form a regional fire service; the first joint meeting was held on April 8.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO