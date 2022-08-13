Read full article on original website
jcitytimes.com
Ridley, Boggiano Question Whether City Would Enforce New Pedestrian Safety Ordinance
Ward A Councilwoman Denise Ridley and Ward B Councilman Rich Boggiano are questioning whether an ordinance banning off-road vehicles from city streets makes sense given the likelihood that it would not be enforced. Spurred by a seeming epidemic of reckless ATV and dirt-bike riders, at Monday’s caucus meeting the City...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project
Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
Bike ban in pedestrian plazas, deal with school district on city park among items for Jersey City council Wednesday
A ban in cycling through pedestrian plazas and affordable housing Downtown were a couple of the topics on the agenda Monday at the Jersey City council caucus meeting. The city council will also look into an ordinance prohibiting all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on public streets. “Based on the state...
Lawsuit to stop Story Dispensary dismissed
A lawsuit against controversial cannabis applicant Story Dispensary has been dismissed by a Superior Court judge, putting a stop for the moment to any legal action against the potential Hoboken facility. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jablonski dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice by the 51-53 14th Street Condominium Association,...
NJ councilwoman’s powerful dad bashes press for hit-and-run coverage
JERSEY CITY — Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise is dragging his local paper for its continued reporting on his daughter, Councilwoman Amy DeGise, following a hit-and-run last month. The county executive called The Jersey Journal a "rag" and a "mean spirited tabloid" in a Facebook post on Saturday. His...
New Jersey Globe
Tom DeGise will retire as Hudson County Executive next year
Hudson County Executive Thomas DeGise has begun making calls to local Democrats informing them that he will not seek re-election to a seventh term, marking an end to a 29-year career in local politics, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. The news is not unexpected. DeGise, who will be 72...
hudsoncountyview.com
CarePoint, McCabe allege that Jersey City Medical Center violated ambulance transport deal
CarePoint Health and McCabe Ambulance Services filed a five-count lawsuit against the Jersey City Medical Center in Hudson County Superior Court last week, alleging that their competitor violated an ambulance transport agreement reached in 2016. ” … Beginning in at least in 2019, JCMC began redirecting, diverting and/or steering EMS...
Hudson County executive lashes out at Jersey Journal’s coverage of daughter’s hit-and-run
Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise broke his silence on his councilwoman daughter’s hit-and-run crash, but he didn’t take aim on critics calling for her resignation or the cyclist who caused the crash. Instead, in a Facebook post Saturday he called out The Jersey Journal as a “rag” for...
‘We need this water’: Residents in Paterson neighborhood say they’ve had no water service for days
Residents in one Paterson neighborhood say they’ve gone without water for days, saying the water suddenly shut off as early as Thursday night on Liberty Street.
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ
Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood, South Orange fire department merger appears to be working well, leaders say
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange and Maplewood fire departments were dissolved and combined into the South Essex Fire Department on July 1, finally ending a yearslong saga that saw debate over whether or not the two departments should become one. The merger was finalized in April, when both the South Orange Board of Trustees and the Maplewood Township Committee passed resolutions authorizing the towns to form a regional fire service; the first joint meeting was held on April 8.
roi-nj.com
Still ranting about (supposedly highest) rents in Jersey City
It’s been a few weeks since Jersey City was declared to have the highest rents in the country by Rent.com — at an average of $5,500 a month — and it’s still not sitting well with the real estate community. Wendy Paul, the executive director of...
nypressnews.com
NYC Social Services boss Gary Jenkins partied on yacht day after declaring emergency for city homeless shelters
The day after Mayor Adams’ administration declared overcrowding in city homeless shelters an emergency, the official tasked with running the embattled housing system went partying on a yacht with his top aide, the Daily News has learned. Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins — who’s facing a Department of Investigation...
A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development
It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.
Unidentified person struck, killed by NJ Transit train: officials
Officials are investigating after person was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train early Tuesday in New Jersey, according to authorities.
NJ Transit is rebuilding 200 diesel buses. Electric buses could be next.
NJ Transit plans to rebuild 200 of its newer “transit” style buses as part of a $27 million program that will be done by the agency’s mechanical staff over two years, saving millions in the cost to buy new buses. The program, approved by NJ Transit’s board...
roi-nj.com
BASF breaks ground on East Newark Riverfront Park
The community of East Newark will soon have its first community park. Florham Park-based BASF and the Borough of East Newark on Friday hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to announce the construction of the East Newark Riverfront Park, a five-acre property along the banks of the Passaic River. The ceremony was...
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
