Alabama State

whatmeworry?
3d ago

about 15 or so years ago there was a 3 point something near Priceville. It woke me and my wife from sleep and we had a few things fall and break. Felt like a large dump truck passing very close to us.

AL.com

More heat advisories for south Alabama on Wednesday

Look for more oppressive heat and humidity today in southwest Alabama, where a heat advisory will be in effect for the second straight day. The National Weather Service in Mobile says the heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday for central and inland parts of Mobile and Baldwin counties.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Stuckey’s pecan logs headed to Alabama Big Lots

A long-time fixture of the American highway - albeit a sweet one - is coming to Alabama locations of Big Lots. That’s according to Stuckey’s, and its CEO, Stephanie Stuckey. The Georgia-based candy company still bears the name of it’s founder, W.S. “Sylvester” Stuckey, which once adorned more...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tropical wave headed for Gulf; will it affect Alabama?

The National Hurricane Center continued to watch a tropical wave near Central America that could wind up in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. The disturbance as of Wednesday morning has only a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
ALABAMA STATE
#North Alabama#Earthquake#Quakes#Usgs#Gsa
wvtm13.com

Safe swimming in Alabama waters may not be as easy as you think

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is home to one of the most ecologically diverse parts of the country. Mother nature needs protection from humans and the footprints we leave by carelessness. Pollution in our creeks, rivers and streams has now come downstream to a level where it is unsafe for swimming and these areas may be in your backyard.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
MOBILE, AL
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants

Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Libertarians cost to gaining Alabama ballot access: $250,000, 2-years and 80,000 signatures

The Alabama Libertarian Party spent approximately $250,000 in a two-year effort to gain ballot access this November for the first time in 20 years. The money came from the national Libertarian Party and was part of a national effort to boost the party’s ballot presence, according to state party chairman Gavin Goodman. The money paid for people who were petitioners, or those who gather enough signatures for the party to be returned to the ballot. The petitions were gathered during public events like festivals, and outside of county courthouses and motor vehicle offices, among other places.
ALABAMA STATE
