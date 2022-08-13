Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
Suit alleges East St. Louis man mistaken for intruder, fatally shot by cousin
BELLEVILLE - A lawsuit alleges an East St. Louis man was fatally shot by his cousin when he mistook the decedent for an intruder. Plaintiff Amiah Thames, acting as administrator of the estate of Dale Byrum, filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against defendants... ★ FURTHER...
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Charles County crash
A driver fatally struck a pedestrian Saturday evening in St. Charles County.
KMOV
Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
tncontentexchange.com
KMOV
edglentoday.com
Person Of Interest In Custody In Homicide In Washington Park
WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation. On August 12, 2022, a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
Man shot, killed after altercation in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a gunman shot and killed another man Sunday after an altercation in north St. Louis County.
2 people charged after 11-month-old overdoses in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-month-old girl in north St. Louis County is the latest-known juvenile victim to suffer from a fentanyl overdose. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, this overdose is the 10th incident in St. Louis County involving a child and fentanyl. "We hear...
police1.com
Officer saves gunshot victim's life after he was rushed to police station
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An East St. Louis man who was hit with a bullet in an artery in his arm is alive thanks to a female medic's quick action to stop the bleeding, police say. The man was shot Wednesday afternoon, but police have not established an...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
KMOV
foxillinois.com
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Woman charged with abuse in St. Louis County toddler’s death
A woman faces criminal charges in the death of a St. Louis County toddler several months ago.
tncontentexchange.com
Man airlifted to STL following Sunday stabbing incident
A man was stabbed on Sunday during an altercation in St. Francois County. Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to a reported stabbing at an address on the 3000 block of Delassus Road on the southern outskirts of Farmington. According to St. Francois County Sheriff's...
ocscanner.news
ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS
We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
edglentoday.com
Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged
A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County.
St. Charles traffic stop for tinted windows reveals fake temp tags
ST. CHARLES — Police pulled over a car on I-70 for tinted windows. During the conversation, police discovered that the car had a fake license plate. The driver of the white 2014 BMW, William Brown, said he was unaware of the tint law. Police pulled over Brown on May...
