Seattle, WA

One Killed, Five Injured in Overnight Shootings in Seattle

By Detective Valerie Carson
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed and four others – including a 14-year-old girl – were injured in shootings around the city Friday night and early Saturday morning.

At 11:24 p.m., police in the Hillman City neighborhood responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of South Orcas Street. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds in a nearby alley.

Police began first aid on the 21-year-old woman and 27-year-old man and then transferred care to Seattle Fire Department medics upon their arrival. Medics transported the man and woman to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The victims stated the shooting occurred around the corner from where they were found, and officers recovered several shell casings at that location.

At 12:18 a.m., police in SODO responded to a shooting near Occidental Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive South. Arriving officers found a 14-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg. According to witnesses, gunfire broke out around a nearby bar, and the victim was one of many people who ran when they heard the shots. SFD medics transported the girl to HMC in critical condition.

Officers found at least four vehicles damaged in the shooting, and collected more than 80 handgun and rifle rounds at the scene. Police also collected 12 firearms from private security guards working at the bar, and will investigate to determine if any were used in the shooting.

Shortly after this incident, a man arrived at HMC in a car with ballistic damage and with a graze wound to his head. The man agreed to speak with officers and relinquished a handgun he had in his car.

Police in the Pioneer Square neighborhood were called to 3rd Avenue South and South Main Street at 3:17 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Officers found a man with two gunshot wounds and immediately began first aid. SFD medics also responded to provide treatment and eventually transported the man to HMC in critical condition.

Police found a scene nearby where they recovered ballistic evidence, but could not locate any witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with information about any of these cases should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

All of these shooting incidents remain active and ongoing investigations, and preliminary information does not indicate they are related or connected.

