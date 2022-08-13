Kevin Hart may have retained his short stature, but has grown into one of the more prolific comedic actors in the industry. The actor started off in side roles as early as 2003’s Scary Movie 3 and 2004’s Soul Plane. His work became known by a broader audience as his career took a meteoric rise in the stand-up comedy circuit. He soon became one of the world’s highest-grossing stand-up comedians and a household name. This led to starring roles in various films and the development of his burgeoning media company Hartbeat Productions. Hart is now known for leading roles in action-filled comedies such as the Ride Along series with Ice Cube and 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black. His turn as a single father grieving the loss of his wife in Fatherhood marked a tonal shift from his usual work, as he took on a more serious role. With the release of 2022’s The Man From Toronto alongside Woody Harrelson, Hart seems to be back in his action comedy sweet spot. It comes as no surprise that Hart is back with another comedy adventure with the buddy comedy Me Time, where he'll be joined by Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Jimmy O. Yang.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO