ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Megan Thee Stallion Says She Paid $250,000 for Future to Feature on ‘Pressurelicious’

In an interview with the LA Leakers on Power 106 Los Angeles, Megan admitted that the feature came with a price tag of $250,000. “I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I’m like, ‘You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it,” she said before adding: “So I feel like being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task. You never know what to expect.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richa Moorjani
Person
Poorna Jagannathan
Person
Ramona Young
Person
Darren Barnet
Person
John Mcenroe
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
SFGate

Ready or Not, Here Comes Web3: How the Internet’s Next Evolution Is Shaping Hollywood’s Future

Stoner Cats, CryptoPunks and Bored Apes. Blockchains and metaverses. Crypto-currencies and non-fungible tokens. Over the past 12 months, as the world has eased out of pandemic crisis mode, the pop culture-verse and the Wall Street-verse have been rife with discourse and deal-making around a belief in the revolutionary potential of mind-bendingly complicated, internet-enabled new systems of communication, content creation, supply-chain management, legal documentation and banking. This emerging world has a nomenclature all its own — the digital version of a velvet rope — but in general it refers to technologies and wildly complex computer processing applications (also referred to as data mining) that fall under the broad heading of “Web3.”
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy