Athens, GA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum goes off on AP Poll

We are now less than two weeks way from the start of the 2022 college football season and the preseason polls are out, including the new AP Poll, which has Alabama leading the way at No. 1, Ohio State coming in at No. 2, and defending champion Georgia dropping in the No. 3 spot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Photos: First Look at Georgia Scrimmage

The opening of the 2022 season is fastly approaching as the Georgia Bulldogs are heading into week three of fall camp.  Saturday's scrimmage was the first live-action scrimmage for Georgia since the spring at their annual G-Day spring game.  Injury ReportArian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI ...
ATHENS, GA
