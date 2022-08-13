What Dabo Swinney liked most about Clemson's first preseason scrimmage

CLEMSON — Clemson is expected to have one of the best defenses in college football, so it would figure that the offense would have more than its share of struggles Saturday in a closed scrimmage at Memorial Stadium.

Not so, according to coach Dabo Swinney

"Usually, this scrimmage is a day for the defense," he said. "That wasn't the case today. Honestly, I kind of saw that coming."

The fourth-ranked Tigers finished their opening full week of preseason practice with the first of two scheduled scrimmages as they gear up for the Sept. 5 game at Georgia Tech.

"I love how our backs ran the ball," Swinney said. "We made some big plays in the passing game. Really pleased with (quarterback) D.J. (Uiagalelei). He had one mistake. (Backup quarterback) Cade (Klubnik) had one critical mistake. But guys made plays. I think we had one drop the whole day."

Here are some of the players Swinney said were standouts:

BLAKE MILLER: The freshman offensive lineman has been so good that he is pushing veteran Walker Parks from right tackle to right guard.

"We're just trying to get the best five (offensive linemen)," Swinney said. "It's not really about Walker as much as it is about Blake Miller. Who's the fifth-best guy? Is it Blake? We know Walker's in there. ... We've got some flexibility. If it means moving him over to guard because Blake is our fifth-best guy, then that's what we do.

"... Blake and (freshman) Collin (Sadler) are going to help us. I can tell y'all right now, they're both going to play. They're ready."

WILL PUTNAM: His transition from starting guard to starting center has been seamless, Swinney said, and that was the case in the scrimmage.

"Putnam has been excellent," Swinney said. "Probably the thing I'm most please with is our snaps. ... during camp. It's been really, really good."

JOSEPH NGATA: Clemson's top returning wide receiver is being counted on for a breakout season after battling injuries through much of his career.

"Ngata has been awesome. How many times have you heard me say that?" Swinney said. "He made a couple of big plays today. He's just been a great leader for us. It's been fun to see. I'm happy for him. Hopefully, he can stay the course."

MORE NOTES: Safeties Andrew Mukuba and R.J. Mickens had interceptions. ... Defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart was credited with two sacks. ... Wide receivers Beaux Collins and E.J. Williams did not play. They have been out all week with minor injuries, Swinney said, but are expected back as early as Monday.

