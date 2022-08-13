ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project

Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Lawsuit to stop Story Dispensary dismissed

A lawsuit against controversial cannabis applicant Story Dispensary has been dismissed by a Superior Court judge, putting a stop for the moment to any legal action against the potential Hoboken facility. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jablonski dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice by the 51-53 14th Street Condominium Association,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Government
New Jersey Globe

Tom DeGise will retire as Hudson County Executive next year

Hudson County Executive Thomas DeGise has begun making calls to local Democrats informing them that he will not seek re-election to a seventh term, marking an end to a 29-year career in local politics, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. The news is not unexpected. DeGise, who will be 72...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab

Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ

Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Kearny Council Chambers#The Kearny Town Council#Kearny High School#Millennium Communications
essexnewsdaily.com

Maplewood, South Orange fire department merger appears to be working well, leaders say

This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange and Maplewood fire departments were dissolved and combined into the South Essex Fire Department on July 1, finally ending a yearslong saga that saw debate over whether or not the two departments should become one. The merger was finalized in April, when both the South Orange Board of Trustees and the Maplewood Township Committee passed resolutions authorizing the towns to form a regional fire service; the first joint meeting was held on April 8.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
roi-nj.com

BASF breaks ground on East Newark Riverfront Park

The community of East Newark will soon have its first community park. Florham Park-based BASF and the Borough of East Newark on Friday hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to announce the construction of the East Newark Riverfront Park, a five-acre property along the banks of the Passaic River. The ceremony was...
EAST NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ

