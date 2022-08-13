Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
My Fox 8
Meet the newest addition to the Guilford County Board of Elections
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Felita Regina Donnell, whose family has deep roots in Guilford County, has assumed a job that has become increasingly thankless: serving on the Guilford County Board of Elections. The NC BOE on Tuesday chose Donnell, who goes by Felita, as a replacement for the Rev....
What are North Carolina’s best community colleges and how do they fair nationally?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Technical and community colleges in North Carolina, deemed incredibly important to meeting the evolving needs of the future workforce, don’t fare very well in a new national ranking of those schools. WalletHub, the financial advice company that crunches numbers and churns out a variety of evaluations, took on this task with […]
wcti12.com
City of Winston-Salem settles lawsuit about blind man with service animal
Winston-Salem, NC — The City of Winston-Salem has a new policy in place on how officers handle people with service animals. “It’s a good day if you’re a service animal user," said Disability Rights North Carolina (DRNC) staff attorney Chris Hodgson. Nearly two years ago, Wilmer Oliva...
My Fox 8
Hundreds of Guilford County students move schools amid renovations
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of Guilford County students are preparing to walk through new hallways while their old school buildings get remodeled. The district starts demolishing and refurbishing both Claxton Elementary School and Foust Elementary School next week with money from the 2020 Guilford County Schools Bond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
K&W bought by Louisiana-based company
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
Greensboro restaurants working to hire as the industry faces a worker shortage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The worker shortage is something that is being felt across all industries, school systems are looking to hire teachers and bus drivers, hospitals need more nurses, and airlines need more trained pilots to fly their planes. If you've gone out to eat recently, you know restaurants...
Mount Airy News
“Dopesick” author launching new book
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
‘A sad decision’ for NC State Fair: One of its most beloved food booths is going away
As awesome as the NC State Fair is, it just won’t be the same without this savory food — served from the fair’s longest operating booth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
Rob Lowe to deliver High Point University spring 2023 commencement address
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Actor Rob Lowe will deliver High Point University's Commencement address for the graduating class of spring 2023. Lowe played the beloved, always-in-a-great-mood character of Chris Traeger on the NBC comedy 'Parks and Recreation.'. He currently stars in the Fox drama '911: Lone Star.'. “The success...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges Acquisition Financing for 203-Unit Village at Brookwood CCRC in Burlington, North Carolina
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged three separate loans to fund the acquisition of The Village at Brookwood (TVAB), a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Burlington. Opened in 2003, TVAB features 155 independent living units, 12 assisted living units, 12 memory care units and 24 skilled nursing units...
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad. The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How much does it pay to be a substitute teacher?
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As several school districts in the Piedmont Triad start classes, there is still a need for substitute teachers but how much they are paid and what qualifications the districts require range. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools pays the most out of the...
Mount Airy News
Sonker Fest on tap after 2-year COVID pause
The Surry County Sonker Festival has been one of the last large public events to rebound from the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a two-year shutdown for the popular gathering is now history. “There has been much anticipation from the community for the return of the Sonker Festival,”...
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University.
Greensboro church gifts students with free school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro church jumped in to help parents in need. St. Paul’s Church is helping people struggling to pay for school supplies. Parents across the Triad have complained about the rising costs to het their kid’s needs covered. The church gave away backpacks and...
Mount Airy News
9 graduate from SCC truck driver program
Chair of the Yadkin County commissioners, Kevin Austin, addressed the graduates at their ceremony. (Submitted photo) Nine students graduated earlier this month from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center. The graduates include Kevin Torres of Mount Airy; Brian Woodle of Dobson; John Sizemore of...
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
When will brutal heat waves over 100 degrees hit North Carolina? Search your ZIP code for the hottest info
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OK, it’s mid-August. We expect the temperatures to be high. We know our highs and lows are higher than they used to be. And now we can see – for each of our ZIP codes – exactly how bad the picture could get in the next, oh, three decades. First Street […]
Mount Airy News
Surry County fair beats the heat
Fair-goers prepare for thrills aboard a contraption called the Fire Storm. Two young ladies fly around a curve on the Go Gator ride. A Ferris wheel framed against the afternoon sky looms over the midway at Veterans Memorial Park. Although Mother Nature didn’t always play “fair” with it, the Surry...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 1