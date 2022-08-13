ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

KCRA.com

FoodieLand Night Market returns to Sacramento at Cal Expo this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-day event inspired by night markets in Asia will take place at Cal Expo in Sacramento County starting Friday. FoodieLand Night Market promises a street food festival along with carnival games, musical performances and booths from artisans that feature jewelry, clothing and other goods. More...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Spare the Air Day declared across Sacramento region amid dangerous heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday is a "Spare the Air Day" for Sacramento as the region braces formore dangerous heat and air pollution. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District expects the air quality index to rise back into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category after unhealthy levels of ozone formed late Monday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Pleasants Fire progress stopped after burning in Solano County

Crews have stopped forward progress for a grass fire burning in Solano County on Monday. The Pleasants Fire north of Fairfield burned 28 acres before progression was stopped, the Vacaville Fire Department tweeted after 1 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento food truck workers brace for extreme heat this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento will see some of the hottest temperatures of the year this week – and those sweltering conditions will impact those who work outside. For those who work in outdoor industries such as agriculture, construction and landscaping, Cal-OSHA’s heat illness standard requires employers to provide their workers with adequate shade, water and rest.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

California Garlic Festival set to make debut in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Garlic Festival is making its debut in Stockton this weekend after a 40-plus-year run in Gilroy. The event is taking place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day event will feature a “Garlic Alley” with dishes such as garlic fries, garlic pesto pasta, garlic mushroom, onion bread bowls, and maple brown sugar garlic ice cream, according to the event’s website.
STOCKTON, CA
deltacollege.edu

Delta to return to north San Joaquin County with classes

LODI – In an effort to better serve northern San Joaquin County, Delta College will offer classes in the region this Fall Semester thanks to a new partnership with the World of Wonders Science Museum in Lodi. These general education classes – including English, math, and psychology – will...
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Movie being filmed near Roseville school

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Fox40

1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Forward progress of remote wildfire west of Vacaville stopped

VACAVILLE -- Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning in a wilderness area west of Vacaville Monday afternoon, according to authorities.The so-called Pleasants Fire burning along Pleasant Valley Road was first reported by Cal Fire shortly after noon. According to a tweet by the Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unite, the fire is approximately seven acres and 0% contained.  The Vacaville Fire Protection District is also responding to the fire. As of shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said the fire's forward progress had been stopped at about 28 acres.Drivers in the area are advised to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles as crews continue to mop up in the area.
VACAVILLE, CA

