thedailyhoosier.com
Gabe Cupps and several IU basketball targets to play fundraiser game for Kentucky flood victims
Class of 2023 IU basketball point guard commit Gabe Cupps and several top college prospects from the Midwest are joining forces to benefit the Kentucky Flood Relief Fund of the American Red Cross. The Midwest Charity Classic basketball game is August 27th at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky.
Indiana basketball recruiting: 2025 skilled forward discusses schools
2025 highly touted forward out of Atlanta, Bryson Tiller, sat down with Brandon Jenkins from 247Sports and spoke about Indiana basketball and his whole recruiting process. Tiller is expected to be one of the top ranked recruits in the 2025 class and has 5-star talent coming from Overtime Elite while maintaining college eligibility.
insidethehall.com
A look at what IU basketball is paying for each of its non-conference “guarantee” games
“Guarantee” games are a staple of college basketball. Also known as “buy games,” power conference schools pay schools from the mid or low-major level for a home game with no return game as part of the agreement. For the power conference school, it’s an opportunity to fill...
earnthenecklace.com
Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?
As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
iuhoosiers.com
Quarterback Competition Centers on Belief
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There will only be one. They know that. Head coach Tom Allen is not a two-quarterback-rotation guy. Jack Tuttle and Connor Bazelak battle for Indiana starting supremacy with one ultimate goal, and you’d better believe it’s collective and not individual. Win. That’s how quarterbacks...
WTHR
Here's when to watch Hagerstown play in the Little League World Series
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in a decade, Indiana will be represented in the Little League World Series. The Hagerstown Little League team earned the trip last week by winning the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown. It's the first time a team from the Hoosier State will play in Williamsport since nearby New Castle advanced in 2012.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football’s D.J. Matthews on return from injury, Donaven McCulley talks move to WR
Watch as two of IU football’s receivers met with the media on Monday afternoon in Bloomington. D.J. Matthews is back to 100 percent following a season-ending knee injury in 2021. He discussed everything from the injury, the rehab to his outlook for his final season of college football. Donaven...
shelbycountypost.com
Indiana University, Purdue University announce new vision for Indianapolis campus
Indiana University and Purdue University took the first steps Friday on a bold new vision for higher education in Indianapolis, designed to increase the number of job-ready graduates in an innovation-led economy, fuel economic growth in the region and the state, and enhance service to the Indianapolis community and beyond.
touropia.com
23 Best Things to Do in Indiana
Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
shelbycountypost.com
Waldron prepping for 8-man football debut
Waldron Mohawk football is nearing its debut at the high school level as a part of the IHSAA pilot program. A handful of schools will offer Indiana its first look at the 8-man football game. It could be a future for a number of schools interested in football but not at a point where 11-man football is feasible.
Scecina volleyball coach on leave for conduct violation
INDIANAPOLIS — A volleyball coach at Scecina Memorial High School has been put on leave for conduct violations, sources confirm. Kevin Griffin, a volleyball coach at Scecina, was put on paid administrative leave while he is being investigated for a “code of conduct violation”, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement Friday. “The school […]
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
usalaxmagazine.com
UIndy Coach Who Led Greyhounds to First NCAA Championship is Out
University of Indianapolis women’s lacrosse coach James Delaney has been fired less than three months after leading the school to its first NCAA Division II championship. “I am no longer at UIndy. I was fired,” Delaney texted Monday. He offered no reason or explanation for the firing, adding only, “I have really appreciated my time over the last five years at the University of Indianapolis. I want to thank all my players and staff members for their hard work and dedication into turning the women’s lacrosse program into a national champion. I wish the program and university all the best in the future.”
indianapolismonthly.com
What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?
“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
AOL Corp
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your dollar to the max. Find Out: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check. Living...
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
Mobile central Indiana barbershop provides unique experience out of an RV
INDIANAPOLIS — New Element Barber opened in central Indiana in 2020, bringing the barbershop experience inside an RV. Antwain "Kuts" Booker, who has been cutting hair his entire career, took on this venture to bring his barbershop experience to different communities in central Indiana. "I want to change that...
Bloomington police find missing toddler
UPDATE: Police have located the missing toddler safely.
