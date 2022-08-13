ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

My Fox 8

Hundreds of Guilford County students move schools amid renovations

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of Guilford County students are preparing to walk through new hallways while their old school buildings get remodeled. The district starts demolishing and refurbishing both Claxton Elementary School and Foust Elementary School next week with money from the 2020 Guilford County Schools Bond.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

K&W bought by Louisiana-based company

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

“Dopesick” author launching new book

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How much does it pay to be a substitute teacher?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As several school districts in the Piedmont Triad start classes, there is still a need for substitute teachers but how much they are paid and what qualifications the districts require range. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools pays the most out of the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Sonker Fest on tap after 2-year COVID pause

The Surry County Sonker Festival has been one of the last large public events to rebound from the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a two-year shutdown for the popular gathering is now history. “There has been much anticipation from the community for the return of the Sonker Festival,”...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

9 graduate from SCC truck driver program

Chair of the Yadkin County commissioners, Kevin Austin, addressed the graduates at their ceremony. (Submitted photo) Nine students graduated earlier this month from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center. The graduates include Kevin Torres of Mount Airy; Brian Woodle of Dobson; John Sizemore of...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County fair beats the heat

Fair-goers prepare for thrills aboard a contraption called the Fire Storm. Two young ladies fly around a curve on the Go Gator ride. A Ferris wheel framed against the afternoon sky looms over the midway at Veterans Memorial Park. Although Mother Nature didn’t always play “fair” with it, the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
