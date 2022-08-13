ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Squirrel With a Gun Is an Upcoming Steam Game Built in Unreal Engine 5 About a Squirrel With... Well... a Gun

Squirrel With a Gun is an upcoming Steam game built in Unreal Engine 5 that has taken the internet by storm because it stars a squirrel with... well... a gun. Squirrel with a Gun is being developed by Dan DeEntremont, and early footage of the game showcases the titular squirrel running through a town with normal-sized guns chasing unsuspecting people and taking down Agents using various weapons.
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
ComicBook

Dying Light 2 Teases First Major DLC Reveal

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has today teased the reveal of the game's next major piece of story DLC. Since its launch earlier this year, Techland has continued to routinely update Dying Light 2 and has also pushed out a number of smaller pieces of add-on content as well. However, what many players have been waiting for is a larger expansion with a narrative focus. Luckily, we'll be getting a look at what Techland has in store on this front in the coming week.
techeblog.com

Strange-Looking Kubota Glass Claims to Reverse Nearsightedness, Might be Miracle Pair of Glasses

There’s the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 augmented reality smartglasses, and then Kubota Glass. This pair of strange-looking glasses claims to reverse nearsightedness, also known as myopia, which means you won’t have to rely on laser eye surgery or contact lenses. Put simply as possible, it utilizes multifocal contact lens technology that passively stimulates the entire peripheral retina with light myopically defocused by the non-central power of the contact lens.
techeblog.com

Samsung Launches Odyssey Ark, the World’s First 55-inch 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor

After making an appearance at CES 2021, the Samsung Odyssey Ark has finally launched globally. It’s now the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming monitor and boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), an all new Cockpit Mode as well as an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial, which provides the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.
Engadget

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' pre-order customers can play the story a week early

Do you feel guilty for playing a game's single-player campaign on release day when all your friends are jumping into the multiplayer mode? You won't have that burden with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Activision has revealed that pre-order customers can play the MW2 story starting October 20th, a week before the game officially debuts on October 28th. You can get the solo content out of the way before you spend all your hours online.
Gamespot

The Xbox Store Is Hosting Multiple Big Sales Right Now

Several new sales are now live on the Xbox Store, making it easy to save on hit titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6. A bunch of older games are discounted too, including Rayman Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, and The Elder Scrolls Online. If you’ve missed out...
The Verge

Hades and four other really good games are leaving Game Pass

If you have a Game Pass subscription and have somehow, inexplicably, never gotten around to playing what was arguably the best game of 2020, your time is running out. Xbox has announced that Hades, along with a treasure trove of games — some of the best on the service — are leaving on August 31st. Here’s the full list:
ComicBook

New Hogwarts Legacy Reveal Taking Place at Gamescom

New footage from the upcoming Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy is set to appear next week at Gamescom. Within the past week, WB Games and developer Avalanche Software sadly announced that the highly-anticipated game would be pushed out of 2022 and would instead now release in early 2023. And while this news was upsetting to a number of eager fans, we'll at least be getting a new look at the title this time next week.
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 15, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
The Windows Club

Steam Deck vs Nintendo Switch: Which is the better handheld gaming console?

The industry of handheld gaming devices seems to be on a high note. Even though Mobile Phones are capable of handling most games, one can not help but fancy some physical trigger button integrated with a very capable machine. A buyer has various options, but most would want to pick either a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. That is why, we are bidding them together and see which is the best handheld gaming console in this battle, Steam Deck vs Nintendo Switch.
IGN

Thymesia Video Review

Thymesia reviewed on PC by Jarrett Green, also available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Thymesia’s solid kernel of an amnesiac plague warrior premise never pops into a worthwhile story. Its most creative locations and monsters are impressive, but they’re also sandwiched between mundanity. Even its best feature, the kinetic combat system, is satisfying only if you’re willing to narrow your playstyle to a relatively small window of options. If you generally find yourself looking for more off-the-wall and expressive ways to play action games in the mold of Dark Souls, you’ll probably be disappointed here. But Thymesia’s aggressive flavor of combat can still be enjoyable enough thanks to the interesting ways in which it differs from most others in the genre.
