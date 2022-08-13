Read full article on original website
Ja Rule Fires Back at Fat Joe After Joe Checked Ja for Not Defending Ashanti During Irv Gotti Interview
Ja Rule is taking Fat Joe to task after the Bronx, N.Y. rapper called Ja out for not defending Ashanti during Irv Gotti's explosive Drink Champs podcast interview. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Ja Rule responded to Fat Joe under a HollywoodUnlocked Instagram post of Joe weighing in on the Irv Gotti and Ashanti saga. After prefacing his statement with three cap emojis, Ja wrote, "STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk shit… NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS… ❤️."
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Doja Cat Responds to Concerns for Her Mental Health After She Shaved Her Head and Eyebrows
Doja Cat wants everyone to know that she is okay. A day after she shaved her head and eyebrows on Instagram Live, the "Kiss Me More" rapper is responding to concerns for her mental health. In a video shared by The Shade Room on Friday (Aug. 5), Doja Cat appeared...
NoCap Tells Fan ‘No’ for Wanting Him to Collab With Lil Baby Again
Fans waiting on another collab from NoCap and Lil Baby might not want to hold their breath. On Monday (August 1), NoCap hit up Twitter to spend some time interacting with fans to cover a number of topics. The Mr. Crawford rapper began the social media session by letting his 264,000 followers know what type of upcoming new sounds they can expect. However, the online conversation took an unexpected turn when a fan, who goes by the username pradacaps, suggested that NoCap should hop back into the studio with Lil Baby to collaborate on some new music.
Police Reportedly Investigating Blueface and Chrisean Rock Fight, Chrisean Appears to Confirm They’re Still Together
A criminal report has reportedly been filed in connection to the fight involving Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), TMZ reported the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the kerfuffle that went down early this morning between Blue and Rock on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. According to the celebrity new site's sources, police want to interview Blue and Rock about the physical altercation. They will also be reviewing surveillance footage in the area. The investigation could lead to charges being filed.
Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
Mase Says He’s Signing With Death Row Records
Ma$e is back in the limelight after having to defend his name following being called out Fivio Foreign. Now, the Harlem, N.Y. rapper is saying he has plans to sign with Death Row Records. On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Ma$e hopped on Instagram to share news about his upcoming plan while...
Wiz Khalifa Apologizes to All DJs for His Altercation With Two DJs at a Club
Wiz Khalifa has come forward and apologized to all the DJs for his angry confrontation with two club DJs earlier this week. On Friday (Aug. 5), Wiz Khalifa, along with DJ Drama by his side, appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club to offer his apology to the DJ community for his angry rant at two DJs at a club in Los Angeles.
Wiz Khalifa Details How He Brought Big Band Energy to His New Multiverse Album
This era of Wiz Khalifa is called "OG status." With more than 15 years under his belt, the diamond-selling rapper has seen and done it all. A solid catalog of seven albums means plenty of opportunities to evolve while sharing his experiences on wax. The music Wiz releases these days is a breath of fresh air, and his new summer-ready album, Multiverse, out today, is a reflection of that.
Lil Wayne Confirms Tha Carter VI ‘Coming Soon’ at Young Money Reunion Concert
UPDATE (Aug. 7):. Hours after announcing that he's working on Tha Carter VI at the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto, Lil Wayne hopped on his Instagram Stories and reiterated that the sixth installment of the Tha Carter series is coming soon. In a brief clip, Weezy, who appears to be sitting in a sprinter van, gives thanks to his fans who attended the show and delivers one more message.
Here’s How Playboi Carti’s Look Has Evolved Over the Years
Playboi Carti definitely marches to the beat of his own 808. As one of hip-hop’s leading nonconformists, Carti is constantly pushing the boundaries of the traditional rap artist when it comes to music and especially when it comes to his visual presentation. When Playboi Carti had entered the rap...
Childish Gambino Responds to People Who Think His Atlanta TV Show Isn’t for Black People
As he prepares for the final season of his award-wining Atlanta series, Childish Gambino is responding to critiques that the show is not Black enough. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), Gambino spoke at a virtual panel for the Television Critics Association along with his brother and co-executive producer Stephen Glover. During the talk, the rapper-actor addressed knocks that the show is not made for African-Americans.
Kanye West Posts ‘Skete Davidson Dead’ Headline Following Pete and Kim Kardashian Breakup
UPDATE (Aug. 8):. The post has been removed from Kanye West's Instagram page. Kanye West has returned to Instagram to clap at Pete Davidson following news that the comedian has broken up with Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. On Monday (Aug. 8), Ye made a rare Instagram post taking direct shots...
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse. In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered...
Drake Gets His First Face Tattoo
Drake has joined the face tattoo club. Drizzy already has several tattoos. On Thursday night (Aug. 11), the billionaire(?) rap star shared a series of photos on Instagram, the first of which features his latest bit of ink: initials under his eye. In the picture, the letters “s” and “g” are seen in lower-case old English script. In the caption of the post, Drizzy revealed the tattoo is a dedication to his mother Sandra “Sandi” Gayle Graham.
Irv Gotti Says Fat Joe Is Not His Friend Anymore, Feels Like Joe Fooled Him
Irv Gotti says he can no longer call Fat Joe a friend after the Terror Squad rapper called Irv a sucker for his recent Drink Champs podcast interview. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Irv Gotti spoke with radio station 97.9 The Box in Houston about the uproar caused due to Irv recently spilling tea about his alleged 20-year-old affair with Ashanti. During the talk, Irv was asked about Fat Joe's harsh commentary about the situation.
