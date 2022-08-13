Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was 'preplanned'

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect accused of attacking Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty
The New Jersey man accused of repeatedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie has entered a not guilty plea. An attorney for Hadi Matar, 24, entered the plea on his behalf during Matar’s arraignment on Saturday in Chautauqua County, New York. Matar has been charged with attempted murder and assault. Matar allegedly rushed the stage at The […]
chautauquatoday.com
Police arrest two people after shooting incident, drug raid
One person has been arrested for allegedly firing gunshots at an occupied car, and another on multiple warrants during a drug raid at a nearby home on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to a report of shots fired at 810 Washington Street shortly after 12 am Tuesday. Responding officers found that 35-year-old Joshua Hammer had fired one round from a stolen handgun at the car, which was parked in the driveway in front of the home. Further investigation led to the raid by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force on the home itself. Inside, police found the stolen handgun and a set of brass knuckles. Police also found 42-year-old Larry Whitehill, Jr. of Jamestown, who was wanted on city court warrants, and another from Chester County, Pennsylvania. Hammer is jailed pending arraignment on charges including two counts each of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and 2nd-degree menacing, as well as 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 4th-degree possession of stolen property. Whitehill is also being held as a fugitive from justice.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Charged Following Overnight Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men are in police custody following a reported shooting in Jamestown overnight. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street for a reported gunshot complaint. They detained a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hammer at the scene.
70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
Alleged machete-wielding Erie County man arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man has been arrested after police say he threatened a victim with a machete. According to a Pennsylvania police report, the 62-year-old Wattsburg man allegedly “entered onto private property” (at the 8000 block of Page Road in Venango Township) with a machete at about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 7. He […]
Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl drug
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday that a Jamestown man pleaded guilty to selling the drug fentanyl.
Two victims recovering after Sunday evening Jamestown shooting
The pair's injuries were non-life-threatening and they are in stable condition.
An Amherst Man Posted Gun On Social Media, Now He’s Going To Prison
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that an Amherst man who posted an illegal weapon on social media has been sentenced to prison. The 33-year-old man was sentenced as a second felony offender on the morning of Monday. August 15, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Benjamin Jones was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of post-supervision after he is released.
BPD seeking a person of interest in connection to fatal shooting on August 4
Buffalo police released a surveillance video Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on August 4 on West Utica Street.
Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
chautauquatoday.com
Two people charged after burglary probe in Harmony
Two people are facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress in the Town of Harmony. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two people were seen fleeing from the residence on Blockville-Watts Flats Road around 4:30 am Monday. Deputies later located 23-year-old Cora Waddington of Frewsburg and 26-year-old Devin Fuller of Jamestown. An investigation revealed that the duo had allegedly entered the residence and started removing items from inside. Waddington and Fuller were charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, grand larceny 3rd, and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. They were processed and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Buffalo man allegedly transfers thousands to himself and others from elderly victim while acting as an aide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after State Police say he transferred about $18,000 from the account of an elderly Clarence victim to himself and third parties while acting as an aide. Troopers say Jered Menter, 31, accessed the victim's financial accounts last month without authorization....
2 charged with burglarizing Chautauqua County home
"The homeowner, who was not home at the time of the incident, was contacted and able to recover the property that was being removed," the Sheriff's Office said.
Eden police investigating after object thrown through window on Hillbrook Drive
Eden police announced an investigation is underway after an object was thrown through the window of a home on Hillbrook Drive.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
chautauquatoday.com
Officials React to Friday's Attack at Chautauqua Institution
Several officials at the local, state and federal levels reacted on Friday to the incident at Chautauqua Institution, where author Salman Rushdie was attacked on the Amphitheater stage right before he was scheduled to give a lecture. Rushdie was transported to a trauma center in Erie after he was apparently stabbed in the neck by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator, talking
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk on Saturday, one day after he was stabbed multiple times while preparing to give a lecture in Chautauqua County. Rushdie remains hospitalized with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted that Rushdie was “off the ventilator and talking […]
Teenager pleads guilty to two separate murders
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo teenager pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two different murders on Thursday. Police say that on December 24, 2020 at approximately 4:30 a.m., 19-year-old Calvin D. Clemens of Buffalo shot and killed 17-year-old Felix Aguirre of Buffalo. Aguirre was sitting inside of a parked car on Liddell Street. He […]
Salman Rushdie undergoes surgery after attack in Chautauqua
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Author Salman Rushdie undergoes surgery at UPMC Hamot. He was rushed to Erie after being stabbed while on stage at the Chautauqua Institution Friday morning. Now, a suspect is in custody. Chaos on the stage at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. A man rushed author Salman Rushdie as he was being introduced, stabbing him in the […]
chautauquatoday.com
Police identify victims of fatal crash in Dunkirk
The investigation into last week's crash that claimed two lives near the corner of Central and Howard Avenue in the city of Dunkirk is ongoing. That's the word from Dunkirk Police Chief David Ortolano. He says the Chautauqua County Coroner's Office has identified the victims who died in the August 11 crash as 23-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old Erik Rodriguez-Montalvo, also known as Erik Medina-Rodriguez...
