Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Koonz likes direction of special teams units, which will feature fair share of fresh faces
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz is a firm believer that few, if any, college football programs value special teams as much as the Mountaineers. “We invest as much time on special teams as anybody in the country and I believe that,” Koonz said. “Our...
Jahiem White's Road to WVU: Chasing Records in My Last Ride
WVU RB commit Jahiem White releases his latest blog.
Daily Athenaeum
WV Tattoo Expo returns for eighth year, featuring hundreds of artists
The annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo is returning to Morgantown for the first time this year after two years of postponement due to COVID-19. This will be the event's 8th year running and its ten year anniversary. “It's been rough not having it because through the pandemic, we haven't been...
woay.com
International marching band championship to make its way to West Virginia in 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – An international organization that’s all about keeping marching bands everywhere alive and growing, the World Association of Marching Bands (WAMSB) is making its way into West Virginia. They will be host to their world championship in the City of Buckhannon next summer. It’s only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
Six W.Va. students receive Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship is helping six students continue their graduate studies because of their dedication to bettering West Virginia. The scholarship program honors the legacy of its late namesake, Hazel Ruby McQuain, a businesswoman and benefactor devoted to community development in Morgantown and...
Metro News
WVU Welcome Week returns at full speed
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU students are settling into new homes and learning the community with Welcome Week. For the first time since the pandemic, events are many and interactions are unrestricted, according to WVU Dean of Students Corey Farris. “I would say Welcome Week has returned with a vengeance,...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Taste of Morgantown preview
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin previews this weekend’s Taste of Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Metro News
Mountaineers atop Sun Belt preseason poll; Marshall chosen No. 2
Ahead of its first season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, West Virginia’s men’s soccer team has been chosen as the league’s preseason favorite. The Mountaineers received five of nine-first place votes and accumulated 75 points to narrowly edge Marshall as the Sun Belt’s top projected team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wajr.com
After two year hiatus FallFest delivers for Morgantown Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University students were more than ready to celebrate FallFest to kick off the 2022-23 school year. After a two year pause due to COVID concerns, WVU hosted the annual live music event on the Evansdale Rec Center athletic fields with thousands of Mountaineer students in attendance. Lines formed an hour before gates were opened, and excitement was especially high for students who did not experience the Welcome Week tradition for two consecutive years due to the pandemic.
3 Big 12 Schools Ranked Inside the 2022 Preseason AP Poll
West Virginia will face four opponents ranked in the preseason top 25 AP Poll
Metro News
Milum ‘comfortable’ with move to left tackle, ready to take next step as a sophomore
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A common theme centered around West Virginia’s football program throughout the offseason was change. The Mountaineers wasted no time hiring a new offensive coordinator in Graham Harrell, and one month later, brought in Tony Washington to assume the role of wide receivers coach. They’re assured...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
Metro News
WVU makes advancements in FirstGen efforts
MORGANTOWN, W.Ava. — One year after WVU joined the First Scholars Network the school has earned a national award. The FirstGen Forward award marks the commitment to the success of first-generation students, according to WVU Assistant Provost Dr. Evan Widders. “Recently these efforts were recognized and WVU received a...
WDTV
Lane of Rt. 50 in Clarksburg to close through Oct.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane and shoulder both eastbound and westbound on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg will be closed through Oct. 31. The closure will be from the Joyce Street exit to the Second Street exit. It begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 17. Crews will be working in the area...
WDTV
Neighbors say NCWV airport left their lake muddy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Not to muddy the achievement of the “Move that Mountain Project”, but it may have had some unintended consequences. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Although the Move that Mountain Project has been a success, some locals aren’t so happy to find out...
West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
WDTV
Lewis County Fair returns in September, carnival cancelled
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Carnival was canceled this year, but there are many other activities the fair will offer. Due to a last minute cancelation from the carnival company, there will be no carnival at the Lewis County Fair this year. There were about 10 rides Lewis County booked for the carnival.
WDTV
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing. John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.
WDTV
Reports of flooding in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
Comments / 0