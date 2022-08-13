ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, MD

Jules
3d ago

Prayers 🙏that she is found 🙏❤Noticing more & more kids/teens & are going missing at an alarming rate!!!

Nottingham MD

Robbery reported in White Marsh, shots fired in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported on Monday. Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on August 15, an individual broke into a residence in the 5400-block of Cynthia Terrace (21206) via a basement door and stole a PlayStation 5. At around noon on August 15,...
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

School resource officer was at scene of quadruple shooting in Hamilton

BALTIMORE -- WJZ is learning exclusive new details about a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition. Our WJZ team has been working on this story since the early morning hours Sunday when the shooting took place in the 5500 block of Harford Road in Hamilton.The frantic radio transmissions that started around 1:45 a.m. depicted the level of urgency. "We need more units here, we need more medics," one first responder could be heard saying. Another urged fellow first responders to cut off access to the street as emergency personnel tried...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Pet stolen during Nottingham burglary, shots fired in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several assaults and burglaries that were reported this month. At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, an individual entered a home in the 6600-block of Aaron Mee Way in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked basement door. The suspect stole various items once inside the location.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile charged following reports of "shots fired" at Bel Air pool, deputies say

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection to a report of gunfire at a public pool in Bel Air, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to the report of gunshots at the Fountain Green Swim Club around 9:15 p.m., according to authorities.At the time of the reported incident, people were attending an event at the swim club, deputies said.Deputies secured the area and began asking the caretakers of children who were attending the event to pick them up and take them elsewhere, according to authorities.They searched for but did not initially find evidence that anyone had fired a weapon, according to authorities.Deputies later said that no weapon was displayed or used during the incident.The Harford County Sheriff's Office has not made public the age or gender of the juvenile.
BEL AIR, MD
Daily Voice

Victims ID'd In Fatal Baltimore County Crash

Baltimore County Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that ejected two people from the vehicle, authorities say. Elvis Espinoza, 20, and Salvador Melara, 21, were killed in the crash that occurred along Cranbrook Road just east of Greenside Drive shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Baltimore County police.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Essex girl

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex girl. Greidy Hernandez-Portillo, 11, is 4’6” tall and weighs 50 pounds. She was last seen at 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, on Punjab Circle. Anyone with information on Greidy Hernandez-Portillo’s whereabouts is asked to dial...
ESSEX, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

White Marsh Precinct holding school supply drive

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department’s White Marsh Precinct is currently holding a Back to School Supply Drive. The drive will runs now through September 16th. Supplies can be dropped off in the precinct’s lobby. The drive is being organized by Officer Flanary and the Community Outreach...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sound of gunshots played on speaker at Fountain Green Swim Club

BEL AIR, Md. — The sound of a gunshots was played on a speaker Monday night at the Fountain Green Swim Club, and no shots were actually fired, officials said. Harford County sheriff's deputies were called around 9:15 p.m. to Fountain Green Swim Club in Bel Air for a possible shooting. Deputies determined a shooting did not take place and no weapon was used or displayed during the incident. Instead, investigators found the sound of gunshots were played on a speaker.
BEL AIR, MD
WTOP

Police investigate fatal Howard Co. crash

Howard County police are investigating a fatal head-on collision in Fulton, Maryland on Monday that killed a man. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. along Browns Bridge Road just past Lime Kiln Road, police said in a news release. Police believe the car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an...
FULTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers offers rewards of 8K each for information on three different homicides

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers is offering rewards of up to $8,000 each for tips that lead investigators to the people responsible for killing three men in different parts of the city within the past three weeks, according to authorities.Shareef Muse, 18, was gunned down near Mondawmin Mall in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway on the morning of July 30. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. He was doing squeegee work prior to the shooting, police said.The following afternoon, on July 31, Trevon Williams was shot in Northeast Baltimore.Officers found Williams suffering from a gunshot...
BALTIMORE, MD
nccpdnews.com

POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT

New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

