Deke Adams Still Building Depth on D-line
FAYETTEVILLE — Deke Adams is the third defensive line coach in three years under Sam Pittman, but it seems like the group is progressing well learning from the experienced veteran. “It’s really been fun,” Adams said. “It’s really been fun. This is a great group of kids. We’ve added...
ESPN Places Hogs No. 17 in Preseason Power Poll
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN has released its preseason power rankings and Arkansas comes in at No. 17. That places Arkansas No. 4 in the SEC. Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7) are ahead of the Hogs. Ole Miss comes in at No. 20. Arkansas is coming off a...
Brooks Yurachek Proud of Hogs Offer
FAYETTEVILLE — Brooks Yurachek was an outstanding quarterback for Fayetteville’s ninth-grade team, but in high school he’s concentrating on linebacker and doing a very good job of it. Yurachek, 6-1, 210, was recently offered a preferred walk-on spot by Arkansas for the Class of 2023. His father...
Cody Kennedy Has Experienced O-line, Good Depth
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will send an experienced offensive line out to face the No. 23 Cincinnati defense on Saturday, Sept. 3, but Cody Kennedy is also developing some quality depth. Coaches always say they would like have at least eight offensive linemen ready to play in case...
Tuesday Morning Practice Notes, Tidbits
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is once again on the practice fields today as they continue to get closer to the Sept. 3 season opener against Cincinnati. The open time for the media was four periods on Tuesday. A couple of backup quarterbacks had some impressive throws during the open portion. Malik Hornsby found Bryce Stephens for a nice gain over the middle. Cade Fortin then found tight end Tyrus Washington for a nice gain as well.
WATCH: Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, players talk fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas football team is now through nine days of fall camp. On Monday, offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and two of his players, Brady Latham and Luke Jones, got to sit down with the media after practice. You can see those full interviews in...
Two Very Successful Programs Meet Tonight
FAYETTEVILLE — Two very successful high school football programs, Fayetteville and Greenwood, meet tonight in a preseason game. The two schools will play the ninth-grade game at 5:30 p.m. and then follow with senior high at 7 p.m. at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. Both Fayetteville and Greenwood finished as the state runner-up in their classification in 2021. Fayetteville finished 10-3 and fell to Bryant 42-38 in the Class 7A state championship game. Greenwood was 9-4 and was beaten by El Dorado 27-17 in the Class 6A state title game.
Arkansas No. 19 in AP Preseason Poll
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will enter the 2022 football season ranked No. 19 in the AP Preseason Poll. The ranking comes after the Razorbacks were ranked No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released earlier. Arkansas is coming off a 9-4 season and will open against Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN and kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.
Police: Child dead after being left in car in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Fort Smith said a child died Tuesday afternoon after being rescued from being left inside of a hot car. At 2:10 p.m. August 16, Fort Smith police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue.
