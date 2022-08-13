ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The views of Oklahoma U.S. House members Kevin Hern and Stephanie Bice are echoed, to some extent – in the reporting of the Associated Press

By Patrick B. McGuigan, Editor Emeritus & Reporter, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
 3 days ago

After the U.S. House passed House Resolution 5376 – which the Democratic majority deemed the “Inflation Reduction Act,” members of the Oklahoma Congressional delegation responded with highly critical comments about the legislation.Some have redesignated the new law “the Democrats’ Income Reduction Act.” One of the congressional critics is U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, after casting his vote against H.R. 5376. In a release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel Hern said: “I’m in D.C. to cast my vote against the largest expansion of the federal government in our history,” said Rep. Hern.“I’ve heard from thousands of Oklahomans this week, and it’s unanimous: no one wants this bill. No one believes the White House’s lies, because we can read it for ourselves and see that this legislation will raise taxes on Americans in every tax bracket. “Never in our history has the federal government responded to a recession by raising taxes. It will only increase the hardships on Americans, with 87,000 new IRS agents to target middle- and working-class families. People making $300,000 a year will get massive tax credits to purchase luxury electric vehicles, while the Biden Administration continues to ignore all-time-high gas prices. There is nothing redeemable in this legislation.” Hern argued against the Senate Amendment to H.R. 5376 on the House floor Thursday (August 11). Watch his speech here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0otMIhVpmQ Here are his remarks as prepared for delivery: “I rise today in strong opposition to the bill before us today.Never in our history has the federal government responded to a recession by raising taxes on Americans. It’s unthinkable. “Nearly everything our colleagues across the aisle have said about this bill has been proven false. I’ve noticed they’ve stopped calling it inflation legislation, because they know it’s not true. They’re hailing it as a climate and tax plan. I’ll give them that, cause this legislation will raise Americans’ taxes and give that money to hand-picked socialist “green” companies. I wouldn’t be proud of that if were I you. “What this bill absolutely will not do is reduce inflation. In fact, even liberal economists are warning it will do the exact opposite. “I’ve received thousands of phone calls, text messages, and emails from my constituents over the last week pleading with me to stop this bill from passing. They understand what half of this chamber does not… when the federal government spends more, American families have less. I find nothing redeemable in this legislation, and therefore urge my colleagues to give this a resounding no.” Republicans in Washington and across the nation were not the only critics of the Democratic majority’s inflation “reduction” measure.In fact, the Associated Press – rarely a source of “props” for GOP positions, cast a critical eye on what it described as “President Joe Biden's landmark Inflation Reduction Act. Its title raises a tantalizing question: Will the measure actually tame the price spikes that have inflicted hardships on American households? Economic analyses of the proposal suggest that the answer is likely no — not anytime soon, anyway." In the nuanced narrative of reporters Christopher Rugaber and Josh Boal, the A.P. dispatch continued, the measure "won't directly address some of the main drivers of surging prices — from gas and food to rents and restaurant meals. "Still, the law could save money for some Americans by lessening the cost of prescription drugs for the elderly, extending health insurance subsidies and reducing energy prices. It would also modestly cut the government's budget deficit, which might slightly lower inflation by the end of this decade." Trouble is, the reporters continued, "The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office concluded last week that the changes would have a 'negligible' impact on inflation this year and next. And the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Wharton Budget Model concluded that, over the next decade, 'the impact on inflation is statistically indistinguishable from zero.'" https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/inflation-reduction-act-may-have-little-impact-on-inflation/article_9bc55598-1a93-11ed-af47-bb0eddf6310c.html U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, opposed what her staff press release characterized as “the Democrat’s reckless and partisan reconciliation package. This legislation raises taxes on corporations and American families, provides $80 billion to the IRS, and contains numerous green new deal provisions, while further hampering domestic oil and gas production.” In her statement sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Rep. Bice said: “In the midst of a recession, crushing inflation, and historic gas prices, Democrats forced a partisan bill that will increase taxes on Americans and push their far-left agenda. The so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ will do nothing to reduce inflation. Instead, it will hike taxes by $16.7 billion for those earning less than $200,000. On top of this, the bill will provide $80 billion to the IRS to fund 87,000 new agents for heavy-handed enforcement and audits targeting everyday taxpayers.“That’s more employees at the IRS than the Pentagon, State Department, FBI, and Border Patrol combined. The last thing the American people need is new taxes and more failed policy. For these reasons, I strongly opposed the Democrat’s reconciliation bill.”

The City Sentinel is a monthly newspaper serving Downtown, Central and Northwest Oklahoma City. Focusing on community and neighborhood news, The City Sentinel is THE source for news for the heart of Oklahoma City.

