Craig County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Police chase through Roanoke ends with arrest

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Members of the Roanoke Police Department took one person into custody after what officers called a short pursuit Tuesday night. Police say the chase began on Campbell Avenue SW and ended on Orange Avenue, where multiple police cruisers were parked near the intersection with Gainsboro Road NW.
ROANOKE, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Craig County, VA
County
Botetourt County, VA
Botetourt County, VA
Crime & Safety
WSLS

Human remains discovered near US-220N exit in Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:22 P.M.:. Skeletal remains were discovered near an exit ramp off of US-220 North in Roanoke, according to police. Police said the northbound Franklin Road exit ramp off of US-220 is closed due to the forensics investigation but should be clear soon. The RPD...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man wanted for charges in Amherst, Campbell counties

(WFXR) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down a Brookneal man facing charges in two central Virginia counties. According to officials, 20-year-old Travis Ramsey is wanted by Amherst County Sheriff’s Office for felony grand larceny. In addition, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced August 15 to 37 years in prison.
ROANOKE, VA
ems1.com

Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges

ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The ramp is now available. UPDATE: Skeletal remains have been uncovered, according to Roanoke Police. A forensics investigation is underway. EARLIER STORY: A collection of “security/police activity” has closed the northbound exit ramp along US-220 in Roanoke near Franklin Rd; Yellow Mountain Rd; Rt. 668N/S.
ROANOKE, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wfxrtv.com

Two arrested after fight at Christiansburg Walmart

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken into custody on Monday following a fight in a Christiansburg Walmart that led to a minor drawing a gun. Town officials say the fight was reported at a Walmart in the 2400 block of North Franklin Street at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, with the initial callers saying there was at least one person with a gun.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Crash on I-81S in Wythe County cleared

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-81 southbound in Wythe County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police says the crash happened at the 74 mile marker and involved a pickup truck that was pulling a camper.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Roanoke street gang members get 30+ years in prison for two revenge murders

Three Roanoke men, all members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, a criminal street gang responsible for two murders in the City of Roanoke, were sentenced yesterday in federal court. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pled guilty in November 2021 to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Woman shot on Ferncliff Ave in Roanoke, taken to the hospital: police

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say a woman was shot Sunday in Northwest. It happened in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

WATCH: Sentences of Rollin’ 30s gang members announced Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – The sentences of several Rollin’ 30s gang members allegedly responsible for the murders of two young men were announced Tuesday morning. A press conference was held at 10 a.m. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh was joined by law enforcement partners from the FBI, City of Roanoke Police Department, Virginia State Police and family members of Nikolas Lee, a 17-year-old who was murdered by gang members in 2017, according to our previous reporting.
ROANOKE, VA

