pghcitypaper.com
Saint Ravioli brings heavenly pasta to Bloomfield
Bloomfield has started to look a bit more heavenly, and it has nothing to do with the grand St. Joseph Church that has long loomed over the busy thoroughfare. Rather, new stained glass window accents and signage sporting little dumplings with halos have added celestial touches to the earthly storefront that previously housed the Claussen Cafehaus on Liberty Avenue.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rev 'Em Up For Kids returns to Bethel Park
If you like the “Smokey and the Bandit” movies, you’ll love Jim Gastgeb’s Pontiac. He has a 1977 Trans Am that looks pretty much like what Burt Reynolds drove in the Hal Needham-directed films, and Gastgeb even has life-sized images of the Bandit and Sally Field. No Jackie Gleason, though.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Building the Valley: Cindy's Soft Serve and Hometown Food serves up good vibes in Tarentum
A Tarentum diner is offering “good vibes only” through its homestyle cooking and friendly conversation. Cindy’s Soft Serve and Hometown Food, at 309 E. Fourth St., is a 1950s-style eatery with menu items named as an homage to the Alle-Kiski Valley. There’s the Red Cat, a burger...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
River Jam to bring 5 bands to Aspinwall park
Five bands will take part in River Jam at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at Allegheny RiverTrail Park in Aspinwall. The Jam will feature The Cedar Run Band, The Compadres, The John Vento Trio, The Untouchables and Asphalt Rodeo. Voluntary donations are requested. Proceeds will benefit Allegheny RiverTrail Park and The...
nextpittsburgh.com
Where is the cornfield in the middle of Downtown Pittsburgh?
On this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, I discovered some surprises at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Tim Muldoon, the property’s general manager, took us up a series of escalators and finally into a glass elevator that opened onto the roof of the building. We’ve visited a number of Downtown rooftops on Yinzer Backstage Pass, but this rooftop didn’t look like any of those other ones. No faux cathedrals or 1970s-era helipads up here. Instead, this roof is covered with greenery. There is an array of native and sustainable plants that not only support local wildlife, but also absorb a lot of potential roof runoff.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust gala comes at critical point for Cultural District
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will celebrate the Band of Dreamers who envisioned the downtown Cultural District more than 35 years ago during the Building on the Dream Gala, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Benedum Center. Featured entertainer will be Renee Elise Goldsberry, a Tony Award-winner for her role...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Step Up Your Wedding Photos at These Pittsburgh Locales
Pittsburgh may be known for its bridges, but the city also has countless staircases that are bound to elevate any wedding photoshoot. One popular location for staircase pictures is the Carnegie Museums in Oakland. Tony Araujo, co-owner of Araujo Photography, describes the staircase near the museum’s main entrance as one of his favorite locations for wedding photos.
Radio Ink
WESA Morning Host Retiring
90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station host Maria Scapellato will retire this fall. Scapellato has hosted Morning Edition for the past five years. “While we’ll be sorry to lose Maria as the morning voice and host on WESA, we honor her long service, both on our air and for many years in Pittsburgh,” said Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO. “She is a terrific journalist, and she will be missed at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting and by all of our listeners in Western Pennsylvania each morning.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Billy Strayhorn-Duke Ellington's jazz 'Nutcracker' to premiere in Pittsburgh
On Dec. 1, 1938, Pittsburgh resident and jazz composer Billy Strayhorn met the legendary Duke Ellington backstage after a show at what was then the Stanley Theater. Their musical personalities meshed, and Strayhorn’s composition “Take the ‘A’ Train” eventually became the Ellington band’s theme song. The duo also collaborated on a jazz re-casting of Tchaikovsky’s classic “Nutcracker Suite,” taking the Russian composer’s classical work and translating its movements into the bop and swing that characterized the era’s jazz music.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘That’s how we remember it’: Legend of Drowning Fish persists as Bethel Park brewery marks 1st anniversary
So, two guys walk into a bar with a talking fish. Then they all decide to open a brewery together. “We say that’s a true story,” Pleasant Hills resident Don Tomino said. “We were drinking a little bit that day, but that’s how we remember it.”
kidsburgh.org
8 great things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from MessFest and Soul Asylum to vintage ‘base ball’
Cinema in the Parks photo above courtesy of the City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events. There are so many things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend with kids. Kennywood’s Fall Fantasy Parades have begun and the Asian Lantern Festival continues at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. And there are so many other indoor and outdoor events happening. Check out this lineup:
pittsburghmagazine.com
History, and Easy Living, Meet With This Townhouse on Washington’s Landing
Situated along the Allegheny River at 31st Street and Route 28, Washington’s Landing is one of Pittsburgh’s most intriguing — and beautiful — neighborhoods. Once a brownfield site known as Herr’s Island, the location got a makeover as a mixed-use redevelopment in 1987. Along with the new name, the island — just 2 miles from Downtown — got a new identity when a marina, restaurant and 88 housing units, ranging in price from $249,000 to $580,000, were built. It was a princely sum for the time — and a bold move for buyers who jumped into that market.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mustached cat from Hunker takes the cake in Meow Mix ads, international cat shows
Smudge the cat might have a mustache and goatee, but don’t be fooled — she’s a girl. The black and white cat from Hunker is well-known in Western Pa. and beyond. She has won titles in international cat shows hosted by the Cat Fanciers’ Association and most recently appeared in several Meow Mix advertisements.
cranberryeagle.com
Local bladesmith faces keen competition on ‘Forged in Fire’
A Butler County man had to be sharp as he competed to make a weapon on the History Channel show “Forged in Fire.”. Eric Finch, 20, a 2019 Seneca Valley High School graduate and a senior safety major at Slippery Rock University, will compete against three other bladesmiths on the show airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway Clipper cruises on Allegheny River in Freeport slated for Oct. 1
After a sold-out Gateway Clipper cruise in Armstrong County last year, the county’s tourism agency is offering three Allegheny River cruises on Oct. 1. Tickets for cruises lasting several hours aboard the clipper fleet’s Princess are selling fast, said Experience Armstrong, Inc. Director Cheyenne Filous. As of Tuesday, the sightseeing cruise is sold out, while some tickets remain for a breakfast cruise ($55) and a dinner cruise ($75).
3-year-old hospitalized after mistakenly being served alcohol at local restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A three year old little girl spent hours in Children’s Hospital on Sunday evening after her mother says she was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant. “She had to have an IV in her arm that was the whole size of the palm of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norvelt VFD's Parking Lot Bash and Car Cruise set for Saturday
A fundraiser that started during the coronavirus pandemic has caught on for Norvelt Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters opted in 2020 to forego an indoor fall purse bash for a Parking Lot Bash and Car Cruise, a decision which proved fruitful, according to Fire Chief Matt Zelenak. The outdoor option provided a way for people to gather without restrictions related to the pandemic.
CBS News
Health department hits Ross Township restaurant with consumer alert
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department slapped a North Hills restaurant with a consumer alert. An inspector found over a dozen violations at McKnight Kitchen on McKnight Road in Ross Township after an inspection last week. According to the inspection report, there was moldy broccoli and...
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 12-14
With pleasant temperatures and dry skies in the forecast, it’s a good weekend to get outside. Here are five things to do in the Pittsburgh area. The annual Asian Lantern Festival returns Friday to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. Running 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until...
