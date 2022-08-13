ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC
FOX Carolina

NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘NC By Train’ offering kids tickets for $5 through end of August

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to travel by train around the state with your family before the end of the month, you can take advantage of a special offer to save a little money. According to the NCDOT, from now until August 31st, customers can enjoy...
TRAFFIC
my40.tv

USGS: 2.0 magnitude earthquake rumbles near Spruce Pine

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A small earthquake rippled through an area of Western North Carolina Saturday night. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Spruce Pine around 9:58 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022. It had a depth of about 6.7 km.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Stolen Yorkie from Nebraska recovered in Columbus County

HALLSBORO, NC – A small Yorkie has been recovered thousands of miles away from home. Last week the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. The information was in reference to two suspects being held in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Home To One Of The Top Helicopter Tours

Lots of people love things that cause an adrenaline rush! Recently a friend of mine went skydiving for his birthday and loved it. Personally, I’m a bit more reserved. Rollercoasters, bungee jumping, and stuff like that aren’t my thing. But I think riding in a helicopter would be cool! I’ve been on a hot air balloon ride and loved it, so I think I’d like a helicopter.
TRAVEL
FOX8 News

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

