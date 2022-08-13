Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Tuesday
Merrifield isn't in the lineup Tuesday against Baltimore. It will be difficult to fit both Merrifield and Santiago Espinal, who's playing second base Tuesday, in the lineup every day now that George Springer's back in action. Merrifield has hit .250 with one RBI and one stolen base in nine games since joining the Blue Jays at the deadline.
MLB・
CBS Sports
T.J. McFarland: Let go by Cardinals
McFarland was released by the Cardinals on Friday. After he was designated for assignment Wednesday, McFarland was released outright two days later. The reliever has produced a 6.61 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 32.2 frames in 28 appearances with the Cardinals this year. McFarland is now free to sign with whatever team he wants moving forward.
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Exits rehab game
Franco (wrist) was removed from his rehab game with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday due to general soreness in his right hand, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It was the first game of Franco's rehab assignment, so it's an ominous sign he was unable to finish the contests. It may not be a serious issue as the 21-year-old could be back in the lineup for Durham on Wednesday, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status over the next couple days.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury
Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: MRI returns clean
Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Tuesday's win over the Royals that Polanco (knee) underwent an MRI that "came back with good signals," and the second baseman is still considered day-to-day, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. The 29-year-old was held out of the lineup Tuesday after suffering a knee injury...
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues
Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
CBS Sports
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: May miss time
Manager Dusty Baker said after Tuesday's loss to the White Sox that Diaz is "probably not available" for the rest of the Astros' current road trip, which runs through Sunday in Atlanta, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The utility man could be headed to the injured list if Baker is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Heading for MRI
Marsh (leg) was diagnosed with a bone bruise after leaving Tuesday's win over the Reds and is awaiting the results of an MRI, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The preliminary diagnosis indicates Marsh may have avoided a serious injury, but the MRI results should provide more clarity to...
CBS Sports
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Leaves with hamstring issue
Rosario was removed from Monday's game against the Mets due to left hamstring tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The team did note that Rosario was removed as a precaution, but his status will be worth monitoring over the next few days, especially during this key series. Before exiting, he'd gone 1-for-3 with a solo shot, his fourth homer of the season. Rosario will likely be re-evaluated Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Racks up seventh save
Bautista struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays. The dominant rookie fired nine of 11 pitches for strikes while setting down the heart of the Toronto order, and two of his fastballs popped triple digits on the radar gun. Bautista has gone 4-for-4 on save chances since taking over as the Orioles' closer, and since the All-Star break has sports a 1.35 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB through 13.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Rays' David Peralta: Hitting well with Rays
Peralta went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Monday against the Yankees. Peralta led off the fourth inning with a triple and was driven in by Isaac Paredes one batter later. Peralta has consistently hit in the top half of the order since joining the Rays -- primarily cleanup -- and has maintained a .282 average with four RBI and two runs scored across 10 games. He may dip in the order upon the return of Manuel Margot (knee) and/or Harold Ramirez (thumb), but Peralta should still get regular at-bats in the outfield when righties are on the mound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Royals' MJ Melendez: Late scratch Sunday
Melendez was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Dodgers for undisclosed reasons. The 23-year-old was slated to start in left field and bat leadoff, but he was instead scratched from the lineup about an hour before first pitch. It's unclear if Melendez is dealing with an injury or if manager Mike Matheny simply opted for a late lineup change. Nate Eaton has entered the starting nine in Melendez's place.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Finally getting work with Murray
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Brown (hamstring) and Kyler Murray (wrist) practiced for the first time together since the start of training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Both players have dealt with injuries in camp, with Brown getting back on the field last week, which...
CBS Sports
Angels' David Fletcher: Departs with bruised foot
Fletcher was removed from Monday's game against the Mariners due to a left foot contusion, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fletcher managed to remain in the game after fouling a ball off his foot, but he was lifted prior to his next at-bat. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
CBS Sports
Angels' Dillon Thomas: Stays in Halos organization
The Angels outrighted Thomas to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 9. Thomas will stick around in the organization after clearing waivers two days after the Angels designated him for assignment. The 29-year-old outfielder has gone 1-for-11 with two walks and six strikeouts over eight games in the majors in 2022.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Out of Sunday's lineup
Trevino is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox. Trevino started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for the finale after going 3-for-8 with a strikeout. Kyle Higashioka will step in behind the plate and bat eighth Sunday.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Illness delays activation
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Yepez (forearm) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday while the 24-year-old looks to overcome an illness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The ailment first cropped up Sunday, when Yepez was scheduled to make what was expected to be his...
CBS Sports
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Leaves with injury
Guillorme was removed from Sunday's game against the Phillies with an apparent leg injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Guillorme delivered an RBI single and came around to score during the fourth inning, but he came up limping after running home from second base. Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is also banged up but took over at third base for Guillorme.
CBS Sports
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Begins taking grounders
Rendon took grounders Friday for the first time since undergoing wrist surgery in June, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports. Rendon isn't going to return this season, but his ability to begin some baseball activity at this point in his recovery leaves little doubt that he'll be ready for spring training in 2023. In fact, the veteran third baseman is expected to have a normal offseason without rehab. Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad echoed that point Friday, saying that he doesn't anticipate anything delaying Rendon's offseason.
Comments / 0