The Little Bear Golf Club held a grand opening event recently for its new 18 hole putting course and Bar & Grill. While these are wonderful additions to the list of attractions in Delaware County, there’s more coming in the form of a full par three golf course. That course will be opening sometime this fall.
WHIZ
Senior Day At The Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Senior Day at the Muskingum County Fair allowed those 60 years or older in for free until 5 p.m. Activities Director for the Muskingum County Center for Seniors, Tara Rock, said there was a great crowd throughout the day. Elder and Margaret Godby of New Concord were the...
Your Radio Place
William Charles "Bill" Johnson
William Charles “Bill” Johnson, 83 of Cambridge. William Charles (Bill) Johnson of Cambridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born December 9, 1938 in Pleasant City, Ohio, the son of the late Helen G. (King) Johnson and William A. Johnson. He graduated from Valley Local (Buffalo) High School where he was elected to their Hall of Fame. He attended Muskingum College and Akron University before he went to work at Macomber, Inc. in Canton. He then served his country in the Air Force Systems Command, Andrews Air Force Base where he was on the ground floor for installing computers and software throughout the Command. His training and dedication placed him at the Navy Finance Center and Defense Information Systems Command (DISA) for 24 years. As Head of the Information Processing Center in Cleveland, he received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 1994. After retirement he returned to Guernsey County to begin training in the Presbyterian Church (USA) lay pastor program. During that time, he gave of himself as a chaplain at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center and then as chaplain with Hospice of Guernsey. He became the first full-time Commissioned Lay Pastor in Ohio, serving as the Senior Pastor at Cambridge First Presbyterian Church from 2001-2009 where he also was privileged to serve as an Elder. He was active in the Muskingum Valley Presbytery serving on many committees and served as Moderator in 2008.
meigsindypress.com
Rain not Dampening the Opening of the Meigs County Fair
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The rain did not dampen spirits of participants of the 159th Meigs County Fair opening ceremonies and Junior Fair parade. The parade and ceremony was delayed shortly due to lightning, but continued despite drizzle and further showers throughout the event. Jordan Pickens served as the master...
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
WHIZ
Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair: Food Safety
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Blue-Ribbon Fair kicks off with games, music, animal shows and food. But before anyone can dig in, the food needs to be checked by Health Specialists in order to make sure that people are safe during the fair. Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Michael Cruze, spoke...
Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter
Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
WHIZ
Governor DeWine Visits the Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine explored the Muskingum County Fair on Monday. He was out walking the Muskingum County Fairgrounds as Sheriff Matt Lutz gave him the grand tour of the fair. DeWine checked out the fairgrounds, stopping to talk and take pictures with fairgoers and members...
WHIZ
National Bad Poetry Day
ZANESVILLE, OH- National Bad Poetry Day is this Thursday. And the John Mclntire Library in downtown will be hosting an event that will allow people to express their feelings with poetry, without being criticized about how good or bad it is. “Poetry is part of our culture and when a...
WHIZ
Carr Center Encourages Participation in their Special Riders Program
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Carr Center provides programs that benefit people who have disabilities that often get overlooked. Executive Director Becky Clawson described one of the programs that offers people with disabilities a chance to break out of their routine. “Special Riders is a program that we’ve had for...
Your Radio Place
Noble County is the second highest county in Ohio with new COVID cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reported 26,016 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 6.4% from the previous week. However, in our area, Noble County reported 451 new cases, the second highest in the state. In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-in the week ending...
Your Radio Place
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
WHIZ
WHIZ
Lydia Brown
Lydia Jane Brown, 85 of Fresno, Ohio, went peacefully to be with the Lord, on August 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home. Lydia was born in Stow, Ohio on February 5, 1937. She is the daughter of the late Harry and Lydia (Hamman) Edminister. She was strong in her faith, enjoyed gardening, and taking care of her flowers. She was an avid puzzle enthusiast, but most especially she loved spending time with her husband and family.
WATCH: Wallaby spotted on the loose in Northeast Ohio
BREWSTER, Ohio — A wallaby is on the loose in Northeast Ohio, according to the Brewster Police Department. Most recently, the wallaby was spotted near Brewster on camera by a vehicle passing by. Learn of all the known sightings below as well as what to do if you see the wallaby.
Your Radio Place
I-70 Westbound ramp to State Route 209 exit in Cambridge expected to reopen Tuesday
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – In what was expected to last into October, the I-70 Westbound to State Route 209 ramp onto Southgate Parkway in Cambridge is set to reopen tomorrow (August 16). The project has been widening the ramp and improving the traffic signal.
WHIZ
Rollin Max Hetrick
Rollin Max Hetrick, 89 of Zanesville, went peacefully to Heaven on August 15, 2022. He was born on September 11, 1932, in Cambridge, Ohio, son of the late Robert Lee Hetrick Jr. and Mabel Oretta (Snyder) Hetrick. He is survived by his daughters, Diana (Jeff) Arbuckle, Cheryl (Scott) Carpenter, Mary...
Your Radio Place
Investigation into cause of crash that killed Cambridge Marine released
MARINE CORP AIR STATION NEW RIVER, North Carolina — The investigation into the cause of a crash in Norway back in March that killed four Marines has been completed and released. The crash took place during a training exercise on March 18th near Bodo, Norway. Killed in the crash...
