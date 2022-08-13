Read full article on original website
Lawyer reveals shocking details about Kobe Bryant crash photos
The helicopter crash that led to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter was nothing short of tragic. And the actions of Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters only made it worse, especially for Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant. Deputies and firefighters on the scene...
L.A. Deputy Who Took Photos of Kobe Bryant’s Remains at Crash Site Says ‘He Has No Regrets’
The Los Angeles deputy who whipped out his phone and snapped photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains says he has absolutely no regrets about his actions…I beg your pardon? Sir, I need you to go find some remorse! On the third
Grisly photos of Kobe Bryant's remains shared for 'gossip:' lawyers
A lawyer for Vanessa Bryant told Los Angeles jurors Wednesday that gruesome photos of her husband Kobe Bryant's remains were shared by first responders as "visual gossip" with nearly 30 people – including at a bar and in a video game chat. The basketball legend's widow is suing the...
Amid Kobe Bryant Photo Trial, Bartender Addresses Claim That He Laughed When Showed Pictures Of Crash Site
Trial witness speaks out about reported reaction to leaked Kobe Bryant crash photos.
Kobe Bryant crash scene photos were shared during awards ceremony cocktail hour, witness testifies
Photos taken at the scene of the fatal helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were shared by a Los Angeles County firefighter during the cocktail hour at an awards ceremony a month after the crash, according to witness testimony.
Another Kobe Bryant Accident Photo Lawsuit Settles As His Wife Vanessa’s Continues To Move Forward
There have been a number of legal battles at play related to the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a 2020 helicopter crash. The late athlete's wife, Vanessa Bryant, has filed suit against the first responders who allegedly took photos of the crash site and circulated them. In addition, another individual who lost relatives due to the tragic accident is seeking legal restitution. While those cases are still ongoing, it would seem that another one has settled.
‘She will be haunted forever:’ Kobe Bryant’s widow in court over shared crash photos
A civil trial over the alleged distribution of photos of the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers’ star Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others opened Wednesday with attorneys saying the thought of those images being shared will “haunt’' the victims’ families forever.
BET
Deputy Doesn’t Regret Taking Pictures Of Kobe Bryant’s Remains
A Los Angeles Couty sheriff’s deputy testified Friday (August 12) in federal court that he was directed by a fellow deputy to snap photos of the aftermath of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and other passengers, adding that he didn’t regret taking pictures of the NBA star’s remains.
Washington Examiner
Ex-fire chief walks off witness stand in Kobe Bryant crash photos trial
A former Los Angeles County fire captain got up from the witness stand and left the courtroom three times on Monday during testimony in the civil trial over photos taken of Kobe Bryant's remains after a deadly 2020 helicopter crash. Brian Jordan, who retired from the Los Angeles County Fire...
Kobe Bryant's widow leaves court in tears after moment in court
Vanessa Bryant walked out of court in tears during testimony about images taken at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, her daughter and seven other people.
NBA・
