KVIA
Crash at I-10 east at Raynolds backing up traffic
EL PASO, Texas -- A serious crash at I-10 east and Raynolds in the left two lanes is backing up traffic. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic is backed up as far back as N. Piedras Street. The clearing time is currently not known. To get...
KVIA
First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
KVIA
Gateway South at Yandell reopened after sinkhole opened in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas – Gateway South Blvd is open at Yandell Dr. again after a big sinkhole opened up last week in Central El Paso. A spokesperson for El Paso Water said Gateway South is open for traffic, but Yandell remains closed as the repairs continue. They said the...
1 Person Dead, 7 Others Hospitalised In A Vehicle Crash in El Paso (El Paso, TX)
The driver of an SUV carrying several passengers apparently struck a U.S Border Patrol vehicle and crashed into a canal. According to the authorities, one person is dead, and seven others were hospitalized, one with severe injuries.
Update: One man dead in shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has released new information regarding the shooting that took place on Brown street on August 13th. During the time of the incident, the 40 year-old victim was working as a delivery driver when he arrived at the residence of 44 year-old Michael Kroll. It is said […]
KVIA
El Paso police identify U.S. driver in Upper Valley crash; confirm passengers were migrants
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 19-year-old east El Paso resident was driving the car that overturned into a canal in the Upper Valley Monday morning. Police say the man was Axel Elias Ramirez Alcantar. One passenger died, his identity is not known. Police have identified the...
Teenager identified as driver in Upper Valley canal crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating a crash that occurred at 6100 Upper Valley. A Ford Escape escape was occupied by 7 passengers when the driver lost control of the vehicle, driving at a high speed rate towards the Upper Valley. It is said […]
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
The El Paso Fire Department and the El Paso Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident that left 1 person injured in west El Paso on Sunday. The incident involved a motorcycle and a car. An officer on [..]
KVIA
Delivery driver shot man in south-central El Paso; police call delivery driver the victim
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a delivery driver who shot a man who had approached him with a wooden pole was the victim of the incident. The confrontation happened Saturday, August 13, on the 100 block of Brown Street in south-central El Paso just after 1 p.m.
El Paso News
Where to pick up sandbags ahead of rain, possible flooding this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With rainstorms and possible flooding in the forecast, El Paso residents are urged to pick up some sandbags. El Paso Water has three locations where you can pick up sandbags. Sandbags are free and there is a limit of 10 bags per visit. You will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill.
KFOX 14
1 person dies after crash in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
Socorro council man arrested on DWI, carrying gun
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro City Council representative was arrested Thursday on suspicion of DWI and unlawful use of a firearm by Socorro Police, according to a spokesman with the City of Socorro. Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested, and the Socorro city Council will discuss the arrest this Thursday’s City Council meeting scheduled at […]
One person rescued from a fire in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Blue Diamond Shirt on the 4300 block of Montana. The call came in right before 10:00 A.M. One person was rescued from the fire and treated on scene for minor injuries, according to fire officials. The incident is currently under The post One person rescued from a fire in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Youngest victim of Juarez’s recent violent attacks laid down to rest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Families are still feeling the pain from last week’s violent gang attack. Today the family of 12-year-old Christian Zuniga held a funeral form him. He was killed when a gunman entered a Circle K store and began opening fire. His parents were injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials […]
Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – John Oliver Hamilton from Las Cruces, New Mexico was charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire. Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint and will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. […]
cbs4local.com
1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
Scheduled road closures for I-10 Connect project for Aug. 14-20
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here are the I-10 connect closures for next week, which include an overnight closures of I-110 northbound Tuesday night at 9, detouring you over to US-54 via Paisano, and the same sound wall closures we saw last week. I-10 Connect Project Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20, 2022 From […]
Fill ‘er Up, El Paso! 7-Eleven Announces Return This Month of Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day
Slurpee lovers mark your calendars. 7-11 is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day at the end of this month. Pitchers, fish bowls, the container you use to carry out Menudo on Sundays -- as long as it meets a few requirements you can get your giant-sized brain freeze on in almost anything.
El Paso News
Expansion of West El Paso mental health center reaches halfway mark
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The expansion of a major behavioral health hospital in West El Paso has reached the halfway mark, officials announced Monday, Aug. 15. The 52,000-square foot addition to the Rio Vista Behavioral Health Hospital, at 1390 Northwestern, will include 40 additional beds, outdoor recreation space, a one-story outpatient center and 14,000 square feet of additional parking.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Showers and thunderstorms possible over the next several days
An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect as the weather pattern turns active over the next several days. Flooding will be a concern for the entire area this afternoon with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain in El Paso and Las Cruces area. Temperatures will run below normal with the storm chances continuing through the weekend.
