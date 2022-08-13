Read full article on original website
IGN
Squirrel With a Gun Is an Upcoming Steam Game Built in Unreal Engine 5 About a Squirrel With... Well... a Gun
Squirrel With a Gun is an upcoming Steam game built in Unreal Engine 5 that has taken the internet by storm because it stars a squirrel with... well... a gun. Squirrel with a Gun is being developed by Dan DeEntremont, and early footage of the game showcases the titular squirrel running through a town with normal-sized guns chasing unsuspecting people and taking down Agents using various weapons.
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Nightingale, the fantasy survival game from former BioWare developers, is delayed
Aaryn Flynn's Inflexion Games studio has pushed the launch of Nightingale into 2023.
ComicBook
Dying Light 2 Teases First Major DLC Reveal
Dying Light 2 developer Techland has today teased the reveal of the game's next major piece of story DLC. Since its launch earlier this year, Techland has continued to routinely update Dying Light 2 and has also pushed out a number of smaller pieces of add-on content as well. However, what many players have been waiting for is a larger expansion with a narrative focus. Luckily, we'll be getting a look at what Techland has in store on this front in the coming week.
techeblog.com
Strange-Looking Kubota Glass Claims to Reverse Nearsightedness, Might be Miracle Pair of Glasses
There’s the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 augmented reality smartglasses, and then Kubota Glass. This pair of strange-looking glasses claims to reverse nearsightedness, also known as myopia, which means you won’t have to rely on laser eye surgery or contact lenses. Put simply as possible, it utilizes multifocal contact lens technology that passively stimulates the entire peripheral retina with light myopically defocused by the non-central power of the contact lens.
techeblog.com
Samsung Launches Odyssey Ark, the World’s First 55-inch 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor
After making an appearance at CES 2021, the Samsung Odyssey Ark has finally launched globally. It’s now the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming monitor and boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), an all new Cockpit Mode as well as an exclusive controller, the Ark Dial, which provides the ultimate window into the world of gaming with unparalleled immersion.
NME
‘Diablo 2’ streamer completes world’s first Hell difficulty Pacifist run
Diablo 2 streamer and content creator, MacroBioBoi, recently achieved a huge in-game milestone by being the first player in the world to finish the game on its hardest difficulty without attacking anything. The run, which is dubbed a “Pacifist” run, took “just over 50 hours over two months of streams”,...
Engadget
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' pre-order customers can play the story a week early
Do you feel guilty for playing a game's single-player campaign on release day when all your friends are jumping into the multiplayer mode? You won't have that burden with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Activision has revealed that pre-order customers can play the MW2 story starting October 20th, a week before the game officially debuts on October 28th. You can get the solo content out of the way before you spend all your hours online.
hypebeast.com
‘Yakuza’ Franchise, ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands' and More Are Coming to PlayStation Plus
Sony PlayStation Plus members will be receiving a handful of new titles to play on the console beginning tomorrow, August 16. The paid service, which functions similar to the Xbox Game Pass, offers a varied lineup of different online and multiplayer games, introducing new additions to its catalog each month.
Gamespot
The Xbox Store Is Hosting Multiple Big Sales Right Now
Several new sales are now live on the Xbox Store, making it easy to save on hit titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6. A bunch of older games are discounted too, including Rayman Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, and The Elder Scrolls Online. If you’ve missed out...
The Verge
Hades and four other really good games are leaving Game Pass
If you have a Game Pass subscription and have somehow, inexplicably, never gotten around to playing what was arguably the best game of 2020, your time is running out. Xbox has announced that Hades, along with a treasure trove of games — some of the best on the service — are leaving on August 31st. Here’s the full list:
ComicBook
New Hogwarts Legacy Reveal Taking Place at Gamescom
New footage from the upcoming Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy is set to appear next week at Gamescom. Within the past week, WB Games and developer Avalanche Software sadly announced that the highly-anticipated game would be pushed out of 2022 and would instead now release in early 2023. And while this news was upsetting to a number of eager fans, we'll at least be getting a new look at the title this time next week.
Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 15, 2022)
On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
After eight years, the space MMO where players create the ships launches next month
Developer Novaquark has announced that the ambitious, player-driven MMO Dual Universe will launch on PC September 27. The game's been in development for eight years and the pitch is essentially a player-created EVE Online, with a flexible voxel-based crafting system that allows players to build more-or-less what they want. Dual...
The Windows Club
Steam Deck vs Nintendo Switch: Which is the better handheld gaming console?
The industry of handheld gaming devices seems to be on a high note. Even though Mobile Phones are capable of handling most games, one can not help but fancy some physical trigger button integrated with a very capable machine. A buyer has various options, but most would want to pick either a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. That is why, we are bidding them together and see which is the best handheld gaming console in this battle, Steam Deck vs Nintendo Switch.
techeblog.com
Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand Can be Folded When Not in Use, Here’s a Hands-On Review
The Twelve South Curve Flex is a MacBook stand designed for those who might want to use an external keyboard or just need their laptop elevated for a video call. This stand can flex up to 22-inches and adjusts the keyboard angle from 0-45 degrees. When not in use, simply fold it flat and use the included padded neoprene travel sleeve for safekeeping.
IGN
Thymesia Video Review
Thymesia reviewed on PC by Jarrett Green, also available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Thymesia’s solid kernel of an amnesiac plague warrior premise never pops into a worthwhile story. Its most creative locations and monsters are impressive, but they’re also sandwiched between mundanity. Even its best feature, the kinetic combat system, is satisfying only if you’re willing to narrow your playstyle to a relatively small window of options. If you generally find yourself looking for more off-the-wall and expressive ways to play action games in the mold of Dark Souls, you’ll probably be disappointed here. But Thymesia’s aggressive flavor of combat can still be enjoyable enough thanks to the interesting ways in which it differs from most others in the genre.
Richard Garriott's NFT MMO entreats you to 'buy land in the realm of Lord British'
An offer I simply must refuse.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: How to Get Early Access
The newest entry in the "Call of Duty" series is making its campaign available a week ahead of the full game.
