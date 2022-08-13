Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
City of Tyler program allows employees to bring babies to work
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to support their employees, the City of Tyler is allowing parents to bring their babies to work. The pilot program is designed to support employees of working families with the transition to parenthood by allowing them to bring their infant children to work with them until they are about six months old.
Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student
ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students. The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today. […]
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
KLTV
SFA considering affiliation with university system
The Polaris Dawn demonstration team came to the Tyler Historic Aviation Museum to train for those shows, and they brought unusual aircraft with them. Every year after the first day of school, Jesse picks up Jacob and takes him to the Dairy Queen in Canton for a Blizzard. From Kindergarten to senior year of high school, Jesse and Jacob have sat in the same seats, ordered the same treats, and bonded over a Blizzard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
East Texas Mentoring Alliance hosts Kidsfest in the park
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Mentoring Alliance will host Kidsfest in Bergfeld Park on Aug. 27, inviting the whole community to come together. After a 2-year COVID hiatus, the alliance is excited to announce its Kidsfest will return Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Bergfeld Park will...
KLTV
Group of pilots train for future airshows in Tyler
As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Camp Gladiator trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy. Updated: 23 minutes ago. The deputy’s death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos’ wife, Gloria, has been...
Rusk County Commissioners approves PAWSitive Change prison dog program
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Commissioners Court announced Thursday they approved the PAWSitive prison dog program which will match at-risk dogs with inmates. The program includes “intense rehabilitation” with a mission to teach inmates how to cooperate, engage in positive team settings and become aware of the needs of others, according to officials. […]
inforney.com
City of Tatum faces allegations of secret Municipal Hall recording
Rumbles can once again be heard from the an already tumultuous City of Tatum as allegations arise regarding the discovery of a hidden recording device in the shared offices of the City Secretary and Municipal Court Clerks. Named, or questioned, in the initial investigation, said to have been conducted by...
KLTV
2 teens killed in Alba crash
ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that two teenagers were killed on US 69 in a crash. According to DPS, a 16-year-old boy from Alba and an 18-year-old, identified as Ginger Durham of Mineola, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation shows a 2005...
Cook, Attorneys Beyond Frustrated over Wait
Kerry Max Cook remains in a “purgatory of uncertainty” while waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on the former death row inmate’s claim of actual innocence, his attorneys said. Delaying a vacatur of criminal charges against him “serves no purpose other than to...
Tyler, Texas has an Abandoned Building Problem so Money Wanted for Demolition
There are many aspects of Tyler that greatly show off the city's beauty. In the same breath, you can say that there are many aspects of Tyler that can show off how ugly this city can be. When I talk about the ugly portion of Tyler, I am meaning the many abandoned buildings the city has. It is a problem and its coming to the forefront because of how unsafe those buildings have become for both first responders and the homeless that have occupied those buildings.
KLTV
Johnston-McQueen Elementary students have new place to get shoes, clothes on campus
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Johnston-McQueen Elementary School has partnered with nonprofit Communities in Schools of East Texas to provide a shoe and clothes closest for their students. It all started last year when P.E. teacher Rochelle Northcutt saw the need in her own classroom. “I would have numerous kids that...
Almost 50 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Cherokee County. Can You Help?
Last Tuesday, an East Texas Non Profit that seeks to help and find homes for animals around the area posted an urgent plea on their Facebook page regarding close to 50 dogs that were rescued from a Cherokee County, Texas puppy mill. The owners of the puppy mill are "elderly...
"When can I burn my trash?" What recent rain means for burn bans
TEXAS, USA — The recent rain has been a welcomed sight as East Texas continues to battle against widespread drought. Texas A&M Public Information Officer, Sean Dugan, said the recent precipitation has provided minimal improvements for ongoing drought conditions. "We're in a deficit regarding moisture," Dugan said. "These rain...
KSLA
Marshall Police Department expands community policing initiative
The BNA said the school board seat is vital to their neighborhood. There is an exception to the ordinance for breeders. All 16 recent graduates passed their NCLEX on the first try. Barber created program to mentor kids in Cedar Grove. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. He said this is...
Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam
Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Customers served by the Mims Water Supply Corp. in Marion County are advised to boil all water intended for consumption. The notice is due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a line break on Farm to Market Road 729. Water is advised to be boiled prior to all personal use (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). This will include customers East of Big Oaks Subdivision on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area; all County roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove, Woodland Shores, and Alley Creek Park.
Tyler animal shelter working to find homes for dogs found at Cherokee County 'puppy mill'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler-based animal shelter is seeking help to find homes for roughly 45 to 50 small dogs who were once a part of a "puppy mill" in Cherokee County. In a Facebook post, Nicholas Pet Haven said there were 45 to 50 small breed adults...
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
Whitehouse ISD mourns recent graduate killed in head-on crash
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD is mourning the loss of a recent graduate and offering counseling services to its students and staff. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Molly L. Reck, 18, of Tyler, died in a head-on collision Wednesday on FM 346 just outside of the city of Whitehouse.
Comments / 3