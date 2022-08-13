ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Park, IL

Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
FOREST PARK, IL
23-year-old hit by SUV, killed in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead late Saturday night after he was hit by an SUV on state Highway 79 north of Vomund Road. State troopers said Dylan Krenek, 23, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was walking in the middle of the highway when he was struck.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
Man walking in middle of Highway 79 in St. Charles County hit by car, killed

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A man walking in the middle of Highway 79 was hit by a car and killed near O’Fallon, Mo. Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 79 near Vomund Road. Dylan E. Krenek, 23, was walking in the middle of the road when a 1997 GMC Jimmy going southbound hit him.
Person Of Interest In Custody In Homicide In Washington Park

WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation. On August 12, 2022, a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
2 people charged after 11-month-old overdoses in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-month-old girl in north St. Louis County is the latest-known juvenile victim to suffer from a fentanyl overdose. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, this overdose is the 10th incident in St. Louis County involving a child and fentanyl. "We hear...
Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
DOLTON, IL
Woman found fatally shot in Washington Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found shot to death in Washington Park Friday morning. The body of a 43-year-old woman was found nude in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue. Washington Park Police have a person of interest in custody. No details about that person have been released.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
Woman found dead, person of interest arrested

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The body of a 43-year-old woman was found on Friday in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with the death investigation. When...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Man airlifted to STL following Sunday stabbing incident

A man was stabbed on Sunday during an altercation in St. Francois County. Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to a reported stabbing at an address on the 3000 block of Delassus Road on the southern outskirts of Farmington. According to St. Francois County Sheriff's...
FARMINGTON, MO
ISP Investigates Homicide In Washington Park

– Illinois State Police (ISP) announced that it was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation on August 12, 2022, when a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL

