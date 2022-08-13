ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

More brutal heat for your Tuesday, rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! It is going to be another hot one today and the National Weather Service has solidified that fact in a Heat Advisory that will be in place for most of our counties and parishes from Noon until 7 PM. Highs today are expected to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Could See Damaging Severe Weather This Afternoon

Though all of the Arklatex is in dire need of a good dose of much needed rain, that rain could come in today with a little vengeance. The National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning us to be prepared for the possibility of some pretty nasty weather that should roll through the area this afternoon and tonight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Very hot to start the week, relief on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Get the water jugs ready and find the sunscreen because you will need both of them for the start of this week. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service Shreveport Office for most of the region tomorrow from Noon until 7 PM. Measured high temperatures tomorrow may very well rise above the 100-degree mark. Heat index values will easily exceed 105 in some places, hence the advisory. Other alerts may be needed Tuesday and Wednesday and we will let you know when and if the NWS issues them. Lows tonight and tomorrow night will drop to the mid and upper-70s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Heat Advisory to start your week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures are back to being hot! Highs for the first half of the week will be around the 100-degree mark. Heat advisories have been issued for Monday and will likely get extended into Tuesday. Today will be a very beautiful day with basically no chance of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Sunshine, LA
Shreveport, LA
KTAL

Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean no snow this winter?

The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. In my previous article, I answered some questions about the upcoming winter’s temperatures based ONLY on what happened in the winters that followed the previous five hottest summers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Water main break in Marshall affecting southern portion of city

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall reported a water main break Monday morning (Aug. 15). The city says the break is on Highway 59 S and is affecting the southern area of the city. They say those in the affected area either have low water pressure or no water at all. Public Works crews are aware of the situation and are working to address the problem.
MARSHALL, TX
K945

Shreveport Area Lake Named One of Most Beautiful in US

One of the most beautiful spots in the Ark-La-Tex has been recognized as one of the most gorgeous spots to visit in America. Locals know about this special place and have been enjoying it for hundreds of years. Now, Caddo Lake has been named as one of the 12 most beautiful lakes in the United States by Travel and Leisure.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Has Shreveport Improved Enough to Get Some Trader Joe’s Action?

Shreveport-Bossier is Proof That If You Ask, They Will Come. The perfect example is Lululemon, whose "pop-up" shop became a permanent storefront. We begged for a Torchy's and we got one. The point is If we get something we love in Shreveport-Bossier we support it. Don't you think there are other businesses that could come into town and make us all even happier than we are?
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shameful ‘Trash Islands’ Exposed by Low Water in Cross Lake

My friend Ray Pliler Pearson who lives on Cross Lake in Shreveport alerted me to these disgusting 'trash islands' forming in the lake over the weekend due to low water levels. Did you know that Cross Lake is where Shreveport gets its water from? Yep! Cross Lake is Shreveport's primary source of water. After seeing the picture above, it really makes you feel safe, doesn't it?
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

5 Things I Miss in Shreveport

Progress isn't always all it's cracked up to be. It seems we want to make things 'bigger & better,' but sometimes the original is... well... better. (Who thought it was a good idea to remake the Pink Panther movies? As much as I love Steve Martin, even he couldn't improve on Peter Sellers' original Inspector Clouseau.) A search of Shreveport history shows that we've lost some absolutely beautiful buildings both in downtown, and throughout the city. And when new buildings are built, there seems to be no thought to aesthetics, or actual personality... it's strictly functionality.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Red River Revel adopts new way to pay for festival goods

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Red River Revel Festival are introducing a new way to pay for things at the event this year. They say attendees will now receive wristbands they can load money onto. These can be scanned to pay for food and beverages. The new method...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

This Shreveport Company Lets You Rent an Exotic Ride for the Day

My Friend and I Stopped By a Powersports Store When We Both Caught Ourselves Focused on the Slingshot in the Showroom. The Polaris Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle that looks like a batmobile, okay to me it looks like a batmobile for some reason. The point is if you've seen one of these around town you know how much fun they are.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Cedar Grove barber starts mentorship program to better community outlook

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Cedar Grove barber says he has a plan to make a difference in his community. G-Styles Barbershop owner Handy Giles is heading a new mentorship program that starts in September. He’s inviting people to learn more about improving their mental health and about career opportunities in the barber industry. Giles said he also wants to teach people about their rights as citizens.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means

I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
seniorsmatter.com

Transportation for Seniors in Shreveport

To provide access to safe, reliable, and specialized non-emergency medical transportation services and quality care in each trip for individuals with disabilities and health needs. Senior Transportation We know that finding affordable trustworthy transportation for you and your loved ones can be challenging. iShuttle Transportation offers comfortable sedans & wheelchair...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Man Injured

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch just after 7:00 p.m. from the corner of Cheateau Street and Bordeaux Street, which is located in the Meadows neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered as serious and non life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA

