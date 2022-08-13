ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KLTV

City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to support their employees, the City of Tyler is allowing parents to bring their babies to work. The pilot program is designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student

ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students. The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today. […]
ALBA, TX
CBS19

East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

SFA considering affiliation with university system

CANTON, TX
CANTON, TX
KLTV

East Texas Mentoring Alliance hosts Kidsfest in the park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Mentoring Alliance will host Kidsfest in Bergfeld Park on Aug. 27, inviting the whole community to come together. After a 2-year COVID hiatus, the alliance is excited to announce its Kidsfest will return Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Bergfeld Park will...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Group of pilots train for future airshows in Tyler

As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation.

TYLER, TX
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County Commissioners approves PAWSitive Change prison dog program

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Commissioners Court announced Thursday they approved the PAWSitive prison dog program which will match at-risk dogs with inmates. The program includes “intense rehabilitation” with a mission to teach inmates how to cooperate, engage in positive team settings and become aware of the needs of others, according to officials. […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

City of Tatum faces allegations of secret Municipal Hall recording

Rumbles can once again be heard from the an already tumultuous City of Tatum as allegations arise regarding the discovery of a hidden recording device in the shared offices of the City Secretary and Municipal Court Clerks. Named, or questioned, in the initial investigation, said to have been conducted by...
TATUM, TX
KLTV

2 teens killed in Alba crash

ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that two teenagers were killed on US 69 in a crash. According to DPS, a 16-year-old boy from Alba and an 18-year-old, identified as Ginger Durham of Mineola, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation shows a 2005...
ALBA, TX
The Tyler Loop

Cook, Attorneys Beyond Frustrated over Wait

Kerry Max Cook remains in a “purgatory of uncertainty” while waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on the former death row inmate’s claim of actual innocence, his attorneys said. Delaying a vacatur of criminal charges against him “serves no purpose other than to...
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, Texas has an Abandoned Building Problem so Money Wanted for Demolition

There are many aspects of Tyler that greatly show off the city's beauty. In the same breath, you can say that there are many aspects of Tyler that can show off how ugly this city can be. When I talk about the ugly portion of Tyler, I am meaning the many abandoned buildings the city has. It is a problem and its coming to the forefront because of how unsafe those buildings have become for both first responders and the homeless that have occupied those buildings.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

"When can I burn my trash?" What recent rain means for burn bans

TEXAS, USA — The recent rain has been a welcomed sight as East Texas continues to battle against widespread drought. Texas A&M Public Information Officer, Sean Dugan, said the recent precipitation has provided minimal improvements for ongoing drought conditions. "We're in a deficit regarding moisture," Dugan said. "These rain...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Marshall Police Department expands community policing initiative

MARSHALL, TX
MARSHALL, TX
101.5 KNUE

Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam

Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Customers served by the Mims Water Supply Corp. in Marion County are advised to boil all water intended for consumption. The notice is due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a line break on Farm to Market Road 729. Water is advised to be boiled prior to all personal use (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). This will include customers East of Big Oaks Subdivision on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area; all County roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove, Woodland Shores, and Alley Creek Park.
MARION COUNTY, TX

