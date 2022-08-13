ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

What Dabo Swinney liked most about Clemson's first preseason scrimmage

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago

CLEMSON — Clemson is expected to have one of the best defenses in college football, so it would figure that the offense would have more than its share of struggles Saturday in a closed scrimmage at Memorial Stadium.

Not so, according to coach Dabo Swinney

"Usually, this scrimmage is a day for the defense," he said. "That wasn't the case today. Honestly, I kind of saw that coming."

The fourth-ranked Tigers finished their opening full week of preseason practice with the first of two scheduled scrimmages as they gear up for the Sept. 5 game at Georgia Tech.

More Clemson football

"I love how our backs ran the ball," Swinney said. "We made some big plays in the passing game. Really pleased with (quarterback) D.J. (Uiagalelei). He had one mistake. (Backup quarterback) Cade (Klubnik) had one critical mistake. But guys made plays. I think we had one drop the whole day."

Out for season: Clemson wide receiver Troy Stellato suffered knee injury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05E0OU_0hGHzL6100

Here are some of the players Swinney said were standouts:

BLAKE MILLER: The freshman offensive lineman has been so good that he is pushing veteran Walker Parks from right tackle to right guard.

"We're just trying to get the best five (offensive linemen)," Swinney said. "It's not really about Walker as much as it is about Blake Miller. Who's the fifth-best guy? Is it Blake? We know Walker's in there. ... We've got some flexibility. If it means moving him over to guard because Blake is our fifth-best guy, then that's what we do.

"... Blake and (freshman) Collin (Sadler) are going to help us. I can tell y'all right now, they're both going to play. They're ready."

WILL PUTNAM: His transition from starting guard to starting center has been seamless, Swinney said, and that was the case in the scrimmage.

"Putnam has been excellent," Swinney said. "Probably the thing I'm most please with is our snaps. ... during camp. It's been really, really good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SiV2_0hGHzL6100

JOSEPH NGATA: Clemson's top returning wide receiver is being counted on for a breakout season after battling injuries through much of his career.

"Ngata has been awesome. How many times have you heard me say that?" Swinney said. "He made a couple of big plays today. He's just been a great leader for us. It's been fun to see. I'm happy for him. Hopefully, he can stay the course."

MORE NOTES: Safeties Andrew Mukuba and R.J. Mickens had interceptions. ... Defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart was credited with two sacks. ... Wide receivers Beaux Collins and E.J. Williams did not play. They have been out all week with minor injuries, Swinney said, but are expected back as early as Monday.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: What Dabo Swinney liked most about Clemson's first preseason scrimmage

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Clinton High varsity football roster

2 Justin Copeland WR-DB Sr. 4 Keividrick Richardson WR-DB Sr. 5 Kadon Crawford TE-DE Jr. 7 Taliek Fuller WR-DB Sr. 8 Austin Johnson QB-DB Sr. 10 Christopher Young WR-DB Sr. 11 Wilson Wages WR-DB Jr. 12 Bryce Young QB-DB Jr. 14 Tyshuwan Richardson QB-DB So. 18 D.J. Clark RB-OLB So.
CLINTON, SC
Autoweek.com

Son Remembers the Tragic Death of NASCAR Great Butch Lindley

Butch Lindley suffered a head injury in a racing crash at Bradenton, Fla., and remained in a coma for five years and two months before dying of pneumonia June 6, 1990. Lindley was a two-time NASCAR Late Models champion. Son Mardy has gone on to become a fine racer and...
GREENVILLE, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

High school football jamboree fights send several fans to hospital, SC district says

Fights erupted at a high school football jamboree, sending several fans to a South Carolina hospital, officials said. Multiple injuries were reported after brawls broke out near the concession stand at the Greenwood High School Jamboree. Those involved were students attending schools that had been set to participate in the series of games on Friday, Aug. 12, according to Greenwood School District 50.
GREENWOOD, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

4 Floating Obstacle Courses Over Water in Georgia and South Carolina

Need something different but also super fun to cool off during the summer and get out all your kids’ energy? Here are four floating obstacle courses in South Carolina and Georgia to do just that. Floating obstacle courses are one of my new favorite summer activities. Here’s why:
GEORGIA STATE
counton2.com

Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Greenwood School District Creates New Safety Protocols After Fights

(Greenwood, SC)-- Greenwood's school district is announcing new safety procedures after fights broke out at an event Friday night. Several people were injured at Greenwood High School's Football Jamboree. Monday night, the Board of Trustees responded by creating new protocols. They include requiring spectators to find a seat in the...
GREENWOOD, SC
greenvillejournal.com

‘Zero-dollar tuition’ model could be the future of technical college

It’s a tale of two colleges, from an enrollment perspective. Greenville Technical College, with 9,700 students the second largest school in the technical college system behind Trident Tech, has declined in enrollment for the second straight year. Its 2021 numbers were 7.4% lower than 2020, according to South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#College Football#American Football#Tigers
greenvillejournal.com

Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville

Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

Spartanburg, Germany Share Deep Connections Over the Years

While Spartanburg’s most significant tie to Germany – BMW Manufacturing Co.’s Plant Spartanburg – is well-known, the connections go much deeper, greatly benefiting our county’s economy over the decades. A connection from Spartanburg to Germany was built in the 1960s, when, in order to boost...
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

Boutique hotel to break ground in Greenville's West End

GREENVILLE — A 134-room boutique hotel plans to break ground in the West End of downtown Greenville by November. The property is owned by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a hospitality company out of San Francisco, and will be managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group based in Chicago. Popping up at...
FOX Carolina

Oconee County Schools addresses incident involving Walhalla Middle students

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County addressed recent reports circulating about an incident involving Walhalla Middle School students over the summer. Multiple people in the community posted on social media about reports that a student posted a song with explicit lyrics. School officials said the...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy