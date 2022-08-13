Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Morristown special needs teens raise money for wheelchair-accessible van
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown family was at their wit’s end trying to figure out a way to help their special needs teen until a community, known for its volunteer spirit, showed them how to turn their lemons into lemonade. Ana Pagán and her 16-year-old son, Tony, both...
WATE
Celebrate National Thrift Shop Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Shop, donate, and repeat. August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day and a local store is celebrating in style. The Knoxville Habitat ReStore is the place to be on this special day for shopping, food, and fun. The ReStore offers new and gently used furniture,...
WBIR
Crash at Sweet P's Uptown Corner reveals original brick and sign of the building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early Sunday morning, a car crashed into Sweet P's Uptown Corner in Fountain City. The damage was severe, causing the restaurant to close while they made repairs. The Knoxville Police Department also said they were investigating the crash after the driver left the scene. While the...
wvlt.tv
Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
WATE
Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
newstalk987.com
Bear Spotted Behind Townsend Restaurant While Customers Dine on the Patio
There have been multiple bear sightings around East Tennessee. A large black bear was seen yesterday (Sunday) at a local Townsend restaurant. Employees of the restaurant say they have seen bears inside their dumpster when they take out their trash. The bear was behind a privacy fence while patrons ate...
WATE
Different in-home services offered through the Office on Aging
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) Office on Aging is a public nonprofit agency. This week, Office on Aging representative Angela Bartlett spoke about the various in-home services available. She also distinguished the difference between home health, non-medical personal care and the Senior Companion Program.
'I just acted on instinct, on my training' | 17-year-old Eagle Scout to be recognized nationally for helping save mother
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Claiborne County Eagle Scout is being recognized nationally for thinking quickly and saving his mother's life as she experienced a severe allergic reaction and went into anaphylactic shock. "If he was not there and did not know what to do, I would not be...
wvlt.tv
Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Dollywood’s most popular events has again been nominated for an award. The Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which is part of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, began in 2017 and has been nominated for the USA Today 10Best Award for Best Theme Park Halloween event, according to a park spokesperson.
wvlt.tv
‘Pray harder’ | Pastor spends time, money cleaning church after vandalism
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kingston church is now looking for answers after a person broke into their facility and vandalized their property three times since May, representatives with Kingston Church of God Open Arms Fellowship told WVLT News. The most recent incidents happened on Aug. 4 and 13, with...
livingupstatesc.com
Ingles Open Road at Ancient Lore Village
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
WBIR
Mom thanks Blount Co. deputies for keeping son safe
She said when her son was being unloaded each day, cars were speeding around the stopped bus. She alerted the sheriff's office.
Second phase of Blount County inclusive playground fully funded
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Organizers announced Tuesday that the second phase of the inclusive playground in John Sevier Park was fully funded. They also released a rendering of the project, showing what the new construction could soon result in. It includes new slides, shading umbrellas and wheelchair-accessible equipment so...
wvlt.tv
Portrait of fallen Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to be presented to Gibbs High School
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several East Tennessee leaders will be presenting a portrait of fallen Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to his alma mater, Gibbs High School, Wednesday. SSG Knauss was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan last year while assisting those leaving the country at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Twelve other United States troops were killed in the attack.
crossvillenews1st.com
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro Fire on scene of West Knoxville fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in West Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The fire broke out in Building J at Walker Springs Apartments at around 4:00 p.m., Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell told WVLT news. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a unit in the building. Neighbors said the fire jumped from building J to building K in a matter of minutes.
wvlt.tv
Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
I visited Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee. Here are 16 photos that show her humble beginnings.
A short drive from Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, the vibrant murals and boutiques like Jolene's make Sevierville worth a visit.
