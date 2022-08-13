Read full article on original website
Edith L. Frierson Elementary continues to expand Montessori Program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some students in the Charleston County School District have new facilities to explore this morning. Edith L. Frierson continues to expand its Montessori program with the addition of two upper elementary classrooms this year. The school’s principal, Dr. Deborah Davis-Cummings, said this is the sixth Montessori...
James Island Charter High School opens new facilities
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Charter High School students have new buildings to explore on their first day back. The school says the nearly 25-million-dollar project will support new, and existing programs. The Career and Technology building will serve nearly 300 students, and hold classes on Building Construction Management,...
Charleston Co. superintendent talks start of new school year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District’s superintendent is set to speak about the start of a new school year in the district. Superintendent Don Kennedy will meet with the media about the new school year in Charleston County that begins on Wednesday. SPECIAL SECTION: Back to school.
Charleston Co. Schools, library partner for English language courses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District on Tuesday announced a partnership to bring adult English language courses to North Charleston. The district’s adult education department will bring the class to Charleston County Public Library’s Otranto Road branch. The district offers a 75-hour course to improve...
Classroom Champions: Middle school teacher needs math materials for her students
WANDO, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday marked the start of a great school year for many students and teachers alike and the halls are abuzz at Philip Simmons Middle School in Berkeley county. Seventh-grade math teacher Amanda Gemmell is excited for what’s ahead this school year. She says always strives to...
Ahead of the first day of school, Charleston Co. Schools has about 35 teacher vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has about 35 teacher vacancies ahead of the first day of school, according to district officials, but they say they are ready for students to head back to the classroom Wednesday. Those vacancies are out of about 3,700 total teachers they...
Colleton County school superintendent focused on innovation
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Innovated programs, new bell schedules, and expanded security are top of mind as more than 5,000 students head back to class this week in Colleton County. Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave said she is focused on transforming the Colleton County School District as she begins...
Stoney Field renovations finished ahead of new school year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has several new facilities going into this new school year. One of those is Stoney Field in downtown Charleston. The stadium was built in 1964 and, over time, the field started to sink and began seeing lots of ponding. “The school...
Georgetown County Schools looking to fill teacher vacancies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Georgetown County School District are back in the classroom and officials say they are relieved to have filled most of their vacancies. Doug Jenkins, Executive Director for Human Resources, says they had an interesting recruiting season. With 628 teacher positions, only four...
Vacancies could affect start of DD4's school year
SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCIV) — As back-to-school week continues, many students return to the classroom for the first time this year. For Dorchester County School District 4 (DD4), Tuesday is the first day of school. ABC News 4 spoke with DD4 Superintendent Gerald Wright, who said the district has...
Dorchester District Two opens newest school
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Dorchester District Two middle school students have a brand new campus to explore. East Edisto Middle School, the district’s newest school, will be home to around 850 students starting Monday. The 120,000-square-foot school campus cost $31 million to build and is right off...
COVID-19 vaccines not required for Charleston Co. School District students
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Charleston County School District are heading back to the classroom today and officials say their health is a top priority. With COVID-19 and monkeypox surfacing, parents may be wondering what their child’s school is planning to do to keep them safe. Ellen...
Colleton County students can expect some changes for the 2022-2023 school year
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 5,100 students will be returning to the classroom in Colleton County on Monday. Last year the district started teaching with a new curriculum and Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave says they will be continuing professional development and support for teachers. They’re also expanding their Pre-K and several of their programs.
First day of school for many Lowcountry students: Here’s what to know
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today is the first day of school for students in Berkeley, Colleton, Georgetown, Dorchester District 2, and Williamsburg county school districts. Here’s what to know as students head back into the classroom. Dorchester School District 2 Today marks a new chapter for parents and students in Dorchester School District 2. After […]
Dorchester District Four takes extra safety precautions for upcoming year
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Class is back in session Tuesday for students in Dorchester District Four. Before kicking off the school year, the district took some extra safety precautions to make sure it keeps students safe. The district says it considers safety to be a top priority. Corey Prentiss,...
Berkeley County schools expect bus delays for first week of school
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and students in Berkeley County could see some bus delays during the first week back to school. The Berkeley County School District says these delays could be 15-20 minutes for some bus routes. However, they say that is nothing unusual for the first week of school.
Berkeley County making school safety top priority
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the recent events that took place in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary school, safety and security have become a top priority. Berkeley County School District’s Director of Security Tim Knight says they are taking extensive measures to ensure your kids’ safety while in their care.
School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools. According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.
Public sector career fair happening Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident is hosting a public sector career fair on Wednesday for job seekers in the Lowcountry. Job seekers can learn more information on participating employers, open position, and benefits packages offered. In addition, employers will also conduct interviews on-site with prospective employees. Participating organizations include the SC Port […]
Apply now for Charleston Water System Citizens Academy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Water System is giving customers a chance to get up close and personal with its operations through its annual Citizens Academy. During the free, six-week program, customers will spend two hours a week exploring Charleston Water System’s core water and sewer functions including daily operational activities and potential challenges. “This valuable […]
