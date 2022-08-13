Read full article on original website
Goshen community growth plan
ELKHART, Ind. -- Goshen will host two meetings on August 17th and another on the 23rd for community members to give their input on how they can improve the city. The first session on the 17th is at 8 a.m. in Schrock Pavilion at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., and the second session will be at 5:30 p.m. at the St. John Church gym, 109 W. Monroe St.
Elkhart City Council to remember Jackie Walorski's legacy with a resolution
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart City Council is remembering Jackie Walorski's life and legacy with a resolution to honor her service to the Elkhart Community. At 7 p.m. on Monday, the council voted 8 to 0 for Mayor Rod Robertson's Proposed Resolution. "She came to visit our pantry and she had...
Juvenile accused of attacking juvenile with knife
ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating after a juvenile allegedly attacked another juvenile inside a grocery store on Monday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:01 p.m., police were called to Martin's Super Markets in the 3800 block of E. Mishawaka Road for a report of an active fight. Witnesses...
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
Woman arrested following hit and run on Indiana Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - A woman was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that seriously injured one person, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 9:46 a.m. on Monday, officers arrived to the intersection of E. Indiana Avenue and Sterling Avenue for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
A pair of crashes in Elkhart only blocks from each other
ELKHART, Ind. -- Two crashes, one of them deadly, happened just blocks away from each other in Elkhart on August 16th. The first crash happened on US 20 between County Road 31 and 33, and involved a semi and a passenger car. A 48-year-old Elkhart man died on scene while...
SpartanNash hosts a career development event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Food solutions company SpartanNash, is hosting a hiring event on August 16th in South Bend, Granger, Elkhart and Nappanee. SpartanNash is a part of Martian's Super Markets, Family Fare and D&W Fresh market. The event will include information about jobs, on-site interviews and job training. For...
Elkhart felon featured in "Inmate to Roommate"
ELKHART, Ind. -- William Steel, a convicted felon now living in Elkhart, is featured in A&E Network's new series "Inmate to Roommate". The show follows the lives of newly-released inmates trying to make a new life for themselves, while living in someone else's home. According to The Bureau of Justice...
‘Bald eagle!’: Man accused of exposing himself to others while at Indiana circus
A man is accused of exposing himself during the Heritage Days Festival while yelling "bald eagle."
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
Police investigating shots fired call near Main Street in Elkhart on Saturday
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shots fired report in the 1000 block of S. Main Street on Friday. At 7:55 p.m., an officer responded to the area following several shots fired calls. A resident in the area told police he was walking into his residence...
Residents Concerned About Parker Street Proposal Told There’s No Plan
There’s no final plan or design for a U.S. 30 freeway through Kosciusko County, but about a dozen Warsaw residents from the neighborhoods around Menards approached the Common Council Monday night concerned about a Parker Street proposal. A flyer handed out to the Council says the U.S. 30 Coalition...
EverHeart Hospice patient wins show
FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he received the news that he had a serious medical condition, and his outlook was poor. Because of his cancer, he was not able to get around as much and didn’t have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
Police release name of Indiana man, 58, killed in U.S. 131 crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Police released the name of a man killed in a crash on U.S. 131. Harlan Slabaugh, 58, of Nappanee, Indiana, was killed in a crash at midnight Sunday, Aug. 14, on U.S. 131 near mile marker 46, north of West B Avenue, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Community donates over $10,000 for 5-year-old with leukemia
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One New Haven family raised over $10,000 for their son's cancer treatment Sunday. 5-year-old Arlo Ochoa was diagnosed with leukemia in May. After his mother Samantha gave up her pet grooming business to care for her son full-time, they have struggled to pay for his inpatient care.
City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
Goshen man arrested after testing with alcohol in system
Police in Goshen have arrested a man after a chase that they say tested with nearly three times the legal amount of alcohol in his system. It was just after 11 o’clock, Friday night, at Pike and Chicago, when police tried to pull over the suspect for alleged multiple traffic infractions.
Warrants issued for 2 Fort Wayne mothers charged with neglect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Fort Wayne women face neglect charges after Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) say they overdosed in their car with their children in the back seat. According to court records, it was back in May when Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out laying outside their car at the Napa Auto Parts at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue.
Nappanee man dies in crash in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - A Nappanee resident died in a crash on U.S. 131 on Sunday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office announced. At midnight on Sunday, deputies were called to N. U.S. 131, near mile marker 46, for a two-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, a black Audi A4 driven...
