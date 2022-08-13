Dominican Day Parade will fill Manhattan streets Sunday
NEW YORK -- The Dominican Day Parade will hit the streets of Manhattan on Sunday for the first fully in-person parade since the pandemic.
The parade will form on 36th, 37th and 38th streets between Broadway and Fifth Avenue, then kick off at 1 p.m., heading up Sixth Avenue.
This year's grand marshal is the city's Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.
The following street closures have been announced:
Formation:
- 36th Street – 38th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue
Route:
- 6th Avenue between 36th Street and 52nd Street
Dispersal:
- 52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
Miscellaneous:
- 6th Avenue between 35th and 36th Street
- 38th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway
- 47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 50th Street between 6th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 39th Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway
- 42nd Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway
- 45th Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway
- 48th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 51st Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue
