Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE crews responding to structure fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — UPDATE, 3:22 PM: The CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit says the structure fire off of McLane Avenue has been contained. They said their crews will remain on the scene for another two hours working mop-up. Cal Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Corning.
krcrtv.com
Redding firefighters attempt to save dog trapped in structure fire
Redding's Fire Department was able to put out a first-alarm structure fire on Corona Street on Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found the home had three dogs inside, and one in the backyard. Firefighters quickly got the dogs out of the house, but not all were able to survive. Despite life-saving efforts being taken by firefighters, one dog perished in the blaze. The other three have been taken to a private veterinarian for care.
krcrtv.com
Evacuations for Six Rivers Lightning Complex reduced in Salyer Tuesday night
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office announced, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, evacuations in the Salyer area have been reduced to warnings. According to the TCSO, Campbell Ridge Road from Salyer Hights to Seely Macintosh Road are now under an evacuation warning. All previously ordered...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire near Lakehead in Shasta County burns 2 acres
LAKEHEAD, Calif. 8:37 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire that broke out early Tuesday in Shasta County. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire has burned two acres and crews have been able to lay a hose around the fire. Multiple resources are at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Trinity County downgrades more Six Rivers evacuation orders
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — As of 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16, The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings. The office released the following information:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, the following areas in Salyer have been REDUCED to an Evacuation Warning- Campbell Ridge...
actionnewsnow.com
25-year-old dies in Highway 299 crash near Fall River Mills
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 25-year-old woman from Montgomery Creek died in a crash on Highway 299 near the Fall River Mills community on Saturday, according to the CHP. The CHP said the woman was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt on Highway 299 around 5 a.m. when she crossed over double yellow lines and crashed into a big rig.
krcrtv.com
Evacuations reduced for Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has reduced evacuation orders to warnings in the Salyer area, as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the TCSO, Galaxy Drive and all residents off of Galaxy Drive are now under an Evacuation Warning. However, all evacuation warnings...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex burns 20,000 acres, 19% contained; reduction in evacuation orders
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 7:47 p.m. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 20,052 acres with 19%, according to CAL FIRE authorities. 5:51 p.m. UPDATE - Evacuation orders have been reduced for parts of the Salyer community, says the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Shasta County woman killed in head-on crash near Fall River Mills
FALL RIVER MILLS, Calif. — A 25-year-old woman from Shasta County was killed in an early morning head-on crash on Highway 299 just west of Fall River Mills on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the unidentified woman from Montgomery Creek was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt around 5 a.m. on Highway 299 near Pit No. 1 Powerhouse Road, when she crossed over the double yellow lines.
krcrtv.com
City of Redding begins clearing out and cleaning up Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. — Work has started to try and turn Redding's Nur Pon Open Space back to the community. The homeless people who lived there are now on the outside of a wrought iron fence; looking in. Formerly known as the Henderson Open Space, it's long been a large...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex latest
Redding, Calf. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex now sits at 16,924 acres with 15 percent containment. 2 structures have been destroyed and 1 other structure has been damaged. 1 injury has been reported with zero fatalities. The fire threatens communities along the Trinity River. Five main fires burn...
krcrtv.com
Mckinney Fire latest
Redding, Calf. — As of this morning the Mckinney Fire sits at 60,392 acres and is 95 percent contained. 185 structures have been destroyed and 11 structures have been damaged. 11 injuries have been reported along with 4 fatalities. Minimal fire activity has been observed, but some interior spots...
krcrtv.com
Redding police on high alert after multiple collisions over weekend
REDDING, Calif. — Over the weekend, RPD responded to multiple collisions around Redding. One vehicle was speeding on Placer Street in downtown Redding trying to turn onto Magnolia Ave. when it crashed into a fence outside Schreder Planetarium Saturday evening. Another collision occurred early Sunday morning when police say...
krcrtv.com
Two people arrested for burglarizing a shed in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection to a shed burglary that took place Monday evening in Cottonwood. Just after 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a call from a homeowner on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood, California. The woman who contacted police reported she had interrupted two people burglarizing a shed on her property. The homeowner provided part of the vehicle license plate, a description of the people in question, a direction of travel and the Ford truck they were driving.
actionnewsnow.com
Dumpster full of trash removed from Redding’s Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. - The City of Redding removed about six 30-yard dumpsters full of trash and debris from the Nur Pon Open Space Area, according to police. Officers said no citations or arrests were made. Over the past few weeks, the Redding Police Departments Critical Incident Response Team, Neighborhood Police...
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Redding Fatality Crash Occurs in Underride Accident
Fatal Accident on SR 299 Involves Big Rig Underride. A fatality crash occurred near Redding on August 13 when a semi and motor vehicle collided. The accident happened along eastbound State Route 299 just west of Powerhouse Road in the Fall River Mills area shortly after 5:00 a.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that the car involved in the collision was found underneath the semi when officers arrived at the scene and caused a fatality.
actionnewsnow.com
18 warrants leads to the discovery of 26,000 marijuana plants in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A marijuana eradication operation was recently completed by multiple agencies in Shasta County. Deputies said they located 26,413 marijuana plants, 3,042 pounds of processed marijuana and three guns after serving 18 warrants. According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, one person was arrested but was not...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Burglary suspects tracked down with stolen items in truck
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Two people were arrested for burglary after deputies said they caught the two with stolen items in their truck.. The break-in happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood. Deputies said they found Marlena Benson and Robert Crews Jr. about...
kymkemp.com
Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
Comments / 0