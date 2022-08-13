ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Crash at I-10 east at Raynolds backing up traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A serious crash at I-10 east and Raynolds in the left two lanes is backing up traffic. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic is backed up as far back as N. Piedras Street. The clearing time is currently not known. To get...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

First responder describes sinkhole rescue in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– A heroic act by firefighters saved the life of a 72-year-old woman last week after her car was swallowed by a sinkhole that formed as she was driving in central El Paso. Among those first responders that helped rescue the women was Chris Carson, Lieutenant at...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
El Paso, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
KTSM

Update: One man dead in shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has released new information regarding the shooting that took place on Brown street on August 13th. During the time of the incident, the 40 year-old victim was working as a delivery driver when he arrived at the residence of 44 year-old Michael Kroll. It is said […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Teenager identified as driver in Upper Valley canal crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating a crash that occurred at 6100 Upper Valley. A Ford Escape escape was occupied by 7 passengers when the driver lost control of the vehicle, driving at a high speed rate towards the Upper Valley. It is said […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Traffic Jam#I 10#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Community Guidelines
El Paso News

Where to pick up sandbags ahead of rain, possible flooding this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With rainstorms and possible flooding in the forecast, El Paso residents are urged to pick up some sandbags. El Paso Water has three locations where you can pick up sandbags. Sandbags are free and there is a limit of 10 bags per visit. You will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person dies after crash in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Socorro council man arrested on DWI, carrying gun

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro City Council representative was arrested Thursday on suspicion of DWI and unlawful use of a firearm by Socorro Police, according to a spokesman with the City of Socorro. Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested, and the Socorro city Council will discuss the arrest this Thursday’s City Council meeting scheduled at […]
SOCORRO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KVIA ABC-7

One person rescued from a fire in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Blue Diamond Shirt on the 4300 block of Montana. The call came in right before 10:00 A.M. One person was rescued from the fire and treated on scene for minor injuries, according to fire officials. The incident is currently under The post One person rescued from a fire in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Youngest victim of Juarez’s recent violent attacks laid down to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Families are still feeling the pain from last week’s violent gang attack. Today the family of 12-year-old Christian Zuniga held a funeral form him. He was killed when a gunman entered a Circle K store and began opening fire. His parents were injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – John Oliver Hamilton from Las Cruces, New Mexico was charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire. Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint and will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Scheduled road closures for I-10 Connect project for Aug. 14-20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here are the I-10 connect closures for next week, which include an overnight closures of I-110 northbound Tuesday night at 9, detouring you over to US-54 via Paisano, and the same sound wall closures we saw last week. I-10 Connect Project Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20, 2022 From […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Expansion of West El Paso mental health center reaches halfway mark

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The expansion of a major behavioral health hospital in West El Paso has reached the halfway mark, officials announced Monday, Aug. 15. The 52,000-square foot addition to the Rio Vista Behavioral Health Hospital, at 1390 Northwestern, will include 40 additional beds, outdoor recreation space, a one-story outpatient center and 14,000 square feet of additional parking.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy