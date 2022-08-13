Dominican Day Parade will fill Manhattan streets Sunday

National Dominican Day Parade returns to Manhattan on Sunday 00:27

NEW YORK -- The Dominican Day Parade will hit the streets of Manhattan on Sunday for the first fully in-person parade since the pandemic.

The parade will form on 36th, 37th and 38th streets between Broadway and Fifth Avenue, then kick off at 1 p.m., heading up Sixth Avenue.

This year's grand marshal is the city's Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

The following street closures have been announced:

Formation:

36th Street – 38th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue

Route:

6th Avenue between 36th Street and 52nd Street

Dispersal:

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Miscellaneous: