ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County GOP censures Sen. Lindsey Graham over support for gun reforms

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJihB_0hGHvaZK00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Republican Party has unanimously censured South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for supporting gun reforms passed in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting and the Buffalo, New York, supermarket attack.

The resolution approved on Aug. 1 represented the party’s formal disapproval of Graham “for his conscious and deliberate violation of our Republican principles and the South Carolina Republican Party platform.”

The resolution contained the signatures of those who attended the party’s executive committee meeting on Aug. 1.

The Safer Communities Act approved in July aimed to toughen requirements for young people buying guns, deny firearms to more domestic abusers and help local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous.

Prior to the passage of the bill, Graham talked about his support for so-call red-flag laws.

“There are people out there who are mentally disturbed that will take their own lives or maybe kill other people,” he said. We need a system to keep guns out of the hands of people who are mentally unstable, with due process.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

SLED investigating former South Carolina deputy for alleged relationship with drug dealer

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A former sergeant with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics division resigned recently amid an investigation into his alleged relationship with a known drug dealer. William Janicki resigned July 11 after an internal review was opened regarding his relationship with a woman authorities knew to be a drug dealer. According […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Buffalo, NY
Government
State
Texas State
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
State
South Carolina State
Fox News

Top Senate Republicans begin to weigh in on Trump FBI raid, after slower response than House counterparts

Top Senate Republicans are demanding that the FBI immediately release information about its raid of former President Trump's Florida estate, which they are calling a major law enforcement escalation against a former president. The statements, from GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Vice Conference Chair Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and National...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Local#Gop#The Buffalo#Nexstar Media Inc
Business Insider

Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick

Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald Trump once again by endorsing an opponent of a Trump-backed candidate running in Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary. Cruz on Tuesday tweeted his support for Rebecca Kleefisch, writing: "Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, & she will work to protect Life & our #2A. Support Rebecca's campaign today!"
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBTW News13

Man accused of killing wife, son in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man has been charged with killing his wife and son, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to Enchanted Lane after receiving a 911 call from a juvenile stating that his father shot his mother and 36-year-old brother. The woman...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

67K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy