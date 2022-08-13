Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Man sentenced to 55 years in connection with 2020 Bedford Co. homicide
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man charged in connection with another man’s death in Bedford County back in 2020 will be spending the next 55 years behind bars following his court hearing on Tuesday. On June 4, 2020, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000...
wfxrtv.com
Police chase through Roanoke ends with arrest
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Members of the Roanoke Police Department took one person into custody after what officers called a short pursuit Tuesday night. Police say the chase began on Campbell Avenue SW and ended on Orange Avenue, where multiple police cruisers were parked near the intersection with Gainsboro Road NW.
WSLS
16-year-old charged after bringing firearm to school in Henry County
BASSETT, Va. – A teen is facing charges after bringing a firearm to Bassett High School, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said. On Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., a student told BHS staff that another student brought a firearm inside of the school, according to authorities. After being notified,...
wfxrtv.com
Opening statements, witness testimony heard in Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with the 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station proceeded on Tuesday, starting with opening statements and then taking an emotional turn when survivors spoke about the incident. As the trial...
WSLS
Human remains discovered near US-220N exit in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:22 P.M.:. Skeletal remains were discovered near an exit ramp off of US-220 North in Roanoke, according to police. Police said the northbound Franklin Road exit ramp off of US-220 is closed due to the forensics investigation but should be clear soon. The RPD...
wfxrtv.com
Giles Co. authorities report possible sighting of man wanted after police chase, crash in Craig Co.
UPDATE 5:13 p.m. (8/16/22): The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says authorities are pursuing a possible sighting of the fugitive facing multiple charges following a police chase and a crash in Craig County last week. “There has been a POSSIBLE sighting of the fugitive, SHAWN TOLBERT, in the Newport area,”...
WSET
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, Franklin Road ramp on Route 220 now open
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said skeletal remains were found near the Route 220 ramp on Tuesday afternoon. They said on Twitter, that the Franklin Road exit off of Route 220 will be closed "for some time" due to a forensics investigation. As of around 7:00...
wfxrtv.com
Trial underway for man charged in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion from 2019
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After months of pauses due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trial of a Roanoke man charged in connection with a deadly explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station is underway. As WFXR News previously reported, an explosion at South River Market on May 10,...
wfxrtv.com
Man wanted for charges in Amherst, Campbell counties
(WFXR) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down a Brookneal man facing charges in two central Virginia counties. According to officials, 20-year-old Travis Ramsey is wanted by Amherst County Sheriff’s Office for felony grand larceny. In addition, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says...
WDBJ7.com
Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced August 15 to 37 years in prison.
ems1.com
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
WDBJ7.com
Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The ramp is now available. UPDATE: Skeletal remains have been uncovered, according to Roanoke Police. A forensics investigation is underway. EARLIER STORY: A collection of “security/police activity” has closed the northbound exit ramp along US-220 in Roanoke near Franklin Rd; Yellow Mountain Rd; Rt. 668N/S.
wfxrtv.com
Two arrested after fight at Christiansburg Walmart
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken into custody on Monday following a fight in a Christiansburg Walmart that led to a minor drawing a gun. Town officials say the fight was reported at a Walmart in the 2400 block of North Franklin Street at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, with the initial callers saying there was at least one person with a gun.
WSET
Woman, juvenile arrested after argument at Christiansburg Walmart
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a fight at Walmart. The Walmart is located at 2400 North Franklin Street. The initial callers reported at least one person with a gun according to the office. Upon arrival, officers said they located...
WSLS
Crash on I-81S in Wythe County cleared
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-81 southbound in Wythe County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police says the crash happened at the 74 mile marker and involved a pickup truck that was pulling a camper.
Augusta Free Press
Roanoke street gang members get 30+ years in prison for two revenge murders
Three Roanoke men, all members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, a criminal street gang responsible for two murders in the City of Roanoke, were sentenced yesterday in federal court. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pled guilty in November 2021 to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one...
After 20 years, are we any closer to answers in Short family murders in Henry Co.?
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — Monday marks 20 years since someone shot and killed Michael and Mary Short in what investigators called execution-style murders in Henry County. The remains of their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, were found six weeks later in a North Carolina creek. Even after two long decades, investigators still don’t have solid […]
wfxrtv.com
Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
WSLS
Woman shot on Ferncliff Ave in Roanoke, taken to the hospital: police
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say a woman was shot Sunday in Northwest. It happened in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
WSLS
WATCH: Sentences of Rollin’ 30s gang members announced Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – The sentences of several Rollin’ 30s gang members allegedly responsible for the murders of two young men were announced Tuesday morning. A press conference was held at 10 a.m. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh was joined by law enforcement partners from the FBI, City of Roanoke Police Department, Virginia State Police and family members of Nikolas Lee, a 17-year-old who was murdered by gang members in 2017, according to our previous reporting.
