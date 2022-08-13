Read full article on original website
Bradley move-in brings temporary parking changes, road closures
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Certain roads in and around Bradley’s campus will have parking restrictions or be closed as move-in weekend for the university begins. The university says all faculty, staff and students must move their vehicles from the above-mentioned lots and areas and recommends parking in the parking deck on Main Street or utilize other available areas such as Heuser and Swords.
Early morning Peoria house fire causes $50,000 worth of damages
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No one is hurt after Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a reported house fire Friday morning. Crews arrived to the scene of S. Easton Ave. near Peace Community Church of Peoria around 2 a.m. to find a two-story house with heavy fire coming from the front door and an upper window.
U.S. 150 lane closures to start Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning Monday, Aug. 22. From Harvard Ave. in Peoria to the IL U.S. 150/IL 116 interchange in East Peoria, eastbound U.S. 150 will be reduced to one lane. From 6 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., drivers on the Peoria...
High School Friday - Football scrimmage night plus golf
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The Friday night lights are back for scrimmage night throughout Central Illinois. A night for teams to get ready for week one. Plus in golf, Bloomington hosting a best ball tournament Friday.
Victory Church begins rebuild after January fire
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Bloomington church is not letting a January fire set it back. It’s beginning to rebuild from the ground up. The executive pastor says it may have been a blessing in disguise. “We had a lot of blood sweat and tears invested into a...
Man found dead in U-Haul van identified
PEORIA, Ill. – We know more about the man who was found dead inside a van at a Peoria shopping center yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the victim was Zachary Roman, 32, of Peoria. He was found in a U-Haul van around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, parked in the parking lot of Kohl’s in Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
Body found in U-Haul at Willow Knolls Shopping Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is reporting that a body was found at Willow Knolls Shopping Center Thursday afternoon. According to Harwood, the body was found in the cab of a U-Haul truck in the Kohl’s parking lot. The man’s identity is unknown...
1 person hospitalized for burns after Peoria kitchen fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A person suffered burns late Thursday afternoon in a kitchen fire at a Peoria apartment complex, according to the fire department. Firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to a report of a grease fire in a first floor residence at the Glenbrook Apartments in the 4700 block of North Knoxville Avenue, between West Glen Avenue and West Lyndale Road, near Peoria Heights.
Police investigating potential shoot-out
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
4 arrested in connection with early morning stabbing in Peoria County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four men are in custody in connection with an early morning stabbing that left one man seriously injured in Peoria County Thursday. In a statement, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to UnityPoint Hospital around 3:30 AM for a man that was stabbed in a different location.
UPDATE: Peoria fire crews battle commercial building fire
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) - The fire Wednesday afternoon at the former South Gate Exchange at Ligonier and Adams caused an estimated $200,000, according a Peoria Fire Department news release. First responders said they saw heavy black smoke coming from the building. The fire started in the back of the store,...
Mid-morning shooting leaves one injured
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth say police were called to the intersection of West John H. Gwynn Junior Avenue and North Sand Street around 9:15 AM Monday, regarding a five-round shotspotter alert.
Owner health issues necessitate selling of Kickapoo Creek Winery location
EDWARDS (25 News Now) - Declining health of the current owner of Kickapoo Creek Winery is the reason why it’s for sale. Owner Dr. David E. Conner turns 81 this November and his older brother Gerald says his health is somewhere “between bad and terrible.”. The winery -...
Two dead after plane crashes on street near Peoria
Two people died after a small plane crashed on a street in Hanna City, west of Peoria, Illinois, on Saturday, August 13, according to local media. The Peoria Journal Star reported that a man and a woman were killed in the crash. People in the area said they heard the plane sputtering before it crashed […]
Four arrested following morning Peoria County stabbing
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – Four people ended up getting arrested after Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a stabbing occurred at a home near the Peoria International Airport. Watkins says a 41-year-old male victim was taken to UnityPoint Methodist around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after the stabbing near Airport and...
Peoria church vandalized, burglarized
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A house of worship in Peoria was vandalized and burglarized Tuesday. The Chinese Christian Church was broken into around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Two male burglars stole three TVs, damaged a microphone and sprayed the fire extinguisher all over the church. “It’s shocking. I’m so disappointed...
One of the Most Haunted Places in Illinois Has Reopened For Your Touring Pleasure
Before I start, I want to admit I am 100 percent too much of a wimp to go on a legit haunted tour, but I know for many others this might be a dream come true. If you happen to be one of those 'others', I think you will get chills over what I am about to share with you.
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District...
UPDATE: New details on fatal Hanna City plane crash
HANNA CITY, Ill. – We’re learning more about the time leading up to Saturday’s deadly single-engine plane crash in Hanna City. The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot of the Mooney M20 plane reported engine trouble prior to crashing on Illinois 116 in Hanna City. The administration...
Local bridal shop aims to be a perfect fit for all dress sizes
DUNLAP (25 News Now) - A Dunlap woman is making sure every bride can find a dress no matter what size they are. She quit her job to open a shop to fill a void. Rachel O’Kane found herself searching for her own wedding dress, feeling embarrassed and discouraged as she had to squeeze a few sizes down to try on a dress.
