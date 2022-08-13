Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
KCRA.com
FoodieLand Night Market returns to Sacramento at Cal Expo this week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-day event inspired by night markets in Asia will take place at Cal Expo in Sacramento County starting Friday. FoodieLand Night Market promises a street food festival along with carnival games, musical performances and booths from artisans that feature jewelry, clothing and other goods. More...
KCRA.com
'Chasing the shade': How some people across Sacramento region dealt with triple-digit heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday was the hottest day of the year in Sacramento so far, and across the Northern California region, many areas saw temperatures above 100 degrees. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said 107 degrees was recorded in Sacramento, up from the previous record this year of 106 in recent weeks.
KCRA.com
Hooked on Fishing organization gets a new boat for youth programs
A Sacramento organization that takes at-risk kids fishing on the weekends has been gifted a new boat to expand its efforts. In May, KCRA 3 spotlighted the work of Tim Poole with Hooked on Fishing, Not on Violence. Each Saturday morning, Poole has teens fish at Southside Park. He did...
KCRA.com
Spare the Air Day declared across Sacramento region amid dangerous heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday is a "Spare the Air Day" for Sacramento as the region braces formore dangerous heat and air pollution. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District expects the air quality index to rise back into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category after unhealthy levels of ozone formed late Monday.
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
CBS News
First Garlic Festival in Stockton drew large crowd, organizers say
The first Garlic Festival in Stockton drew a massive turnout, according to organizers. People visited the fairgrounds for all things garlic -- we're talking everything from garlic sauce to ice cream, and a whole lot more.
KCRA.com
Sky River Casino opens ahead of schedule, becomes first Sacramento County tribal casino
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento County's first tribal gaming casino opened early in Elk Grove. Sky River Casino, off Highway 99 at Kammerer Road, was supposed to begin operating in September, but the doors opened at midnight on Tuesday. By 3 a.m., the parking lot was jam-packed and hundreds...
KCRA.com
Pleasants Fire progress stopped after burning in Solano County
Crews have stopped forward progress for a grass fire burning in Solano County on Monday. The Pleasants Fire north of Fairfield burned 28 acres before progression was stopped, the Vacaville Fire Department tweeted after 1 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
KCRA.com
Sacramento food truck workers brace for extreme heat this week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento will see some of the hottest temperatures of the year this week – and those sweltering conditions will impact those who work outside. For those who work in outdoor industries such as agriculture, construction and landscaping, Cal-OSHA’s heat illness standard requires employers to provide their workers with adequate shade, water and rest.
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
KCRA.com
Keeping kids heart healthy: Free heart screening is available for Sacramento youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One in 300 youth has an undiagnosed heart condition that puts them at risk for cardiac arrest. To better address this, the Kyle J. Taylor Foundation is hosting free youth heart screenings this weekend at Jesuit High School for people ages 12 to 25. The process takes about 40 minutes.
MedCity News
Inside Kaiser’s strike: Mental health workers say they refuse to keep providing subpar care
Kathy Ray has been working at Kaiser Permanente for 30 years. She said the organization is changing — now run by “MBAs” who she believes are far more concerned with profit than the wellbeing of patients and staff. That’s why she joined thousands of fellow members of...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
California Garlic Festival set to make debut in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Garlic Festival is making its debut in Stockton this weekend after a 40-plus-year run in Gilroy. The event is taking place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day event will feature a “Garlic Alley” with dishes such as garlic fries, garlic pesto pasta, garlic mushroom, onion bread bowls, and maple brown sugar garlic ice cream, according to the event’s website.
deltacollege.edu
Delta to return to north San Joaquin County with classes
LODI – In an effort to better serve northern San Joaquin County, Delta College will offer classes in the region this Fall Semester thanks to a new partnership with the World of Wonders Science Museum in Lodi. These general education classes – including English, math, and psychology – will...
foxla.com
'California ArkStorm': Climate change could result in potential megaflood, scientists say
LOS ANGELES - It's only a matter of time until California gets hit by an "ArkStorm," which scientists say reflects the potential for "an event of biblical proportions." A new study released by UCLA reveals the ArkStorm will generate 200% to 400% more runoff in the Sierra Nevada Mountains due to more rain, not snow.
CBS News
Check out the Garlic Fest in Stockton with Alan Sanchez!
The California Garlic Festival is coming to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on August 13-14. The wholesome, family-fun event is focused on local entertainment, community leadership, and the Valley’s vast agriculture.
Fox40
Movie being filmed near Roseville school
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: NorCal Heat Impact Day, Jill Biden positive for COVID-19, baby swing recall
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Fox40
1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
Update: Forward progress of remote wildfire west of Vacaville stopped
VACAVILLE -- Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning in a wilderness area west of Vacaville Monday afternoon, according to authorities.The so-called Pleasants Fire burning along Pleasant Valley Road was first reported by Cal Fire shortly after noon. According to a tweet by the Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unite, the fire is approximately seven acres and 0% contained. The Vacaville Fire Protection District is also responding to the fire. As of shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said the fire's forward progress had been stopped at about 28 acres.Drivers in the area are advised to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles as crews continue to mop up in the area.
