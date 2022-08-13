ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mole Revival Ordered at Netflix

Former ABC reality series The Mole is returning after a 14-year hiatus. Netflix on Wednesday announced that it has ordered a 10-episode revival, which is set to premiere this fall, Variety reports. The OG Mole, originally hosted by Anderson Cooper, ran for five seasons between 2001 and 2008. Players worked together to complete missions that would add money to their group pot — but among them was “the mole,” a player pre-chosen to sabotage their earning efforts. Each episode ended with a quiz, and the person knowing the least about the mole’s identity was eliminated. The show mixed reality-TV drama and extreme stunts, with heaps of...
Distractify

'Better Call Saul' Is Over, but When Is Season 6 Going to be on Netflix?

As a prequel to one of the most beloved shows ever made, it was easy to be skeptical about whether Better Call Saul was going to be worthy of the Breaking Bad universe. Of course, those who watched the show know that it absolutely was, and are mourning the show now that it's aired its final episode. Those who watch the show on Netflix, though, are eagerly waiting for the final season to show up on the streamer.
Distractify

The Becky Butler Reveal in 'Only Murders in the Building' Had Us Shook — Who Is She? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9 on Hulu. All is not OK in Oklahoma, especially for Becky Butler. The podcast that bonded Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) together in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 returned with a vengeance in the penultimate episode of Season 2. And what does Cinda Canning's timid assistant Poppy (Adina Verson) have to do with it all?
Distractify

'MultiVersus' Has a Whole Bunch of New Characters Joining the Roster in Season 1

After an impressive closed alpha and massively successful open beta, MultiVersus is now officially out with the launch of Season 1. The game's inaugural season began on Aug. 15 and is expected to last until mid-November. The update comes with patches for playable characters, a new Battle Pass with some exciting rewards, and perhaps most importantly, new characters to add to the cartoon kerfuffle.
Distractify

Chris Pratt's 'Jurassic World' Salary Is Now Part of a Disparity Controversy

Hollywood has long had issues with paying men and women the same amount, and it looks like we have yet another example in the form of the Jurassic World franchise. In a recent interview with Insider, series star Bryce Dallas Howard said that her reported salary for Fallen Kingdom, the second movie in the trilogy, was wildly off the mark, even though it was already reported to be lower than her co-star Chris Pratt's.
Distractify

The 'She-Hulk' Series Sees the Return of the Abomination — Here's a Refresher on Who He Is

The new Disney Plus show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reaches wide across the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to its characters. The series will feature bottom-of-the-barrel comics characters, long-awaited reappearances of heroes from the far reaches of the Marvel shows formerly of Netflix, and the return of villains from the very beginning of the film franchise. Before the likes of Thanos and Agatha Harkness, there was the Abomination.
Distractify

There Are Some Major Targaryen Players in 'House of the Dragon'

Even if we don't see Daenerys in House of the Dragon and the show takes place centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, there are plenty of Targaryens that fans of the books will recognize. And yes, they all sport that signature white hair that Daenerys and her brother Viserys have in the original series.
