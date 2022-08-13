Read full article on original website
Jules
3d ago
Prayers 🙏that she is found 🙏❤Noticing more & more kids/teens & are going missing at an alarming rate!!!
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Related
Teen Charged With Assault Amid Investigation Into Shots Fired At Bel Air Pool: Sheriff
Some Maryland residents enjoying the recent spell of cooler weather in the region got a scare on Monday night when gunshots seemingly rang out at the Fountain Green Swim Club in Harford County. Members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office were called to the Bel Air pool at approximately 9:15...
Nottingham MD
Robbery reported in White Marsh, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported on Monday. Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on August 15, an individual broke into a residence in the 5400-block of Cynthia Terrace (21206) via a basement door and stole a PlayStation 5. At around noon on August 15,...
School resource officer was at scene of quadruple shooting in Hamilton
BALTIMORE -- WJZ is learning exclusive new details about a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition. Our WJZ team has been working on this story since the early morning hours Sunday when the shooting took place in the 5500 block of Harford Road in Hamilton.The frantic radio transmissions that started around 1:45 a.m. depicted the level of urgency. "We need more units here, we need more medics," one first responder could be heard saying. Another urged fellow first responders to cut off access to the street as emergency personnel tried...
Nottingham MD
Pet stolen during Nottingham burglary, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several assaults and burglaries that were reported this month. At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, an individual entered a home in the 6600-block of Aaron Mee Way in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked basement door. The suspect stole various items once inside the location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 killed, 1 injured, in Cockeysville crash early Sunday
Two men were killed, and a third was injured, in a crash in Cockeysville early Sunday morning. Investigators determined the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and several trees, then overturned.
Juvenile charged following reports of "shots fired" at Bel Air pool, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection to a report of gunfire at a public pool in Bel Air, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to the report of gunshots at the Fountain Green Swim Club around 9:15 p.m., according to authorities.At the time of the reported incident, people were attending an event at the swim club, deputies said.Deputies secured the area and began asking the caretakers of children who were attending the event to pick them up and take them elsewhere, according to authorities.They searched for but did not initially find evidence that anyone had fired a weapon, according to authorities.Deputies later said that no weapon was displayed or used during the incident.The Harford County Sheriff's Office has not made public the age or gender of the juvenile.
Victims ID'd In Fatal Baltimore County Crash
Baltimore County Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that ejected two people from the vehicle, authorities say. Elvis Espinoza, 20, and Salvador Melara, 21, were killed in the crash that occurred along Cranbrook Road just east of Greenside Drive shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Baltimore County police.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Essex girl
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex girl. Greidy Hernandez-Portillo, 11, is 4’6” tall and weighs 50 pounds. She was last seen at 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, on Punjab Circle. Anyone with information on Greidy Hernandez-Portillo’s whereabouts is asked to dial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several Children Brawl At Annapolis Mall, Steal Sunglasses, Shoot Victim
A child was shot with a BB gun after being robbed by several other children at an Annapolis Mall, authorities say. Officers responded to a call of a "juvenile problem" at the Westfield Annapolis Mall around 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revealed that...
Spring Garden Township Police warn residents to lock their vehicles
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police want residents to avoid being victimized by thieves after a series of thefts from vehicles occurred recently in the Elmwood neighborhood. In every one of the reported thefts, police say, the vehicles involved were unlocked. The department shared videos of the...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash
Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
Police Identify Victims in Double Fatal Crash in Halethorpe
Delaware State Police have identified the victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wbaltv.com
Teen among 8 injured, 6 dead in 9 shootings in Baltimore over weekend
A teenager was among eight people injured in nine shootings that also left six people dead over a violent weekend in Baltimore. Diane Jones said someone shot her 31-year-old son, Marcus Roberts, three times around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on West Lombard Street. "My baby. They took one of my angels....
Nottingham MD
White Marsh Precinct holding school supply drive
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department’s White Marsh Precinct is currently holding a Back to School Supply Drive. The drive will runs now through September 16th. Supplies can be dropped off in the precinct’s lobby. The drive is being organized by Officer Flanary and the Community Outreach...
Wbaltv.com
Sound of gunshots played on speaker at Fountain Green Swim Club
BEL AIR, Md. — The sound of a gunshots was played on a speaker Monday night at the Fountain Green Swim Club, and no shots were actually fired, officials said. Harford County sheriff's deputies were called around 9:15 p.m. to Fountain Green Swim Club in Bel Air for a possible shooting. Deputies determined a shooting did not take place and no weapon was used or displayed during the incident. Instead, investigators found the sound of gunshots were played on a speaker.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run boat collision that killed woman in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A suspect is charged after a hit-and-run boating collision that killed a woman on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that on Friday they arrested Brownell Edds Jr, 48, in connection with the deadly July 3 incident.
WTOP
Police investigate fatal Howard Co. crash
Howard County police are investigating a fatal head-on collision in Fulton, Maryland on Monday that killed a man. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. along Browns Bridge Road just past Lime Kiln Road, police said in a news release. Police believe the car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an...
Metro Crime Stoppers offers rewards of 8K each for information on three different homicides
BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers is offering rewards of up to $8,000 each for tips that lead investigators to the people responsible for killing three men in different parts of the city within the past three weeks, according to authorities.Shareef Muse, 18, was gunned down near Mondawmin Mall in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway on the morning of July 30. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. He was doing squeegee work prior to the shooting, police said.The following afternoon, on July 31, Trevon Williams was shot in Northeast Baltimore.Officers found Williams suffering from a gunshot...
Four Shot, One Dead in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of four people shortly...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT
New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
Comments / 4