Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
Mike Reed discusses Clemson cornerbacks and special teams
Following Clemson's 10th fall camp practice on Tuesday evening, cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinators Mike Reed met the media on his 50th birthday. The primary takeaways are below. — On if he'd feel comfortable with the punting if game day was tomorrow:. "Well until game week, it's going to...
sicemdawgs.com
Georgia Bulldogs ranked 3rd in 2022 preseason AP Poll
The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked 3rd in the 2022 preseason Top 25 AP Poll. UGA received three first-place votes and a total of 1,455 points. UGA is also ranked 3rd in the preseason Coaches Poll that was released on Monday, August 8. Two of Georgia’s opponents in 2022 are ranked...
Fresno State VIP Practice Report: Scrimmage Review, 2-Deep Update
Get the scoop on Tuesday's practice and hear what the Bulldogs said after reviewing their first scrimmage.
tigerdroppings.com
OG since 2005 —- kid now started at UGA
WTF. At least they are in the East. And gonna suck to tiger bait him when LSU meets up with UGA in the SEC championship. After 4 years he will be back as a Tiger fan. My wife is from Ga, went to UGA, but loves LSU. LSU Fan. Rocky...
247Sports
Clemson football: D.J. Uiagalelei opens up on Cade Klubnik, QB outlook for 2022 season
D.J. Uiagalelei entered the 2021 season with a lot of buzz, but the then-sophomore quarterback and first-year starter struggled. Turning the page to what could be a make-or-break 2022 season, Uiagalelei explained this weekend that he was feeling great and confident going into the fall, despite five-star freshman Cade Klubnik on his heels. Overall, Uiagalelei had a positive outlook for the upcoming campaign.
WMAZ
15-year-old Bolles golfer's 61 breaks course record at University of Georgia golf course
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — How does a 15-year-old golfer handle a dream start to his round?. "I was really just trying to focus on the next shot especially after starting birdie, par, eagle," Bolles sophomore, Luke Balaskiewicz, said. "I was just like stay out of your own way," he added.
nowhabersham.com
Metro Atlanta dominates 2022 AJC Super 11 team
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its 2022 Super 11. With four players from Gwinnett County and nine from metro Atlanta, this year’s AJC Super 11 team is closer to “big city” than “small town.” This year’s picks include:. C.J. Allen, Lamar County. Keyjuan Brown,...
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
travelexperta.com
Indigo Hotel Athens Georgia More Than Just a Hotel
I started planning our romantic getaway to Georgia, Athens was a must-go-to spot. And interestingly enough, my husband – who is an academic, arranged a meeting with someone at the university in his field, so it was dually beneficial. I got to visit this town that I’ve heard so much about, and my husband had a meeting that can help move him forward in his field. Love how that works out. So, now that I knew we are going to Athens, it was time to figure out where to stay. That was where working with the Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau came into play. Rachel was so helpful and directed me to one of the coolest hotels in the area. The Indigo Hotel Athens.
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WJCL
Georgia Guidestones find a new home
ELBERTON, Ga. — The pile of granite that was once known as a structure called the Georgia Guidestones, which was destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, officials say.
wuga.org
Update: District Lifts 'Administrative Hold' at Clarke Schools
According to an from the Clarke County School District an ‘Administrative Hold’ placed on Clarke Central High School and Clarke Middle School has been lifted. The purpose of this letter is to inform you of an incident that took place at Clarke Central High School today, which resulted in an administrative hold.
A Fishing Club of Their Own-The Stone Mountain Hookers
They began during the height of the Covid pandemic. Fishing with friends-all retired women- at a beautiful private lake. Over a year later, the ladies of the Stone Mountain Hookers, a name they adopted, are still having fun, fishing regularly, and all the while learning the important basics of angling.
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/GA-400 changes
If anything in Atlanta traffic has been teeth-gritting, it’s been the road work and delays in the I-285/GA-400 interchange in Sandy Springs. Some recent ramp openings and relocations in the past week have added to many motorists’ heartaches. GDOT has recently opened the new I-285/westbound (Outer Loop) ramps...
wrwh.com
Six Lee Arrendale Inmates Now Facing Additional Charges
Habersham County – Six inmates from Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto have been booked at the Habersham County Detention Center. The women were booked Friday for incidents dating between March 1st through July. Those arrested face multiple charges including riot in a penal institution, violation of the Georgia...
fox5atlanta.com
2 Clarke County schools placed on 'administrative hold' after weapon found on campus
ATHENS, Ga. - Two Clarke County schools were placed on "administrative hold" after administrators say a weapon was found on one of the campuses. A letter sent home to parents says the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clarke High School. Administrators say the weapon was found after a search prompted by a fight. The student who had the weapon ran from the area.
247Sports
