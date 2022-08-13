Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police locate woman reported missing
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Monday that they located a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing. Roxanne Cooke had not been seen since Aug. 4. Police did not release any information about her condition or where she was found.
ABC6.com
North Providence police search for missing teen
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department is asking for the publics help Saturday in finding a missing teen. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants. She also could possibly be with another missing juvenile identified as Annalyiah...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Involved in an Indecent Assault and Battery in Boston
BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Detectives are currently seeking the public’s help to identify an individual in connection to an indecent assault and battery that occurred at about 8:20 PM on Wednesday August 10, 2022, in the area of Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue in Boston. The suspect is described as an Asian male, standing about 5'-7” with a slim build, wearing all black clothing, a mask and a baseball cap. His shirt had four light-colored letters on the front (possibly “ABER”).
Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water
BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
ABC6.com
Police: 32-year-old man shot in the face in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 32-year-old man was shot in the face overnight. The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m., stemming from an incident that started on Whelan Road. Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the incident stemmed from a fight at a...
27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police
A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings
Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
ABC6.com
Cumberland police find missing endangered elderly man
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cumberland Police Department said they found an elderly man who went missing Saturday. Police said 86-year-old Asuncion Gomez was last seen in the area of Abbot Street before he went missing. “Mr. Gomez has been located and is Ok. Thank you for sharing and...
fallriverreporter.com
Two-year-old Massachusetts child falls into pool; CPR performed by family, first responders
A two-year-old child was rushed to the hospital Monday after falling into a pool. According to the Abington Fire Department, early this afternoon, their crews were dispatched to a reported child being pulled from a pool. The incident took place at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Plymouth Street, according to scanner...
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for missing endangered elderly man
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday they’re looking for a missing endangered elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was last contacted around 1 p.m. and was wearing a blue, red and white checkered oxford button shirt and tan pants. Police believe the man...
fallriverreporter.com
Crews searching for two men who jumped from Massachusetts bridge and haven’t been seen since
Crews are searching for two men who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge and have not been seen since. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck multiple times by vehicles in a hit-and-run on Massachusetts highway
A Massachusetts man has been killed after being struck by multiple vehicles late Saturday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival, Troopers determined that a 27-year-old man from Worcester, Mass., had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Attleboro business owner killed in crash
Terrance Elder, 55, of Stoughton, was identified by police Monday as the driver who was killed Friday in a single-car crash on South Avenue (Route 123).
ABC6.com
Man, 55, identified as driver killed in fiery Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a 55-year-old man was killed in a fiery Attleboro crash on Friday. The single-car crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on South Avenue at West Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car crashed into a tree and...
Man charged with DUI after crashing into East Providence apartment building
A 50-year-old man is facing charges after crashing into an apartment building in East Providence Sunday night.
ABC6.com
Masked suspect seen on surveillance video trying to break into Dartmouth home
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Dartmouth Police Department asked for the publics help identifying a suspect seen on camera trying to break into a house early Sunday morning. Police said the masked suspect tried to break into a home near Crapo Field at about 3 a.m. The department also...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door
SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
19-year-old identified in fatal shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON — Boston Police identified the teen that was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene officers located Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan suffering from a gunshot wound. Barkon...
nbcboston.com
Body Recovered After 2 Men Jumped Off Bridge on Martha's Vineyard; Search for Second Man Ongoing
Two young men went missing off the coast of Martha's Vineyard after jumping off the Jaws Bridge in Edgartown, prompting a multi-agency search, according to Massachusetts State Police. Massachusetts State Police brought in marine and air assets to help search after being called in around midnight by Edgartown police. Local...
