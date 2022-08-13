Read full article on original website
Herkimer teen found safe, troopers say
GERMAN FLATTS — The teenager reported missing in Herkimer County has been found safe and sound, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Cruise T. Desjardins, age 14, was found in good health after being last seen on Aug. 11. Desjardins's personal information was shared throughout the area on Monday.
Police asking for help in search of missing Boonville man
ONEIDA COUNTY- Police are searching for a missing Boonville, NY man. David A. Talerico, 48, is described as being 5-foot 7-inches tall; weighs around 180-lbs; is bald and has a brown colored mustache and beard. According to Sheriff’s Deputies, Talerico had a possible last known location Monday evening (August 15)...
Police searching for suspects after 2 victims, including a 12-year-old, shot in West Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for suspects after two people were shot near a candlelight vigil on Columbia Street Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a 12-year-old gunshot victim. The child’s mother told police they were at the vigil on Columbia Street when shots were fired and the 12-year-old was shot in the jaw.
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY
Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
12-year-old shot in the face in Utica; police criticize lack of cooperation from witnesses
UTICA, NY — A 12-year-old boy who was shot in the face while attending a candlelight vigil in Utica Tuesday night has been transported to Syracuse for care, Utica Police said. Officers responded to Whitesboro Street in Utica around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a young gunshot victim....
Utica Police seek help looking for missing child
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing child as part of a custodial interference investigation. Police say that the father of the child, Christopher Lawson, 29 years old, left a house on Erie Street in West Utica with 1 year old Alex-zander Stevens. Lawson has not returned with the child.
Utica Police Looking for Suspect Identification, Information in Several Cases [VIDEO]
Police in Utica are asking for help from the public identifying several suspects in separate cases. The first suspect is wanted in connection with an incident at a convenience store. Anyone who knows either of the individuals pictured in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Utica Police Department's...
Gloversville Police call off search for missing man
Clayton R. Miller, a 41-year-old man, was last seen by family members on Saturday, Aug. 13, in Gloversville.
Fatal Crash in Lee Center Under Investigation After Woman’s Car Slams into Utility Pole, Tree
A fatal crash in Oneida County is under investigation. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were called to Skinner Road near Brookfield Road in the town of Lee, New York at approximately 7:00am on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 after receiving notification about a single car crash. Skinner Road and...
35 sheep seized from Schoharie County farm
CENTRAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 30 sheep have been removed from a Schoharie County farm after a trooper out on patrol apparently noticed some of the sheep in poor condition. It is one of many large-scale animal seizures News10 has reported on over the past couple of months.
Man faces gun charges after threats, cache of guns found in Van Buren home, troopers say
Van Buren, N.Y. — A Van Buren man faces 11 weapons charges after police say he threatened people with guns and they found a cache of weapons in his home, including assault-style rifles. Police found nine guns in his home including an AR-15-style and AK-47-style rifles with seven high-capacity...
Oneida County Sheriff’s office hiring 20 Special Patrol Officers for the upcoming school year
VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Upon requests from some Oneida County School Districts, the Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire 20 Special Patrol Officers (SPOs) for the 2022-2023 school year. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol told NewsChannel 9 he’s looking to add to the 114 SPOs he already has. He said...
61-year-old woman killed in one-car crash in town of Lee
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – A 61-year-old woman was killed in a crash off of Brookfield Road in the town of Lee Tuesday morning. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says Shirley Fox, of Taberg, was driving east on Brookfield Road when she drove off of the roadway, hitting a utility pole before ultimately striking a tree in a nearby yard and coming to a stop.
Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
Central NY student charged with bringing gun onto school bus, police say
Update 1:40 p.m.: The 18-year-old student, accused of bringing a gun on a school bus after school, was attending summer school at East Syracuse Minoa High School, police said. It is unknown if Elijah Cruz Ogando had the gun throughout the school day, Manlius police spokesperson Capt. Tina-Marie Stanton said.
Two men caught stealing copper wire – one arrested, one flees
On August 11th, law enforcement responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone located on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville after receiving reports of two men stealing copper wire from the business.
1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
Traumatic injury accident on Otter Creek Horse Trails results in rescue operation
LEWIS COUNTY- Local agencies worked together Sunday by executing a rescue mission in Lewis County. Members from Lowville, Martinsburg and Croghan Fire Departments, along with Lewis County Search & Rescue and New York State Forest Rangers were all dispatched to a traumatic injury accident. Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin said it occurred out on the Otter Creek Horse Trails.
NYSP seeking help identifying human remains found in Otsego County
A disturbing discovery was made on Aug. 2 in a remote area in the town of Morris, where New York State Police said human remains were found. “We have a good portion of the skeleton,” NYSP Troop C BCI Captain Lucas Anthony said. “We sought the assistance of a local anthropology department at a university who’s providing some assistance to us, and the DNA is also under process but that does take time.”
