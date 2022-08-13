Read full article on original website
More brutal heat for your Tuesday, rain on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It is going to be another hot one today and the National Weather Service has solidified that fact in a Heat Advisory that will be in place for most of our counties and parishes from Noon until 7 PM. Highs today are expected to...
Shreveport Could See Damaging Severe Weather This Afternoon
Though all of the Arklatex is in dire need of a good dose of much needed rain, that rain could come in today with a little vengeance. The National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning us to be prepared for the possibility of some pretty nasty weather that should roll through the area this afternoon and tonight.
Very hot to start the week, relief on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Get the water jugs ready and find the sunscreen because you will need both of them for the start of this week. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service Shreveport Office for most of the region tomorrow from Noon until 7 PM. Measured high temperatures tomorrow may very well rise above the 100-degree mark. Heat index values will easily exceed 105 in some places, hence the advisory. Other alerts may be needed Tuesday and Wednesday and we will let you know when and if the NWS issues them. Lows tonight and tomorrow night will drop to the mid and upper-70s.
Heat Advisory to start your week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures are back to being hot! Highs for the first half of the week will be around the 100-degree mark. Heat advisories have been issued for Monday and will likely get extended into Tuesday. Today will be a very beautiful day with basically no chance of...
KTAL
Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean no snow this winter?
The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. In my previous article, I answered some questions about the upcoming winter’s temperatures based ONLY on what happened in the winters that followed the previous five hottest summers.
Water main break in Marshall affecting southern portion of city
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall reported a water main break Monday morning (Aug. 15). The city says the break is on Highway 59 S and is affecting the southern area of the city. They say those in the affected area either have low water pressure or no water at all. Public Works crews are aware of the situation and are working to address the problem.
Shreveport Area Lake Named One of Most Beautiful in US
One of the most beautiful spots in the Ark-La-Tex has been recognized as one of the most gorgeous spots to visit in America. Locals know about this special place and have been enjoying it for hundreds of years. Now, Caddo Lake has been named as one of the 12 most beautiful lakes in the United States by Travel and Leisure.
Has Shreveport Improved Enough to Get Some Trader Joe’s Action?
Shreveport-Bossier is Proof That If You Ask, They Will Come. The perfect example is Lululemon, whose "pop-up" shop became a permanent storefront. We begged for a Torchy's and we got one. The point is If we get something we love in Shreveport-Bossier we support it. Don't you think there are other businesses that could come into town and make us all even happier than we are?
Shameful ‘Trash Islands’ Exposed by Low Water in Cross Lake
My friend Ray Pliler Pearson who lives on Cross Lake in Shreveport alerted me to these disgusting 'trash islands' forming in the lake over the weekend due to low water levels. Did you know that Cross Lake is where Shreveport gets its water from? Yep! Cross Lake is Shreveport's primary source of water. After seeing the picture above, it really makes you feel safe, doesn't it?
Here Is Why There is a Potato Shortage in Shreveport
Is There a Baked Potato Shortage in Shreveport-Bossier?. I know this sounds crazy but I am pretty sure that there is a russet potato shortage in Bossier. Actually not just Bossier but in Shreveport as well. I tried to locate a couple of russet potatoes at a few different grocery...
5 Things I Miss in Shreveport
Progress isn't always all it's cracked up to be. It seems we want to make things 'bigger & better,' but sometimes the original is... well... better. (Who thought it was a good idea to remake the Pink Panther movies? As much as I love Steve Martin, even he couldn't improve on Peter Sellers' original Inspector Clouseau.) A search of Shreveport history shows that we've lost some absolutely beautiful buildings both in downtown, and throughout the city. And when new buildings are built, there seems to be no thought to aesthetics, or actual personality... it's strictly functionality.
Red River Revel adopts new way to pay for festival goods
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Red River Revel Festival are introducing a new way to pay for things at the event this year. They say attendees will now receive wristbands they can load money onto. These can be scanned to pay for food and beverages. The new method...
This Shreveport Company Lets You Rent an Exotic Ride for the Day
My Friend and I Stopped By a Powersports Store When We Both Caught Ourselves Focused on the Slingshot in the Showroom. The Polaris Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle that looks like a batmobile, okay to me it looks like a batmobile for some reason. The point is if you've seen one of these around town you know how much fun they are.
Cedar Grove barber starts mentorship program to better community outlook
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Cedar Grove barber says he has a plan to make a difference in his community. G-Styles Barbershop owner Handy Giles is heading a new mentorship program that starts in September. He’s inviting people to learn more about improving their mental health and about career opportunities in the barber industry. Giles said he also wants to teach people about their rights as citizens.
Shreveport’s Fastest Growing Sport – Where Can You Play?
What is the fastest growing sport in Shreveport Bossier? It's pickleball. In fact, this hybrid game is is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. Many thought it was a sport for the older crowd, but that has changed dramatically over the past 2 years. Pickleball is attracting the young...
If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means
I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
Shreveport entrepreneurs share experiences in honor of National Black Business Month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month. Many feel that Black-owned businesses are staples in their communities, like The Wash in Shreveport. The car washing and detailing staple is owned by Stanley Johnson, or Stan Tha Man. He has been a business owner for 30 years.
seniorsmatter.com
Transportation for Seniors in Shreveport
To provide access to safe, reliable, and specialized non-emergency medical transportation services and quality care in each trip for individuals with disabilities and health needs. Senior Transportation We know that finding affordable trustworthy transportation for you and your loved ones can be challenging. iShuttle Transportation offers comfortable sedans & wheelchair...
cenlanow.com
VIDEO: BA5 variant still infecting thousands in La., according to LSU Health Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, August 10, LSU Health Shreveport held a press conference to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Louisiana. Doctors say thousands of positive cases are discovered each day, and people are still dying as a result of the virus. Vice Chancellor for Research at...
Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch just after 7:00 p.m. from the corner of Cheateau Street and Bordeaux Street, which is located in the Meadows neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered as serious and non life-threatening injuries.
