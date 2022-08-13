ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Suspect arrested in death of Williamson County grandmother Diana Lynn Pier

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
A Pflugerville man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the slaying of a Williamson County grandmother who was found shot to death earlier this month, Williamson County officials said Saturday.

Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, 26, is accused of killing Diana Lynn Pier, 70, of Florence.

Gilbreath was arrested in a parking lot at 2051 Gattis School Road in Round Rock early Saturday and was turned over to the Williamson County sheriff's office by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Gilbreath is being held at the Williamson County Jail with his bail set at $1 million, according to the sheriff's office.

"We believe this was an unprovoked random act of violence. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office appreciates the support that the Williamson County community has shown towards the solving of this tragic crime, " Williamson County sheriff's Cmdr. John Foster said in a written statement.

The sheriff's office said it would provide no further details, since the investigation is ongoing.

Pier was found shot to death Aug. 4 along County Road 245 outside of Florence. She might have been killed after stopping to help someone, law enforcement officials previously said.

Pier was driving home from visiting a relative in Round Rock when the incident occurred, officials have said.

Diana Pier's husband, John Pier, said he and his wife had lived in the Round Rock area since 1985 and moved to Florence about four years ago. He declined further comment.

According to Diana Pier's obituary, she and her husband were planning to travel to Italy to celebrate their 44th year of marriage. She was a legal secretary, a notary and worked at Exfluor/FluoroMed for 24 years as a document controller, the obituary said.

She belonged to St. Helen Catholic Church in Georgetown, the obituary said. She also belonged to Saint William Catholic Church in Round Rock for 35 years, where she taught and sang in the choir, according to the obit. It said she led the children's story hour at the Florence Public Library as a volunteer, was on the board of Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery, was the bereavement leader of Christ Child Society and provided care to elderly people.

Additional material from American-Statesman reporter Claire Osborn.

