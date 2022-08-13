As a prequel to one of the most beloved shows ever made, it was easy to be skeptical about whether Better Call Saul was going to be worthy of the Breaking Bad universe. Of course, those who watched the show know that it absolutely was, and are mourning the show now that it's aired its final episode. Those who watch the show on Netflix, though, are eagerly waiting for the final season to show up on the streamer.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO