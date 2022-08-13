Redding's Fire Department was able to put out a first-alarm structure fire on Corona Street on Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found the home had three dogs inside, and one in the backyard. Firefighters quickly got the dogs out of the house, but not all were able to survive. Despite life-saving efforts being taken by firefighters, one dog perished in the blaze. The other three have been taken to a private veterinarian for care.

REDDING, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO