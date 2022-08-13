Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL・
Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo
The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
What is really going on with the Buccaneers and Ryan Jensen
The Buccaneers have been playing with their cards close to the vest on player information for a few weeks now. That is no different with Ryan Jensen. The loss of Ryan Jensen has been a low point for the Buccaneers over the last few weeks. No team with Super Bowl hopes is ever going to be totally ok after losing an All-Pro talent like Jensen ahead of the regular season.
Yardbarker
Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video
The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
Best trade candidate for the Buccaneers ahead of roster cuts
The Buccaneers already have way too many weapons in their wide receiver room to make everything work. A trade would help greatly. One way or another, the Buccaneers are going to have to cut a roster-caliber receiver or three in the coming weeks. Somehow, they have near nine guys that could actually make the active roster, and trying to determine which of the five guys in real competition to earn the final spots is going to be extremely difficult.
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
Buccaneers player in greatest danger of losing his job
The Buccaneers could move their RB depth chart around after an exciting performance from Arizona State rookie Rachaad White. It is easy to overreact to one preseason game. However, Rachaad White hasn’t just been impressing the Buccaneers for one singular game. The past few weeks have highlighted a player...
Raiders news confirms improvement for Patrick Mahomes in 2022
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to release Demarcus Robinson confirms Patrick Mahomes’ improvement in 2022. Cries for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes to crash to Earth, which rang through television and radio speakers over the past six months, were silenced in 11 snaps on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Just as soon as the Chiefs’ starting offense ran a series of preseason downs, the narrative surrounding their potential shifted.
Buccaneers make perfect free agent signing to address injury
After what felt like months of saying the Buccaneers could go after former edge rusher Carl Nassib, the team finally pulled the trigger. Carl Nassib has finally reunited with the Buccaneers. No one on the planet that ever reads this blog should be shocked that this was on the radar for the team that is looking to make it back to the Super Bowl.
Buccaneers start roster cuts with surprising veteran decision
While Ross Cockrell didn’t seem like an absolute lock to make the Buccaneers final roster, he didn’t seem like one of the first cuts either. The Buccaneers started their roster cuts with a bang. We all knew that five guys were coming, and while the positions cut don’t...
Buccaneers injury opens the door for rookie to step up
The Buccaneers are certainly hoping that Cam Gill can return from injury quickly, but this is part of the reason why they drafted Andre Anthony. The Buccaneers could have a tough road ahead if they end up losing Cam Gill for any period of time. This won’t hurt on defense so much, but it will have an immediate impact on the special teams unit in Tampa.
Buccaneers lose important competition piece ahead of cuts
The lose of Kenjon Barner doesn’t seem like it would be much for the Buccaneers when you see him as the fifth running back, but what about his kick returns?. Kenyon Barner wasn’t going to make the Buccaneers roster on his running back abilities. Despite a long career...
Buccaneers make quality offensive signing to offset recent injury
We haven’t heard much from the Buccaneers about Giovani Bernard just yet, but it looks like the team has made a signing to stem the bleeding that is happening at the running back position. The Buccaneers losing Giovani Bernard the other night is going to be a move with...
Ohio State Football: Kevin Wilson concerned about run game
The Ohio State football team is hard at work before their first game in just over two weeks. They are using these last few days of Fall camp to get ready for their opener against Notre Dame. Unfortunately, there’s still one aspect of the offense that needs work. That...
