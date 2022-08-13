ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farragut, TN

WATE

Celebrate National Thrift Shop Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Shop, donate, and repeat. August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day and a local store is celebrating in style. The Knoxville Habitat ReStore is the place to be on this special day for shopping, food, and fun. The ReStore offers new and gently used furniture,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Farragut, TN
WATE

Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
OAK RIDGE, TN
newstalk987.com

Bear Spotted Behind Townsend Restaurant While Customers Dine on the Patio

There have been multiple bear sightings around East Tennessee. A large black bear was seen yesterday (Sunday) at a local Townsend restaurant. Employees of the restaurant say they have seen bears inside their dumpster when they take out their trash. The bear was behind a privacy fence while patrons ate...
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

Different in-home services offered through the Office on Aging

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) Office on Aging is a public nonprofit agency. This week, Office on Aging representative Angela Bartlett spoke about the various in-home services available. She also distinguished the difference between home health, non-medical personal care and the Senior Companion Program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Jonathan Stewart
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road at Ancient Lore Village

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

Second phase of Blount County inclusive playground fully funded

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Organizers announced Tuesday that the second phase of the inclusive playground in John Sevier Park was fully funded. They also released a rendering of the project, showing what the new construction could soon result in. It includes new slides, shading umbrellas and wheelchair-accessible equipment so...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Portrait of fallen Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to be presented to Gibbs High School

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several East Tennessee leaders will be presenting a portrait of fallen Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to his alma mater, Gibbs High School, Wednesday. SSG Knauss was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan last year while assisting those leaving the country at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Twelve other United States troops were killed in the attack.
CORRYTON, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro Fire on scene of West Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in West Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The fire broke out in Building J at Walker Springs Apartments at around 4:00 p.m., Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell told WVLT news. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a unit in the building. Neighbors said the fire jumped from building J to building K in a matter of minutes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN

