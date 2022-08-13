ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?

As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
State
North Carolina State
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
cbs4indy.com

When will it feel like fall in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Quarterback Competition Centers on Belief

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There will only be one. They know that. Head coach Tom Allen is not a two-quarterback-rotation guy. Jack Tuttle and Connor Bazelak battle for Indiana starting supremacy with one ultimate goal, and you’d better believe it’s collective and not individual. Win. That’s how quarterbacks...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Here's when to watch Hagerstown play in the Little League World Series

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in a decade, Indiana will be represented in the Little League World Series. The Hagerstown Little League team earned the trip last week by winning the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown. It's the first time a team from the Hoosier State will play in Williamsport since nearby New Castle advanced in 2012.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Southern Indiana#Iu#Hoosier Hysteria#The Daily Hoosier#Aau#The Peach Invitational#Heritage
shelbycountypost.com

Indiana University, Purdue University announce new vision for Indianapolis campus

Indiana University and Purdue University took the first steps Friday on a bold new vision for higher education in Indianapolis, designed to increase the number of job-ready graduates in an innovation-led economy, fuel economic growth in the region and the state, and enhance service to the Indianapolis community and beyond.
touropia.com

23 Best Things to Do in Indiana

Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Waldron prepping for 8-man football debut

Waldron Mohawk football is nearing its debut at the high school level as a part of the IHSAA pilot program. A handful of schools will offer Indiana its first look at the 8-man football game. It could be a future for a number of schools interested in football but not at a point where 11-man football is feasible.
WALDRON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTWO/WAWV

Scecina volleyball coach on leave for conduct violation

INDIANAPOLIS — A volleyball coach at Scecina Memorial High School has been put on leave for conduct violations, sources confirm. Kevin Griffin, a volleyball coach at Scecina, was put on paid administrative leave while he is being investigated for a “code of conduct violation”, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement Friday. “The school […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
GREENFIELD, IN
usalaxmagazine.com

UIndy Coach Who Led Greyhounds to First NCAA Championship is Out

University of Indianapolis women’s lacrosse coach James Delaney has been fired less than three months after leading the school to its first NCAA Division II championship. “I am no longer at UIndy. I was fired,” Delaney texted Monday. He offered no reason or explanation for the firing, adding only, “I have really appreciated my time over the last five years at the University of Indianapolis. I want to thank all my players and staff members for their hard work and dedication into turning the women’s lacrosse program into a national champion. I wish the program and university all the best in the future.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?

“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
INDIANA STATE
AOL Corp

The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your dollar to the max. Find Out: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check. Living...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy