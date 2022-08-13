Read full article on original website
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
MCHP Ribbon Cutting of Burnsville Location
On Thursday, August 11th Mountain Community Health Partnership held the ribbon cutting for their office in Burnsville. The new office is located at 71 Blue Ridge Lane, near Smokey Ridge Health and Rehab off Hwy 197 South. Pictured left to right, Jon Ray, Jeff Whiston, Lynn Austin, Chuck Shelton, Santana Wright, Ralph Hise and Jordan Bailey.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hickory fair gears up for a fun-filled run
Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Aug. 31. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day, Sept. 5, just off U.S. 70 at the fairgrounds at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton. Thousands of people are expected to...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Highway Patrol identifies motorcyclist in Beaufort fatality
BEAUFORT - North Carolina Highway Patrol officers have identified the motorcyclist who died in a one-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 as 71-year-old Rev. Dr. Robert C. Peurifoy of Sugar Grove. According to the investigating officer's report, the retired United Methodist pastor was eastbound on Live Oak Street...
Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
Go Blue Ridge
Boone Police Department hosts Summer Blast
BPD has “Summer Blast”. One of the ideas America was founded on is community. It is important for all parts of a community to maintain some sort of relationship in whatever form that may take, and it's protectors are no different. The Boone Police Department is dedicated to keeping a strong relationship with it's community and to remind people that though they are here to enforce the law they are just as human as you or me. Last week members of the BPD gathered at Meadow Hill for the second annual “Summer Blast”.
Go Blue Ridge
Road Closures Throughout Boone
Starting tonight flagging operations will begin on King Street from 10PM and end on 6AM. The operations will reduce traffic to one lane. This is in addition to the the south bound lane of Depot Street, beginning at the intersection of King Street and Depot Street near the Shoppes at Farmers, and ending at the intersection of Depot Street and Howard Street near Boone's Fly Shop, being closed the business week of August 15th from 7:00am to 4:30pm every day, for sidewalk construction. The entrance to the private parking lot behind Shoppes at Farmer's off of Depot Street will be closed during the construction period, however the parking lot will continue to be accessible through Howard Street. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes. For more information on this closure and future closures call the Town of Boone Administration Department at (828)-268-6201 or Public Utilities at (828) 268-6250.
theappalachianonline.com
Dive in: Boone’s best river spots
There are many hidden hangouts along the Blue Ridge Parkway and multiple falls in neighboring counties that make for infinite adventures and memories. When venturing to new locations, always remember to take caution on rocks and to consider river depths before jumping in, and keep in mind that these spots are only a fraction of what Appalachia has to offer.
Johnson City Press
Bob Cable remembered for big things he did in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton lost one of its biggest promoters and supporters with the death this past week of Bob Cable. He served on the Elizabethton City Council for four years, from 2012 to 2016, but he made his biggest and most lasting contributions as a downtown businessman and private citizen.
wataugaonline.com
Deep Gap home destroyed by fire today
A home in Deep Gap was destroyed after a fire today. The fire, at 138 Clyde Lane, occurred around noon Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland tells WataugaOnline.com. The home was destroyed and no one was at residence at time of fire, according to Garland. Deep Gap Fire, Boone Fire,...
VSP: Pedestrian dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Weber City
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash on US-23, police say. According to Weber City Police Chief Donald Harding III, an incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday in which a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian near a gas station in the 400 block of US-23. Virginia State Police said […]
USGS: Earthquake rattles Western NC Saturday night
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Mitchell County, North Carolina between Bakersville and Spruce Pine late Saturday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 2.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:58 p.m. Saturday about 4.3 miles north of Spruce Pine. The earthquake had a depth of about 4.1 miles. The area of […]
wataugaonline.com
10th Annual Back 2 School Festival Serves More than 1,600 Students
[Boone, NC] – The 10th annual Back 2 School Festival was held on Saturday, August 13 at Watauga High School, providing school supplies to 1,687 students and their families, shattering the previous attendance record of 1,300 students set in 2021. “We’ve been doing this for 10 years now, and...
Marion building demolished after vehicle crashes into it
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A building in Marion was torn down after it was damaged by a vehicle that crashed into it Monday morning. According to Town of Marion spokesperson Ken Heath, police saw a vehicle driving through town “at a high rate of speed” around 6:30 a.m. Monday. An officer with the Marion Police […]
FOX Carolina
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
thenorthcarolina100.com
Don’t miss these end-of-summer deals at Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock
Looking for a pristine mountain escape? Chetola Resort & Spa in Blowing Rock, North Carolina is offering a bevy of end-of-summer lodging packages:. • Midweek Package: Special rate when staying midweek, plus a $50 resort credit. • Doggone Friendly Package: Waived pet fees and special treats and swag for your...
Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
FOX Carolina
USGS confirms earthquake in Mitchell County
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Mitchell county Saturday night. The 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Spruce Pine, North Carolina just before 10 p.m., according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
