Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Collider
From 'Parks and Recreation' to 'The Office', 10 of the Most Wholesome Characters on TV
While all of us have crushes on the broody, toxic, and sometimes over-possessive heroes and heroines, we deserve better. We deserve love, respect, honor, and companionship, and while a broody heartthrob can provide some of it in the short term, there has to be someone wholesome and compatible enough to carry that for a lifetime.
‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Is Getting A Remake With Award-Winning Sitcom Creator
We’re off to see the wizard – again. The Wizard of Oz premiered back in 1939 and will be getting a remake. In contrast to the original, which starred Judy Garland as Dorothy, this latest Warner Bros. production will have a modern twist. Those are the plans of writer and director Kenya Barris.
Collider
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
Collider
'Westworld' Season 4: Who Is Christina, Really?
Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld spoilers.Westworld’s Season 4 finale pulled the curtain back on the true nature of a new character with a familiar face, Christina (Evan Rachel Wood). Viewers were introduced to Christina as a humble writer for a game company, Olympiad Entertainment, but showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy spare no time twisting Christina’s world upside-down with the return of Teddy (James Marsden). The old bounty hunter with a heart of gold brings with him a lot of unsettling revelations for Christina about who she really is, and the answer begs several bigger questions that are left up in the air after the finale.
Collider
'Shantaram': First Image Shows Charlie Hunnam As a Motorcycle-Riding Fugitive On the Lam
After years in the works, and a production shutdown back in 2020 after a writing backlog from the series' original showrunner and head writer Eric Warren Singer, we finally have the first look at the Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram. The series, which started shooting back in 2019, is an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts's best-selling novel and stars Hunnam as the fugitive Lin Ford on the lam in 1980s Bombay. The first image from the series shows the Sons of Anarchy star back on a motorcycle as he tries to outrun the law. Along with the new image, Apple TV+ announced the show will premiere on Friday, October 14.
Collider
‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Peter Gould and Stars Discuss That Final Cigarette Scene
Better Call Saul reached its finale the same way the show started, with Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) sharing a smoke. Besides showing how their bond remains unbreakable after so many years, the scene also tells something about the main characters, with a small flash of color subtly dropped in Saul’s black and white words. Speaking with Variety, Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould and stars Odenkirk and Seehorn discuss that final scene, explaining why they used a single flash of color in the finale.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Early Reactions Call it a Delight and Cameo-Filled
The jury is in on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and we finally have some verdicts on what we should expect from the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits the original Avenger’s irradiated superpowers after an accident. However, she decides to use her power and influence in a whole new way: Defending super-powered beings who are in trouble with the law.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Jessica Gao Reveals How VFX Influenced the Show’s Story
Ever since the first footage of Marvel's new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law started coming out, there was one element that people talked about incessantly: The visual effects. It’s not that entirely digital characters are new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what sets Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) apart is that, for most of the trailers, her alter-ego was shown not saving the world from huge threats, but rather doing ordinary things like going on dates and hanging out with her friends.
Collider
Of ‘Better Call Saul’s Many Tragedies, Gus Fring’s Final Scene Is the Most Heartbreaking
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the series finale of Better Call Saul.In Better Call Saul’s excellent final episode, “Saul Gone,” Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) explores the regrets he’s had in his life. First, Saul tells Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) that if he had a time machine, he’d go back and become a trillionaire with the help of Warren Buffett. Later, he tells Walter White (Bryan Cranston) that he regrets a slip-and-fall incident at the age of 22 that permanently screwed up his knee. But ultimately, during his day in court, Saul spills his guts about his regrets, from helping Walter White to not being more patient with his brother Chuck (Michael McKean).
Collider
'Me Time': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Kevin Hart may have retained his short stature, but has grown into one of the more prolific comedic actors in the industry. The actor started off in side roles as early as 2003’s Scary Movie 3 and 2004’s Soul Plane. His work became known by a broader audience as his career took a meteoric rise in the stand-up comedy circuit. He soon became one of the world’s highest-grossing stand-up comedians and a household name. This led to starring roles in various films and the development of his burgeoning media company Hartbeat Productions. Hart is now known for leading roles in action-filled comedies such as the Ride Along series with Ice Cube and 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black. His turn as a single father grieving the loss of his wife in Fatherhood marked a tonal shift from his usual work, as he took on a more serious role. With the release of 2022’s The Man From Toronto alongside Woody Harrelson, Hart seems to be back in his action comedy sweet spot. It comes as no surprise that Hart is back with another comedy adventure with the buddy comedy Me Time, where he'll be joined by Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Jimmy O. Yang.
Collider
'Better Call Saul' Gave Jimmy McGill the Tragic Legacy He Deserved
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Better Call Saul Season 6. Well, that's it. It's Saul Gone now. After six seasons of riveting television that even surpassed its predecessor, Better Call Saul and the journey of one James "Jimmy" McGill (Bob Odenkirk) came to a close. Following a life full of scams and schemes, television's most tragic trickster put on one final performance that cemented his legacy in profound yet painful fashion.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Game of Thrones Prequel Series
Fans of Game of Thrones - the never-ending feud-filled fantasy epic which graced our screens for 8 seasons can renew their hopes as the forever war-struck realm of the seven kingdoms is set for another bout of deception, strange alliances, betrayals, and scheming. Most fans of the record-breaking series are still reeling from the divisive series finale and somewhat tumultuous events at King’s Landing. But be rest assured the new HBO prequel series would blast you away (pun intended).
Collider
Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks Take a Pro-Choice Stand in 'Call Jane' Trailer
Roadside Attractions has revealed a trailer for Call Jane, a drama starring Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks. Based on real events, the movie centers around a group of women that puts together a support system for other women in need of abortion in the late 1960s. Needless to say, their attitude spiked controversy, but also inspired the formation of other groups that take action despite misogynistic laws. The movie is set to premiere in late October.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': New Teaser Reminds Viewers Who the Show Is Really About
With less than a week left before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops on Disney+, Marvel Studios continues to tease its fans with extensive promotion and clips from the original series that is set to premiere this Thursday, August 18. Released today, the latest trailer for the new show introduces its colorful cast of characters, but reminds viewers who the show is really about.
Collider
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Have a Romantic 'Meet Cute' in New Images
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are commanding the screen once again in the upcoming Peacock film Meet Cute. The time travel rom-com is set to premiere on the streamer this September. Ahead of the release, Peacock has shared first look images from the movie. The new images place Cuoco and...
Collider
Family Values: Every 'The Addams Family' Version and Where to Stream Before 'Wednesday'
As the reins of the Addams Family are finally handed over to the macabre master, Tim Burton, there are numerous variations to watch before the streaming release of Netflix's Wednesday. The Addams Family was born from the newspaper comic drawings of Charles Addams, a regular contributor to The New Yorker. He illustrated around 1,300 cartoons from his first publication in 1938 until he passed in 1988; since the mid-60s, television and movie fans have become fascinated with the eccentric family next door.
Collider
First 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Image Introduces Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth
A new first look image has been released for the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, showing us a completely new side to the original series' President Snow. The new image was released exclusively to Vanity Fair, along with an interview with the prequel film's director Francis Lawrence.
