Horry County GOP censures Sen. Lindsey Graham over support for gun reforms

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Republican Party has unanimously censured South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for supporting gun reforms passed in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting and the Buffalo, New York, supermarket attack.

The resolution approved on Aug. 1 represented the party’s formal disapproval of Graham “for his conscious and deliberate violation of our Republican principles and the South Carolina Republican Party platform.”

The resolution contained the signatures of those who attended the party’s executive committee meeting on Aug. 1.

The Safer Communities Act approved in July aimed to toughen requirements for young people buying guns, deny firearms to more domestic abusers and help local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous.

Prior to the passage of the bill, Graham talked about his support for so-call red-flag laws.

“There are people out there who are mentally disturbed that will take their own lives or maybe kill other people,” he said. We need a system to keep guns out of the hands of people who are mentally unstable, with due process.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.