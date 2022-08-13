ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

Romesentinel.com

Herkimer teen found safe, troopers say

GERMAN FLATTS — The teenager reported missing in Herkimer County has been found safe and sound, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Cruise T. Desjardins, age 14, was found in good health after being last seen on Aug. 11. Desjardins's personal information was shared throughout the area on Monday.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Police asking for help in search of missing Boonville man

ONEIDA COUNTY- Police are searching for a missing Boonville, NY man. David A. Talerico, 48, is described as being 5-foot 7-inches tall; weighs around 180-lbs; is bald and has a brown colored mustache and beard. According to Sheriff’s Deputies, Talerico had a possible last known location Monday evening (August 15)...
BOONVILLE, NY
WKTV

Police searching for suspects after 2 victims, including a 12-year-old, shot in West Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for suspects after two people were shot near a candlelight vigil on Columbia Street Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a 12-year-old gunshot victim. The child’s mother told police they were at the vigil on Columbia Street when shots were fired and the 12-year-old was shot in the jaw.
UTICA, NY
County
Herkimer County, NY
Herkimer County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
German Flatts, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
Syracuse.com

12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY

Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Police seek help looking for missing child

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing child as part of a custodial interference investigation. Police say that the father of the child, Christopher Lawson, 29 years old, left a house on Erie Street in West Utica with 1 year old Alex-zander Stevens. Lawson has not returned with the child.
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

35 sheep seized from Schoharie County farm

CENTRAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 30 sheep have been removed from a Schoharie County farm after a trooper out on patrol apparently noticed some of the sheep in poor condition. It is one of many large-scale animal seizures News10 has reported on over the past couple of months.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKTV

61-year-old woman killed in one-car crash in town of Lee

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – A 61-year-old woman was killed in a crash off of Brookfield Road in the town of Lee Tuesday morning. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says Shirley Fox, of Taberg, was driving east on Brookfield Road when she drove off of the roadway, hitting a utility pole before ultimately striking a tree in a nearby yard and coming to a stop.
LEE, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
OGDENSBURG, NY
WNYT

1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
BETHLEHEM, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Traumatic injury accident on Otter Creek Horse Trails results in rescue operation

LEWIS COUNTY- Local agencies worked together Sunday by executing a rescue mission in Lewis County. Members from Lowville, Martinsburg and Croghan Fire Departments, along with Lewis County Search & Rescue and New York State Forest Rangers were all dispatched to a traumatic injury accident. Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin said it occurred out on the Otter Creek Horse Trails.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NYSP seeking help identifying human remains found in Otsego County

A disturbing discovery was made on Aug. 2 in a remote area in the town of Morris, where New York State Police said human remains were found. “We have a good portion of the skeleton,” NYSP Troop C BCI Captain Lucas Anthony said. “We sought the assistance of a local anthropology department at a university who’s providing some assistance to us, and the DNA is also under process but that does take time.”
MORRIS, NY

